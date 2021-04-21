Vegetated Green Roof Market Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2027| GreenGrid, Sika Sarnafil, Siplast

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Vegetated Green Roof market is exhaustively researched and analyzed in the report to help market players to improve their business tactics and ensure long-term success. The authors of the report have used easy-to-understand language and uncomplicated statistical images but provided thorough information and detailed data on the global Vegetated Green Roof market. The report equips players with useful information and suggests result-oriented ideas to gain a competitive edge in the global Vegetated Green Roof market. It shows how different players are competing in the global Vegetated Green Roof market and discusses about strategies they are using to distinguish themselves from other participants.

The researchers have provided quantitative and qualitative analysis along with absolute dollar opportunity assessment in the report. Additionally, the report offers Porters Five Forces analysis and PESTLE analysis for more detailed comparisons and other important studies. Each section of the report has something valuable to offer to players for improving their gross margin, sales and marketing strategy, and profit margins. Using the report as a tool for gaining insightful market analysis, players can identify the much needed changes in their operation and improve their approach to doing business. Furthermore, they will be able to give a tough competition to other players of the global Vegetated Green Roof market while identifying key growth pockets.

Each company assessed in the report is studied in relation to various factors such as product and application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and recent developments. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on strategies that leading players are banking on to maintain their dominance in the global Vegetated Green Roof market. It shows how the market competition will change in the next few years and how players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Vegetated Green Roof Market Research Report: GreenGrid, Sika Sarnafil, Siplast, Solatube, Total Roofing, USGBC

Global Vegetated Green Roof Market by Type: Stainless-Steel Straw, Bamboo Straw, Bamboo Straw, Glass, Other

Global Vegetated Green Roof Market by Application: Corporate, Hotel, Hospital, Entertainment Complex, Other

The analysts authoring the report have segmented the global Vegetated Green Roof market according to product, application, and region. All of the segments are deeply researched about with heavy emphasis on their CAGR, market size, growth potential, market share, and other vital factors. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to focus on lucrative areas of the global Vegetated Green Roof market. The regional analysis will help players to strengthen their footing in key regional markets. It brings to light untapped growth opportunities in regional markets and how they can be capitalized on during the course of the forecast period.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Vegetated Green Roof Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Extensive (Shallow Depth) Modules

1.2.3 Semi-Intensive (Intermediate Depth) Modules

1.2.4 Intensive (Maximum Depth) Modules

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Vegetated Green Roof Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Corporate

1.3.3 Hotel

1.3.4 Hospital

1.3.5 Entertainment Complex

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Vegetated Green Roof Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Vegetated Green Roof Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Vegetated Green Roof Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Vegetated Green Roof Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Vegetated Green Roof Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Vegetated Green Roof Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Vegetated Green Roof Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Vegetated Green Roof Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Vegetated Green Roof Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Vegetated Green Roof Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Vegetated Green Roof Industry Trends

2.5.1 Vegetated Green Roof Market Trends

2.5.2 Vegetated Green Roof Market Drivers

2.5.3 Vegetated Green Roof Market Challenges

2.5.4 Vegetated Green Roof Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Vegetated Green Roof Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Vegetated Green Roof Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Vegetated Green Roof Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Vegetated Green Roof Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Vegetated Green Roof by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Vegetated Green Roof Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Vegetated Green Roof Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Vegetated Green Roof Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Vegetated Green Roof Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Vegetated Green Roof as of 2020)

