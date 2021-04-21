Unmanned Traffic Management Market – Is Projected to Expand at a Steady CAGR over the Forecast by 2027

Unmanned Traffic Management Market Outlook – 2027

The unmanned traffic management is an aircraft system traffic ecosystem that is under development for autonomously controlling operations of the unmanned aerial system. This system is a future phenomenon that is projected for managing drones’ traffic in the lower level of airspace. This includes various subsystems that will work together to offer end-to-end service. The increase in use of unmanned craft in commercial applications like remote sensing, photo and videography, oil, gas, and mineral exploration, disaster relief, recreational uses, and other purposes is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Component, Solution, End Use, and Type Regions covered North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa Companies covered Leonardo, Frequentis, Altitude Angel, Harris, Skyward IO, Lockheed Martin, Airmap, Nova Systems, Thales Group, and Unifly

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Increase in use of drones have been witnessed during the lockdown for monitor if people are following the given guidelines of lockdown or not. In many countries, people are using drones to provide medicines, groceries, food, and other necessities to the most infected areas.

Police are using drones to broadcast messages and information about the lockdown & the measures to be taken, especially in rural areas.

Health authorities have developed a disinfectant spraying method using drones to disinfect public spaces and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Drones are been used for many basic and important purposes during this pandemic and it has created a positive growth for the market in the days to come.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

The factors such as increase in need for drones in logistics & transportation and other commercial applications followed by the increased government support drive the growth of the market. Moreover, costly and time-consuming certification process for operation acts as major restraint for the market. However, rise in adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality systems by companies provides more opportunities for the adoption of unmanned traffic management system across the globe, which will lead to the growth of the global market.

The global unmanned traffic management market trends are as follows:

Rise in need for drones in logistics & transportation and other commercial applications

The utilization of drones for transportation and logistics has increased over the past few years, as many companies are delivering their products using drones or transporting one individual from one place to another. The best example of transportation is ambulance drones that carry first aid and other basic medical equipment to help people at the sight of an accident or other critical conditions. Airbus and Uber Technologies are several businesses that are currently involved in the development of passenger drones and flying cars. However, the introduction of passenger drones within the approaching future may slightly change the market dynamics during the forecast period.

Increased government support

As there were a lot of companies merging with the government at the time of the pandemic, the result will be more fruitful for the organizations as they get to increase their productivity with government. There were so many projects with defense, police, and healthcare, where both private companies and government had played an important role. While some countries have come up with clear and distinct government drone laws but making the law and controlling it, keeping all aspects in mind will be a challenge.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Component Hardware

Software

Services Solution Communication Infrastructure

Navigation Infrastructure

Surveillance Infrastructure End-Use Agriculture & Forestry

Logistics & Transportation

Surveillance & Monitoring Type Persistent

Non-Persistent

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global unmanned traffic management market industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the global unmanned traffic management market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight global unmanned traffic management market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global unmanned traffic management market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

Questions answered in the global unmanned traffic management market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the global unmanned traffic management market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

