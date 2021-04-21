Polywoven Bags Market: Size Rising Growth, Opportunity Analysis, Industry Trends and Outlook 2020-2027

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Polywoven Bags Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Properties of poly woven bags are the main factors that drive the growth of the global market such as durability, re-usability, tear-resistant, waterproof, lightweight, resistant to acids, and degreasing agents. However, fluctuations in the price of raw material and production rate hinder the growth of the market.

Increase in the agriculture products and daily necessity products like seeds and fertilizers can be an opportunity for the growth of the poly woven bags market as these bags are used for packaging of agriculture products.

Manufacturers are now focusing on producing lightweight poly woven bags for packaging as it allows companies to use less raw material which saves the cost of the company in the long run.

Regions covered – North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

The key market players profiled in the report include LC Packaging, H Polesy & Co. Pyt. Ltd., Anita Plastics Inc., Mondi Group, AEP Industries Inc., Knack Polymers, Hanoi Plastic Bags Jsc, Interplast Group, Bischof &Klein SE & Co. KG, Daman Polyfabs, Inova Pvt.Ltd.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

○ Aftermath of COVID-19 has impacted different industries drastically and also hit the polywoven bags market severely.

○ Companies are taking protective measures to ensure the safety of employees and suggested working from home which has decreased the productivity of the company.

○ Expenditure of the companies has increased, and there is less cash flow due to which companies have to stop many major capital projects.

○ Exports are impacted due to the strict rules and regulations implemented by the government.

○ Companies are reducing their production due to the less supply of raw materials and are trying to meet the requirement of the consumers.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Material Type Polyethylene

Polypropylene Product Type Linear Polywoven Bags

Non- linear Polywoven Bags Application Sand Bags

Sugar & Salt Packaging Bag

Cement Bags

Solid Chemicals Bag

Seed Bags

Flour Bags

Fertilizer Bags

Others

