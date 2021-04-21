Virtual Production Market to Witness Highest CAGR Growth of 15.9% By 2028 – 360Rize, INSTA 360, Boris FX, Epic Games

In terms of revenue, the global virtual production market was valued at US$ 1,463.46 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 4,733.04 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2021 to 2028.

Virtual production is an emerging technology that utilizes a set of software tools to integrate computer graphics and live-action footage in real-time. Filmmakers and contributors across various locations can deliver feedback across digital or in physical environments where film casts are physically working on set. Such solutions further enable filmmakers to plan and communicate their creative ideas in new and more intuitive, and enhanced ways. All these aspects would help in accelerating the growth of virtual production market globally.

Key Vendors are involved in Industry:

360Rize

INSTA 360

Boris FX

Epic Games, Inc

Humaneyes Technologies

Adobe Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

The following part of the report explains the detailed segmentation of the Virtual Production Market. Valuable data and information related to the key segments have been established via this market research report. The revenue share coupled with insightful forecasts for the major segments and the other significant sub-segments have been detailed via this report. The key industry players that have contributed to the Virtual Production Market have also been detailed in this report.

Due to increase in competition in this market, a number of companies are entering into strategic partnerships with software companies to increase the overall product benefit and sustain their Virtual Production Market position. The Virtual Production Market report focuses on the requirements of the clients from several global Market regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India.

TOC of Virtual Production Market report:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope 2020

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Virtual Production Market Variables, Trends & Scope (2020-2026)

Chapter 4. Virtual Production Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 5. Virtual Production Market: Product Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Virtual Production Market: Application Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Virtual Production Market: Regional Estimates, by Product, & Application

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9. Approx. (2020-2026)

