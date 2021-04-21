Robot End-Effector Market Fast growth at a CAGR of 15.6% forecast period by 2028 | Schmalz GmbH, Kuka AG, Piab AB, Robotiq Inc.

The robot end-effector market was valued at US$ 3,125.59 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 9,664.68 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during 2021–2028.



The robot end-effectors market is broadly segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. The market is highly fragmented with the presence of a substantial number of players in several major countries together with multiple players with a small and regional presence. These companies provide different robot end-effectors and hardware depending on the applications, including arc handling, assembly, welding, processing, and dispensing. The mounting adoption of automation across various industries for working in hazardous conditions drives the demand for robot end-effectors. Subsequently, the leading verticals of robot end-effectors, such as automotive, food & beverages, and electronics, have witnessed considerable increase in requirement of robot end-effectors across major regions.

Key Vendors are involved in Industry:

ABB Ltd

ATI Industrial Automation, Inc.

DESTACO (Dover Corporation)

Festo SE & Co. KG

Schmalz GmbH

Kuka AG

Piab AB

Robotiq Inc.

SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG

The following part of the report explains the detailed segmentation of the Robot End-Effector Market. Valuable data and information related to the key segments have been established via this market research report. The revenue share coupled with insightful forecasts for the major segments and the other significant sub-segments have been detailed via this report. The key industry players that have contributed to the Robot End-Effector Market have also been detailed in this report.

Due to increase in competition in this market, a number of companies are entering into strategic partnerships with software companies to increase the overall product benefit and sustain their Robot End-Effector Market position. The Robot End-Effector Market report focuses on the requirements of the clients from several global Market regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India.

TOC of Robot End-Effector Market report:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope 2020

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Robot End-Effector Market Variables, Trends & Scope (2020-2026)

Chapter 4. Robot End-Effector Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 5. Robot End-Effector Market: Product Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Robot End-Effector Market: Application Market Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Robot End-Effector Market: Regional Estimates, by Product, & Application

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9. Approx. (2020-2026)

