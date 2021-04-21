Electronic Cigarette Market Analysis, Current Scenario, Opportunity Analysis, COVID-19 Impact & Recovery Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

“Electronic cigarette provides consumers with smoke & ash less vaping, which makes it socially acceptable and thus are safer than tobacco cigarettes. This is expected to boost the growth of the electronic cigarette market.”

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Electronic Cigarette Market by Product Type (Disposable, Rechargeable, and Modular), Flavor (Tobacco, Botanical, Fruit, Sweet, Beverage, and Others) and Distribution Channel (Specialist E-Cig Shops, Online, Supermarkets, Tobacconist, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023”

The global electronic cigarette market was valued at $8,610 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $26,839 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 17.4% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the modular product type accounted for more than half of the share in global market. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.

An electronic cigarette is a handheld device that tries to create the feeling of tobacco smoking. It is a battery-operated device, which heats a liquid to generate an aerosol, commonly called a vapor, for the user to inhale. The liquid inside the electronic cigarette is usually made of nicotine, propylene glycol, glycerin, or other flavorings. There are different types of electronic cigarettes available in the market, which includes modular, rechargeable, and disposable.

Download Report Sample with industry insights @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2427

In 2016, modular electronic cigarette accounted for the largest share in the market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Modular electronic cigarette is the most popular among others as it can be refilled and allows the user to regulate the power delivered from the systems battery to the automizer.

Countries such as China and India consist of large smoking population, which look out for tobacco alternatives. Thus, untapped market in emerging economies may open new avenues for the manufacturers of electronic cigarette. Whereas, prohibition on sales, promotion, and distribution of electronic cigarette in various countries and implementation of strict legal framework hampers the market growth.4

The Covid-19 pandemic has a vital impact on the growth of the global Electronic Cigarette market and altered several market scenarios. The lockdown across various countries and ban on international travel has disrupted the supply chain and revenue chain. The report includes a thorough analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic on the growth of the global Electronic Cigarette market.

Avail for Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Electronic Cigarette Market @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2427?reqfor=covid

The key market players profiled in the report include Altria Group, British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands, International Vapor Group, Japan Tobacco, Nicotek Llc, Njoy Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Reynolds American Inc., and Vmr Flavours Llc.

Electronic Cigarette Market Key Segments:

By Product Type

Disposable

Rechargeable

Modular

By Flavor

Tobacco

Botanical

Fruit

Sweet

Beverage

Others

By Distribution Channel

Specialist E-cig Shops

Online

Supermarkets

Tobacconist

Others

Key findings of the Electronic Cigarette Market:

○ North America is expected to maintain its dominant position in the market during the forecast period, followed by Europe.

○ The tobacco flavor segment generated the highest revenue in 2016, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

○ Online distribution channel is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.1% from 2017 to 2023.

○ The U.S. accounted for more than two-fifths of the market share growing at a significant CAGR of 17.4%.

○ Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2427

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141

International: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com