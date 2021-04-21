Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Market Size, Development, Key Opportunity, Application & Forecast to 2027 | Hitachi, Aisin Seiki, Johnson Electric

“

The report titled Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Hitachi, Aisin Seiki, Johnson Electric, Mitsuba, Nidec

Market Segmentation by Product: AC Motor

DC Motor



Market Segmentation by Application: Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles



The Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 AC Motor

1.2.3 DC Motor

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Industry Trends

2.4.2 Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Market Drivers

2.4.3 Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Market Challenges

2.4.4 Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Market Restraints

3 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales

3.1 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Hitachi

12.1.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.1.2 Hitachi Overview

12.1.3 Hitachi Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Hitachi Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Products and Services

12.1.5 Hitachi Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Hitachi Recent Developments

12.2 Aisin Seiki

12.2.1 Aisin Seiki Corporation Information

12.2.2 Aisin Seiki Overview

12.2.3 Aisin Seiki Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Aisin Seiki Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Products and Services

12.2.5 Aisin Seiki Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Aisin Seiki Recent Developments

12.3 Johnson Electric

12.3.1 Johnson Electric Corporation Information

12.3.2 Johnson Electric Overview

12.3.3 Johnson Electric Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Johnson Electric Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Products and Services

12.3.5 Johnson Electric Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Johnson Electric Recent Developments

12.4 Mitsuba

12.4.1 Mitsuba Corporation Information

12.4.2 Mitsuba Overview

12.4.3 Mitsuba Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Mitsuba Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Products and Services

12.4.5 Mitsuba Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Mitsuba Recent Developments

12.5 Nidec

12.5.1 Nidec Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nidec Overview

12.5.3 Nidec Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Nidec Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Products and Services

12.5.5 Nidec Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Nidec Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Production Mode & Process

13.4 Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Sales Channels

13.4.2 Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Distributors

13.5 Electric Motors for IC Engine Vehicles Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