3.4 Global Vegetated Green Roof Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Vegetated Green Roof Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Vegetated Green Roof Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Vegetated Green Roof Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Vegetated Green Roof Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Vegetated Green Roof Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Vegetated Green Roof Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Vegetated Green Roof Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Vegetated Green Roof Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Vegetated Green Roof Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Vegetated Green Roof Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Vegetated Green Roof Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Vegetated Green Roof Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Vegetated Green Roof Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Vegetated Green Roof Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Vegetated Green Roof Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Vegetated Green Roof Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Vegetated Green Roof Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Vegetated Green Roof Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Vegetated Green Roof Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Vegetated Green Roof Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Vegetated Green Roof Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Vegetated Green Roof Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Vegetated Green Roof Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Vegetated Green Roof Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Vegetated Green Roof Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Vegetated Green Roof Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Vegetated Green Roof Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Vegetated Green Roof Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Vegetated Green Roof Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Vegetated Green Roof Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Vegetated Green Roof Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Vegetated Green Roof Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Vegetated Green Roof Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Vegetated Green Roof Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Vegetated Green Roof Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Vegetated Green Roof Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Vegetated Green Roof Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Vegetated Green Roof Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Vegetated Green Roof Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Vegetated Green Roof Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Vegetated Green Roof Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Vegetated Green Roof Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Vegetated Green Roof Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Vegetated Green Roof Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Vegetated Green Roof Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Vegetated Green Roof Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Vegetated Green Roof Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Vegetated Green Roof Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Vegetated Green Roof Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Vegetated Green Roof Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Vegetated Green Roof Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Vegetated Green Roof Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Vegetated Green Roof Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Vegetated Green Roof Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Vegetated Green Roof Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Vegetated Green Roof Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Vegetated Green Roof Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Vegetated Green Roof Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Vegetated Green Roof Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Vegetated Green Roof Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Vegetated Green Roof Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Vegetated Green Roof Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Vegetated Green Roof Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Vegetated Green Roof Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Vegetated Green Roof Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Vegetated Green Roof Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Vegetated Green Roof Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Vegetated Green Roof Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Vegetated Green Roof Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Vegetated Green Roof Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Vegetated Green Roof Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Vegetated Green Roof Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Vegetated Green Roof Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Vegetated Green Roof Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Vegetated Green Roof Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Vegetated Green Roof Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Vegetated Green Roof Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Vegetated Green Roof Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Vegetated Green Roof Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Vegetated Green Roof Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Vegetated Green Roof Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 GreenGrid

11.1.1 GreenGrid Corporation Information

11.1.2 GreenGrid Overview

11.1.3 GreenGrid Vegetated Green Roof Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 GreenGrid Vegetated Green Roof Products and Services

11.1.5 GreenGrid Vegetated Green Roof SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 GreenGrid Recent Developments

11.2 Sika Sarnafil

11.2.1 Sika Sarnafil Corporation Information

11.2.2 Sika Sarnafil Overview

11.2.3 Sika Sarnafil Vegetated Green Roof Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Sika Sarnafil Vegetated Green Roof Products and Services

11.2.5 Sika Sarnafil Vegetated Green Roof SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Sika Sarnafil Recent Developments

11.3 Siplast

11.3.1 Siplast Corporation Information

11.3.2 Siplast Overview

11.3.3 Siplast Vegetated Green Roof Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Siplast Vegetated Green Roof Products and Services

11.3.5 Siplast Vegetated Green Roof SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Siplast Recent Developments

11.4 Solatube

11.4.1 Solatube Corporation Information

11.4.2 Solatube Overview

11.4.3 Solatube Vegetated Green Roof Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Solatube Vegetated Green Roof Products and Services

11.4.5 Solatube Vegetated Green Roof SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Solatube Recent Developments

11.5 Total Roofing

11.5.1 Total Roofing Corporation Information

11.5.2 Total Roofing Overview

11.5.3 Total Roofing Vegetated Green Roof Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Total Roofing Vegetated Green Roof Products and Services

11.5.5 Total Roofing Vegetated Green Roof SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Total Roofing Recent Developments

11.6 USGBC

11.6.1 USGBC Corporation Information

11.6.2 USGBC Overview

11.6.3 USGBC Vegetated Green Roof Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 USGBC Vegetated Green Roof Products and Services

11.6.5 USGBC Vegetated Green Roof SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 USGBC Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Vegetated Green Roof Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Vegetated Green Roof Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Vegetated Green Roof Production Mode & Process

12.4 Vegetated Green Roof Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Vegetated Green Roof Sales Channels

12.4.2 Vegetated Green Roof Distributors

12.5 Vegetated Green Roof Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

