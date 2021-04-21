Automotive Mufflers Market – Big Changes to Have Big Impact | Key Player – Benteler International AG, BOSAL Group

Automotive Mufflers Market Outlook – 2027

Muffler is an automotive device that is primarily used for reducing the sound emitted by the exhaust of a vehicle. Usage of muffler decreases noise pollution by allowing carbon gases to pass through the exhaust pipe silently. Mufflers are installed along the exhaust pipe as a part to silence the exhausted noise. Furthermore, the noise of the exhaust gas that is released from the engine at high speed is decreased by a series of chambers lined with fiberglass roving insulation, which helps in absorbing the sound by causing destructive interference, wherein opposite sound waves cancel each other out. Therefore, the lower noise pollution with the help of mufflers is expected to drive the growth of the global automotive muffler market in the near future.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value (USD) Segments covered Type, Material Type, Vehicle Type, and Region Regions covered North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and rest of LATAM) and The Middle East and Africa Companies covered The major players analyzed include AP Exhaust Technologies Inc., Benteler International AG, BOSAL Group, Eberspächer Group, Faurecia, Friedrich Boysen GmbH & Co. KG, FUTABA INDUSTRIAL CO.LTD., SANGO Co., Ltd., Tenneco Inc., and Yutaka Giken Co., Ltd.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

The vendors in the automotive muffler industry across the globe is being affected severely due to the closure of the factories; thereby, disrupting production and the delivery of vehicles worldwide.

Original equipment manufacturers witnessed a sharp sales drop due to the lockdown; thereby, leading to supply chain disruption and production halts of the mufflers.

Majority of automotive muffler manufacturers are continuing production with a minimal workforce because of which the production target cannot be achieved.

The pandemic has had a negative impact on the automobile manufacturing plants, as they are being closed worldwide, a major deviation is noticed in the growth of automotive muffler manufacturers.

The customer footfall has dropped drastically due to which the sales of mufflers are dropping sharply and facing a devastating decline in the automotive muffler market.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Stringent regulations governing vehicular noise emissions, increase in environmental concerns regarding carbon emission, and rise in demand for hybrid vehicle are driving the growth of the market. However, high cost of lightweight mufflers and increase in sales of battery electric vehicles are expected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, advanced muffler heat recovery system is expected to create an opportunity for the market investments.

The global automotive muffler market trends are as follows:

Stringent regulations governing vehicular noise emissions

Environmental pollution and vehicle noise emission have increased across regions such as Delhi, Mumbai, and others, especially due to rise in number of vehicles on road in such cities. For instance, Delhi (India)

has recorded 50% increase in air pollution level for year 2019, owing to increased internal combustion engine vehicles on road. Furthermore, vehicular noise hampers the health of humans due to which controlling the noise emissions have become very crucial for the government bodies. Thereby, government is focusing on decreasing noise emission from automobiles by imposing stringent regulations on new vehicles. For instance, in 2019, Chandigarh government (India) passed a circular wherein the drivers will be fined 1,000 Rs for blowing horn in the city premises. Thus, muffler manufacturers are modifying the designs to include technologies such as selective catalytic reduction (SCR) and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) to fulfil the noise emission standards. Therefore, stringent government regulations regarding vehicular noise emissions is expected to boost the growth of the automotive mufflers market.

Key segments covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Absorptive Mufflers

Reactive Mufflers Material Type Stainless Steel

Carbon Fiber

Aluminum

Titanium

Others Vehicle Type Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles Region North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France UK Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive mufflers industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the automotive mufflers market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the automotive mufflers market growth scenario.

We can also determine mufflers will remain a significant revenue shareholder in the global automotive mufflers market through the predictable future.

Questions answered in the global automotive mufflers market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the automotive mufflers market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

