Global Water Flosser Market Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities By 2020-2027, Report

Rise in awareness about dental oral health care and hygiene is the key factor that drives the growth of the water floss market. The increase in urbanization and trend of adopting healthy lifestyle are influencing people to spend on their oral health care, which in turn propels the demand for the water flosser products in the market.

Water flosser is also known as oral irrigator. Water flosser is a handled device that cleanse between and around the teeth using a spray streams of water. The basic parts a water flosser has are water reservoir or water tank, water tips, pressure control, and a handle. There are different types of water flossers available in market—cordless or battery-operated, shower flosser, faucet flosser, and countertop among others. Water flosser is and advanced way of flossing and a substitute of conventional string flosses that was done through using thread. Water flosser resolves many of the drawbacks of the string floss. It is difficult to clean the back of the teeth through string floss but water flosser can clean the hard-to-reach areas inside mouth. In addition, water flosser has a massaging action that facilitates stronger, healthier, and more pinkish gums.