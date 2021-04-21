Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Trends Analysis By Worldwide Key Players: Alkhorayef, Hunter Industries, Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global keyword market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global keyword market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Alkhorayef, Hunter Industries, Jain Irrigation Systems Limited, Lindsay, Orbit Irrigation Products, Pierce Corporation, Rain Bird, Reinke Manufacturing, T-L Irrigation, Valmont Industries, Rivulis, Toro, Netafim, Nelson Irrigation, Antelco, Irritec, Access Irrigation Market Segment by Product Type:

Center Pivot Irrigation System

Lateral Move Irrigation Systems

Solid Set Irrigation Systems

Others Market Segment by Application: Agriculture

Lawns

Public Parks

Sports Grounds

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market

TOC

1 Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Overview

1.1 Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Overview

1.2 Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Center Pivot Irrigation System

1.2.2 Lateral Move Irrigation Systems

1.2.3 Solid Set Irrigation Systems

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Sprinkler Irrigation Systems as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems by Application

4.1 Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Segment by Application

4.1.1 Agriculture

4.1.2 Lawns

4.1.3 Public Parks

4.1.4 Sports Grounds

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Sprinkler Irrigation Systems by Application

4.5.2 Europe Sprinkler Irrigation Systems by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Sprinkler Irrigation Systems by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Sprinkler Irrigation Systems by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Sprinkler Irrigation Systems by Application 5 North America Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Business

10.1 Alkhorayef

10.1.1 Alkhorayef Corporation Information

10.1.2 Alkhorayef Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Alkhorayef Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Alkhorayef Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Products Offered

10.1.5 Alkhorayef Recent Developments

10.2 Hunter Industries

10.2.1 Hunter Industries Corporation Information

10.2.2 Hunter Industries Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Hunter Industries Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Alkhorayef Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Products Offered

10.2.5 Hunter Industries Recent Developments

10.3 Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

10.3.1 Jain Irrigation Systems Limited Corporation Information

10.3.2 Jain Irrigation Systems Limited Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Jain Irrigation Systems Limited Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Jain Irrigation Systems Limited Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Products Offered

10.3.5 Jain Irrigation Systems Limited Recent Developments

10.4 Lindsay

10.4.1 Lindsay Corporation Information

10.4.2 Lindsay Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Lindsay Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Lindsay Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Products Offered

10.4.5 Lindsay Recent Developments

10.5 Orbit Irrigation Products

10.5.1 Orbit Irrigation Products Corporation Information

10.5.2 Orbit Irrigation Products Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Orbit Irrigation Products Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Orbit Irrigation Products Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Products Offered

10.5.5 Orbit Irrigation Products Recent Developments

10.6 Pierce Corporation

10.6.1 Pierce Corporation Corporation Information

10.6.2 Pierce Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Pierce Corporation Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Pierce Corporation Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Products Offered

10.6.5 Pierce Corporation Recent Developments

10.7 Rain Bird

10.7.1 Rain Bird Corporation Information

10.7.2 Rain Bird Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Rain Bird Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Rain Bird Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Products Offered

10.7.5 Rain Bird Recent Developments

10.8 Reinke Manufacturing

10.8.1 Reinke Manufacturing Corporation Information

10.8.2 Reinke Manufacturing Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Reinke Manufacturing Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Reinke Manufacturing Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Products Offered

10.8.5 Reinke Manufacturing Recent Developments

10.9 T-L Irrigation

10.9.1 T-L Irrigation Corporation Information

10.9.2 T-L Irrigation Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 T-L Irrigation Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 T-L Irrigation Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Products Offered

10.9.5 T-L Irrigation Recent Developments

10.10 Valmont Industries

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Valmont Industries Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Valmont Industries Recent Developments

10.11 Rivulis

10.11.1 Rivulis Corporation Information

10.11.2 Rivulis Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Rivulis Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Rivulis Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Products Offered

10.11.5 Rivulis Recent Developments

10.12 Toro

10.12.1 Toro Corporation Information

10.12.2 Toro Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Toro Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Toro Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Products Offered

10.12.5 Toro Recent Developments

10.13 Netafim

10.13.1 Netafim Corporation Information

10.13.2 Netafim Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Netafim Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Netafim Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Products Offered

10.13.5 Netafim Recent Developments

10.14 Nelson Irrigation

10.14.1 Nelson Irrigation Corporation Information

10.14.2 Nelson Irrigation Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Nelson Irrigation Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Nelson Irrigation Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Products Offered

10.14.5 Nelson Irrigation Recent Developments

10.15 Antelco

10.15.1 Antelco Corporation Information

10.15.2 Antelco Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Antelco Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Antelco Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Products Offered

10.15.5 Antelco Recent Developments

10.16 Irritec

10.16.1 Irritec Corporation Information

10.16.2 Irritec Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Irritec Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Irritec Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Products Offered

10.16.5 Irritec Recent Developments

10.17 Access Irrigation

10.17.1 Access Irrigation Corporation Information

10.17.2 Access Irrigation Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Access Irrigation Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Access Irrigation Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Products Offered

10.17.5 Access Irrigation Recent Developments 11 Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Industry Trends

11.4.2 Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Drivers

11.4.3 Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

