Automation and Control Sensors Market: The Next Big Innovation in 2021||Baluff, Baumer Group, Ifm Electronic Gmbh

LOS ANGELES, United States: April 2021: The global Automation and Control Sensors market is exhaustively researched and analyzed in the report to help market players to improve their business tactics and ensure long-term success. The authors of the report have used easy-to-understand language and uncomplicated statistical images but provided thorough information and detailed data on the global Automation and Control Sensors market. The report equips players with useful information and suggests result-oriented ideas to gain a competitive edge in the global Automation and Control Sensors market. It shows how different players are competing in the global Automation and Control Sensors market and discusses strategies they are using to distinguish themselves from other participants.

The researchers have provided quantitative and qualitative analysis along with absolute dollar opportunity assessment in the report. Additionally, the report offers Porter’s Five Forces analysis and PESTLE analysis for more detailed comparisons and other important studies. Each section of the report has something valuable to offer to players for improving their gross margin, sales and marketing strategy, and profit margins. Using the report as a tool for gaining insightful market analysis, players can identify the much-needed changes in their operation and improve their approach to doing business. Furthermore, they will be able to give tough competition to other players of the global Automation and Control Sensors market while identifying key growth pockets.

Each company assessed in the report is studied in relation to various factors such as product and application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and recent developments. Readers will be able to gain a complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on strategies that leading players are banking on to maintain their dominance in the global Automation and Control Sensors market. It shows how the market competition will change in the next few years and how players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Automation and Control Sensors Market Research Report: , Cognex, Baluff, Baumer Group, Ifm Electronic Gmbh, Keyence, Rockwell Automation, Daihen Corporation, Infineon Technologies, ATI Industrial Automation, Sick Ag, Honeywell International Inc., Datalogic, Texas Instruments, TDK, Sensopart, TE Connectivity

Global Automation and Control Sensors Market by Type: Speed Sensors, Vibration Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Humidity Sensors, Position Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Others

Global Automation and Control Sensors Market by Application: Automotive, Aerospace, Food, Machinery, Others

The analysts authoring the report have segmented the global Automation and Control Sensors market according to product, application, and region. All of the segments are deeply researched with a heavy emphasis on their CAGR, market size, growth potential, market share, and other vital factors. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to focus on lucrative areas of the global Automation and Control Sensors market. The regional analysis will help players to strengthen their footing in key regional markets. It brings to light untapped growth opportunities in regional markets and how they can be capitalized on during the course of the forecast period.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Automation and Control Sensors market?

What will be the size of the global Automation and Control Sensors market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Automation and Control Sensors market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Automation and Control Sensors market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Automation and Control Sensors market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Automation and Control Sensors Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automation and Control Sensors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Speed Sensors

1.2.3 Vibration Sensors

1.2.4 Pressure Sensors

1.2.5 Humidity Sensors

1.2.6 Position Sensors

1.2.7 Temperature Sensors

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automation and Control Sensors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Aerospace

1.3.4 Food

1.3.5 Machinery

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Automation and Control Sensors Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Automation and Control Sensors Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Automation and Control Sensors Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automation and Control Sensors Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Automation and Control Sensors Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Automation and Control Sensors Industry Trends

2.4.2 Automation and Control Sensors Market Drivers

2.4.3 Automation and Control Sensors Market Challenges

2.4.4 Automation and Control Sensors Market Restraints 3 Global Automation and Control Sensors Sales

3.1 Global Automation and Control Sensors Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Automation and Control Sensors Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Automation and Control Sensors Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Automation and Control Sensors Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Automation and Control Sensors Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Automation and Control Sensors Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Automation and Control Sensors Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Automation and Control Sensors Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Automation and Control Sensors Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Automation and Control Sensors Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Automation and Control Sensors Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Automation and Control Sensors Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Automation and Control Sensors Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automation and Control Sensors Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Automation and Control Sensors Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Automation and Control Sensors Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Automation and Control Sensors Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automation and Control Sensors Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Automation and Control Sensors Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Automation and Control Sensors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Automation and Control Sensors Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Automation and Control Sensors Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Automation and Control Sensors Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Automation and Control Sensors Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Automation and Control Sensors Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Automation and Control Sensors Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Automation and Control Sensors Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Automation and Control Sensors Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Automation and Control Sensors Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Automation and Control Sensors Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Automation and Control Sensors Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Automation and Control Sensors Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Automation and Control Sensors Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Automation and Control Sensors Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Automation and Control Sensors Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Automation and Control Sensors Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Automation and Control Sensors Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Automation and Control Sensors Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Automation and Control Sensors Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Automation and Control Sensors Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Automation and Control Sensors Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Automation and Control Sensors Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Automation and Control Sensors Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Automation and Control Sensors Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Automation and Control Sensors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Automation and Control Sensors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Automation and Control Sensors Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Automation and Control Sensors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Automation and Control Sensors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Automation and Control Sensors Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Automation and Control Sensors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Automation and Control Sensors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Automation and Control Sensors Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Automation and Control Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Automation and Control Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 United States

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Automation and Control Sensors Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Automation and Control Sensors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Automation and Control Sensors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Automation and Control Sensors Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Automation and Control Sensors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Automation and Control Sensors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Automation and Control Sensors Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Automation and Control Sensors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Automation and Control Sensors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Automation and Control Sensors Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Automation and Control Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Automation and Control Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Automation and Control Sensors Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Automation and Control Sensors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Automation and Control Sensors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Automation and Control Sensors Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automation and Control Sensors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automation and Control Sensors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Automation and Control Sensors Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Automation and Control Sensors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Automation and Control Sensors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Automation and Control Sensors Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Automation and Control Sensors Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Automation and Control Sensors Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automation and Control Sensors Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Automation and Control Sensors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Automation and Control Sensors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Automation and Control Sensors Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Automation and Control Sensors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Automation and Control Sensors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Automation and Control Sensors Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Automation and Control Sensors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Automation and Control Sensors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Automation and Control Sensors Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Automation and Control Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Automation and Control Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automation and Control Sensors Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Automation and Control Sensors Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Automation and Control Sensors Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automation and Control Sensors Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automation and Control Sensors Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automation and Control Sensors Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Automation and Control Sensors Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Automation and Control Sensors Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Automation and Control Sensors Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Automation and Control Sensors Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Automation and Control Sensors Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Automation and Control Sensors Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Cognex

