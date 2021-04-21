Precision Aquaculture Market Will Hit at a CAGR of 14.5% in 2028 With Top Vendors like AKVA GROUP, Scale AQ, CHETU INC, DEEP TREKKER

In terms of revenue, the global precision aquaculture market was valued at US$ 422.43 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1,209.96 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028.

The advancements in technologies are facilitating the transformation of traditional farming into automated aquaculture. Automated systems allow companies to minimize the labor costs and enhance productivity in farming. The rising government investments in technology-related research and infrastructure development is accelerating global market growth. The Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and other smart technologies are supporting intelligent aquaculture.

Key Vendors are involved in Industry:

AKVA GROUP

Scale AQ

CHETU INC

DEEP TREKKER

INNOVASEA SYSTEMS

PENTAIR AES

SOLVAY

STEINSVIK

XYLEM INC

The following part of the report explains the detailed segmentation of the Precision Aquaculture Market. Valuable data and information related to the key segments have been established via this market research report. The revenue share coupled with insightful forecasts for the major segments and the other significant sub-segments have been detailed via this report. The key industry players that have contributed to the Precision Aquaculture Market have also been detailed in this report.

Due to increase in competition in this market, a number of companies are entering into strategic partnerships with software companies to increase the overall product benefit and sustain their Precision Aquaculture Market position. The Precision Aquaculture Market report focuses on the requirements of the clients from several global Market regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India.

TOC of Precision Aquaculture Market report:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope 2020

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Precision Aquaculture Market Variables, Trends & Scope (2020-2026)

Chapter 4. Precision Aquaculture Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 5. Precision Aquaculture Market: Product Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Precision Aquaculture Market: Application Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Precision Aquaculture Market: Regional Estimates, by Product, & Application

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9. Approx. (2020-2026)

