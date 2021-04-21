Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Market Report: Production Capacity And Consumption Analysis By Regions And Country Wise Forecast Report 2021-2027 | Cognex Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

“

The report titled Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Cognex Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Abbott, PerkinElmer, Inc, Tecan Group Ltd, BD, Siemens

Market Segmentation by Product: Automated Plate Handler

Automated Liquid Handler

Robotic Arm

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Academic

Laboratory

Others



The Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Automated Plate Handler

1.2.3 Automated Liquid Handler

1.2.4 Robotic Arm

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Academic

1.3.3 Laboratory

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Industry Trends

2.4.2 Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Market Drivers

2.4.3 Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Market Challenges

2.4.4 Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Market Restraints

3 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales

3.1 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Cognex Corporation

12.1.1 Cognex Corporation Corporation Information

12.1.2 Cognex Corporation Overview

12.1.3 Cognex Corporation Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Cognex Corporation Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Products and Services

12.1.5 Cognex Corporation Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Cognex Corporation Recent Developments

12.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

12.2.1 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Corporation Information

12.2.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Overview

12.2.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Products and Services

12.2.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd Recent Developments

12.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

12.3.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Corporation Information

12.3.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Overview

12.3.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Products and Services

12.3.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Recent Developments

12.4 Danaher Corporation

12.4.1 Danaher Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Danaher Corporation Overview

12.4.3 Danaher Corporation Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Danaher Corporation Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Products and Services

12.4.5 Danaher Corporation Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Danaher Corporation Recent Developments

12.5 Agilent Technologies, Inc

12.5.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc Corporation Information

12.5.2 Agilent Technologies, Inc Overview

12.5.3 Agilent Technologies, Inc Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Agilent Technologies, Inc Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Products and Services

12.5.5 Agilent Technologies, Inc Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Agilent Technologies, Inc Recent Developments

12.6 Abbott

12.6.1 Abbott Corporation Information

12.6.2 Abbott Overview

12.6.3 Abbott Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Abbott Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Products and Services

12.6.5 Abbott Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Abbott Recent Developments

12.7 PerkinElmer, Inc

12.7.1 PerkinElmer, Inc Corporation Information

12.7.2 PerkinElmer, Inc Overview

12.7.3 PerkinElmer, Inc Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 PerkinElmer, Inc Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Products and Services

12.7.5 PerkinElmer, Inc Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 PerkinElmer, Inc Recent Developments

12.8 Tecan Group Ltd

12.8.1 Tecan Group Ltd Corporation Information

12.8.2 Tecan Group Ltd Overview

12.8.3 Tecan Group Ltd Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Tecan Group Ltd Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Products and Services

12.8.5 Tecan Group Ltd Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Tecan Group Ltd Recent Developments

12.9 BD

12.9.1 BD Corporation Information

12.9.2 BD Overview

12.9.3 BD Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 BD Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Products and Services

12.9.5 BD Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 BD Recent Developments

12.10 Siemens

12.10.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.10.2 Siemens Overview

12.10.3 Siemens Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Siemens Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Products and Services

12.10.5 Siemens Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Siemens Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Production Mode & Process

13.4 Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Sales Channels

13.4.2 Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Distributors

13.5 Lab Automation for In-vitro Diagnostics Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”