Global Water Flosser Market Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities By 2020-2027, Report

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Water Flosser Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.
Rise in awareness about dental oral health care and hygiene is the key factor that drives the growth of the water floss market. The increase in urbanization and trend of adopting healthy lifestyle are influencing people to spend on their oral health care, which in turn propels the demand for the water flosser products in the market.
Water flosser is also known as oral irrigator. Water flosser is a handled device that cleanse between and around the teeth using a spray streams of water. The basic parts a water flosser has are water reservoir or water tank, water tips, pressure control, and a handle. There are different types of water flossers available in market—cordless or battery-operated, shower flosser, faucet flosser, and countertop among others. Water flosser is and advanced way of flossing and a substitute of conventional string flosses that was done through using thread. Water flosser resolves many of the drawbacks of the string floss. It is difficult to clean the back of the teeth through string floss but water flosser can clean the hard-to-reach areas inside mouth. In addition, water flosser has a massaging action that facilitates stronger, healthier, and more pinkish gums.
Moreover, there is an increase in the surge in consumption of tobacco in countries like China and India owing to dental problems such as tooth decay, loose gums, sore gums, and other several oral problems. Naturally,people are opting for oral health care products to treat such teeth diseases,which in turn gives traction to the growth of the water flosser market. In addition, the increase in the number of diabetes among people that cause periodontal diseases due to improper glucose level will also increase the demand for water flosser in near future. The cordless type of water flosser is expected to gain momentum in the market during the projected years due to its portability and convenience.
The key market players profiled in the report include Water Pik Inc., Hydro Floss, Shenzhen Relish Technology Co. Ltd., Panasonic SC Johnson & Son Inc., Oral Breeze, Ginsey Home Solutions, Aquapick, Procter & Gamble, Phillips NV, Koniklijke, ToiletTree Products Inc
Regional Analysis – North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain,and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)
COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:
The COVID-19 outbreak has caused a decline in the growth of the global industries creating a mass disruption for buyers as well as sellers. Markets and production units have been shutdown globally which has stopped the production, sale, and marketing of the product. This has also offered an opportunity for the companies to look after their supply chain relationship and business models for the future.
Key benefits of the report:
- This study presents the analytical depiction of the global water flosser industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
- The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global water flosser market share.
- The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global water flosser market growth scenario.
- Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
- The report provides a detailed global water flosser market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.