12.1.1 Cognex Corporation Information

12.1.2 Cognex Overview

12.1.3 Cognex Automation and Control Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Cognex Automation and Control Sensors Products and Services

12.1.5 Cognex Automation and Control Sensors SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Cognex Recent Developments

12.2 Baluff

12.2.1 Baluff Corporation Information

12.2.2 Baluff Overview

12.2.3 Baluff Automation and Control Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Baluff Automation and Control Sensors Products and Services

12.2.5 Baluff Automation and Control Sensors SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Baluff Recent Developments

12.3 Baumer Group

12.3.1 Baumer Group Corporation Information

12.3.2 Baumer Group Overview

12.3.3 Baumer Group Automation and Control Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Baumer Group Automation and Control Sensors Products and Services

12.3.5 Baumer Group Automation and Control Sensors SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Baumer Group Recent Developments

12.4 Ifm Electronic Gmbh

12.4.1 Ifm Electronic Gmbh Corporation Information

12.4.2 Ifm Electronic Gmbh Overview

12.4.3 Ifm Electronic Gmbh Automation and Control Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Ifm Electronic Gmbh Automation and Control Sensors Products and Services

12.4.5 Ifm Electronic Gmbh Automation and Control Sensors SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Ifm Electronic Gmbh Recent Developments

12.5 Keyence

12.5.1 Keyence Corporation Information

12.5.2 Keyence Overview

12.5.3 Keyence Automation and Control Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Keyence Automation and Control Sensors Products and Services

12.5.5 Keyence Automation and Control Sensors SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Keyence Recent Developments

12.6 Rockwell Automation

12.6.1 Rockwell Automation Corporation Information

12.6.2 Rockwell Automation Overview

12.6.3 Rockwell Automation Automation and Control Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Rockwell Automation Automation and Control Sensors Products and Services

12.6.5 Rockwell Automation Automation and Control Sensors SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Rockwell Automation Recent Developments

12.7 Daihen Corporation

12.7.1 Daihen Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Daihen Corporation Overview

12.7.3 Daihen Corporation Automation and Control Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Daihen Corporation Automation and Control Sensors Products and Services

12.7.5 Daihen Corporation Automation and Control Sensors SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Daihen Corporation Recent Developments

12.8 Infineon Technologies

12.8.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information

12.8.2 Infineon Technologies Overview

12.8.3 Infineon Technologies Automation and Control Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Infineon Technologies Automation and Control Sensors Products and Services

12.8.5 Infineon Technologies Automation and Control Sensors SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Infineon Technologies Recent Developments

12.9 ATI Industrial Automation

12.9.1 ATI Industrial Automation Corporation Information

12.9.2 ATI Industrial Automation Overview

12.9.3 ATI Industrial Automation Automation and Control Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 ATI Industrial Automation Automation and Control Sensors Products and Services

12.9.5 ATI Industrial Automation Automation and Control Sensors SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 ATI Industrial Automation Recent Developments

12.10 Sick Ag

12.10.1 Sick Ag Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sick Ag Overview

12.10.3 Sick Ag Automation and Control Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Sick Ag Automation and Control Sensors Products and Services

12.10.5 Sick Ag Automation and Control Sensors SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Sick Ag Recent Developments

12.11 Honeywell International Inc.

12.11.1 Honeywell International Inc. Corporation Information

12.11.2 Honeywell International Inc. Overview

12.11.3 Honeywell International Inc. Automation and Control Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Honeywell International Inc. Automation and Control Sensors Products and Services

12.11.5 Honeywell International Inc. Recent Developments

12.12 Datalogic

12.12.1 Datalogic Corporation Information

12.12.2 Datalogic Overview

12.12.3 Datalogic Automation and Control Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Datalogic Automation and Control Sensors Products and Services

12.12.5 Datalogic Recent Developments

12.13 Texas Instruments

12.13.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

12.13.2 Texas Instruments Overview

12.13.3 Texas Instruments Automation and Control Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Texas Instruments Automation and Control Sensors Products and Services

12.13.5 Texas Instruments Recent Developments

12.14 TDK

12.14.1 TDK Corporation Information

12.14.2 TDK Overview

12.14.3 TDK Automation and Control Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 TDK Automation and Control Sensors Products and Services

12.14.5 TDK Recent Developments

12.15 Sensopart

12.15.1 Sensopart Corporation Information

12.15.2 Sensopart Overview

12.15.3 Sensopart Automation and Control Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Sensopart Automation and Control Sensors Products and Services

12.15.5 Sensopart Recent Developments

12.16 TE Connectivity

12.16.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information

12.16.2 TE Connectivity Overview

12.16.3 TE Connectivity Automation and Control Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 TE Connectivity Automation and Control Sensors Products and Services

12.16.5 TE Connectivity Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Automation and Control Sensors Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Automation and Control Sensors Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Automation and Control Sensors Production Mode & Process

13.4 Automation and Control Sensors Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Automation and Control Sensors Sales Channels

13.4.2 Automation and Control Sensors Distributors

13.5 Automation and Control Sensors Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

