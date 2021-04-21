SiC & GaN Power Devices Market by Product Type, End User and by Region-Trends and Forecast to 2027| Infineon, Rohm, Mitsubishi, STMicro, Fuji, Toshiba, Microchip Technology, United Silicon Carbide Inc., GeneSic, Efficient Power Conversion (EPC), GaN Systems, VisIC Technologies LTD , ,

LOS ANGELES, United States: April 2021: The global SiC & GaN Power Devices market is exhaustively researched and analyzed in the report to help market players to improve their business tactics and ensure long-term success. The authors of the report have used easy-to-understand language and uncomplicated statistical images but provided thorough information and detailed data on the global SiC & GaN Power Devices market. The report equips players with useful information and suggests result-oriented ideas to gain a competitive edge in the global SiC & GaN Power Devices market. It shows how different players are competing in the global SiC & GaN Power Devices market and discusses strategies they are using to distinguish themselves from other participants.

The researchers have provided quantitative and qualitative analysis along with absolute dollar opportunity assessment in the report. Additionally, the report offers Porter’s Five Forces analysis and PESTLE analysis for more detailed comparisons and other important studies. Each section of the report has something valuable to offer to players for improving their gross margin, sales and marketing strategy, and profit margins. Using the report as a tool for gaining insightful market analysis, players can identify the much-needed changes in their operation and improve their approach to doing business. Furthermore, they will be able to give tough competition to other players of the global SiC & GaN Power Devices market while identifying key growth pockets.

Each company assessed in the report is studied in relation to various factors such as product and application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and recent developments. Readers will be able to gain a complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on strategies that leading players are banking on to maintain their dominance in the global SiC & GaN Power Devices market. It shows how the market competition will change in the next few years and how players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Research Report: Infineon, Rohm, Mitsubishi, STMicro, Fuji, Toshiba, Microchip Technology, United Silicon Carbide Inc., GeneSic, Efficient Power Conversion (EPC), GaN Systems, VisIC Technologies LTD

Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market by Type: GaN, SiC

Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market by Application: Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial Use, Others

The analysts authoring the report have segmented the global SiC & GaN Power Devices market according to product, application, and region. All of the segments are deeply researched with a heavy emphasis on their CAGR, market size, growth potential, market share, and other vital factors. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to focus on lucrative areas of the global SiC & GaN Power Devices market. The regional analysis will help players to strengthen their footing in key regional markets. It brings to light untapped growth opportunities in regional markets and how they can be capitalized on during the course of the forecast period.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global SiC & GaN Power Devices market?

What will be the size of the global SiC & GaN Power Devices market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global SiC & GaN Power Devices market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global SiC & GaN Power Devices market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global SiC & GaN Power Devices market?

Table of Contents

Table of Contents 1 SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of SiC & GaN Power Devices

1.2 SiC & GaN Power Devices Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 GaN

1.2.3 SiC

1.3 SiC & GaN Power Devices Segment by Application

1.3.1 SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.4 Industrial Use

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market by Region

1.4.1 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America SiC & GaN Power Devices Production

3.4.1 North America SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe SiC & GaN Power Devices Production

3.5.1 Europe SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China SiC & GaN Power Devices Production

3.6.1 China SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan SiC & GaN Power Devices Production

3.7.1 Japan SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in SiC & GaN Power Devices Business

7.1 Infineon

7.1.1 Infineon SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 SiC & GaN Power Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Infineon SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Rohm

7.2.1 Rohm SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 SiC & GaN Power Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Rohm SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Mitsubishi

7.3.1 Mitsubishi SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 SiC & GaN Power Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Mitsubishi SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 STMicro

7.4.1 STMicro SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 SiC & GaN Power Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 STMicro SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Fuji

7.5.1 Fuji SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 SiC & GaN Power Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Fuji SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Toshiba

7.6.1 Toshiba SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 SiC & GaN Power Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Toshiba SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Microchip Technology

7.7.1 Microchip Technology SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 SiC & GaN Power Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Microchip Technology SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8 United Silicon Carbide Inc.

7.8.1 United Silicon Carbide Inc. SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 SiC & GaN Power Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 United Silicon Carbide Inc. SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 GeneSic

7.9.1 GeneSic SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 SiC & GaN Power Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 GeneSic SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC)

7.10.1 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 SiC & GaN Power Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 GaN Systems

7.11.1 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 SiC & GaN Power Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 VisIC Technologies LTD

7.12.1 GaN Systems SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 SiC & GaN Power Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 GaN Systems SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 VisIC Technologies LTD SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Sites and Area Served

.2 SiC & GaN Power Devices Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 VisIC Technologies LTD SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served 8 SiC & GaN Power Devices Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 SiC & GaN Power Devices Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of SiC & GaN Power Devices

8.4 SiC & GaN Power Devices Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 SiC & GaN Power Devices Distributors List

9.3 SiC & GaN Power Devices Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of SiC & GaN Power Devices (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of SiC & GaN Power Devices (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of SiC & GaN Power Devices (2021-2026)

11.4 Global SiC & GaN Power Devices Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America SiC & GaN Power Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe SiC & GaN Power Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China SiC & GaN Power Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan SiC & GaN Power Devices Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of SiC & GaN Power Devices

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of SiC & GaN Power Devices by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of SiC & GaN Power Devices by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of SiC & GaN Power Devices by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of SiC & GaN Power Devices 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of SiC & GaN Power Devices by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of SiC & GaN Power Devices by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of SiC & GaN Power Devices by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of SiC & GaN Power Devices by Application (2021-2026) 14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

