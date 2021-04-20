Power Transmission Belts Market Size, Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts 2027 | Gates Corporation, SKF Technology, Habasit

“

The report titled Global Power Transmission Belts Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Power Transmission Belts market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Power Transmission Belts market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Power Transmission Belts market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Power Transmission Belts market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Power Transmission Belts report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Power Transmission Belts report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Power Transmission Belts market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Power Transmission Belts market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Power Transmission Belts market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Power Transmission Belts market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Power Transmission Belts market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Gates Corporation, SKF Technology, Habasit, Hutchinson Group, ContiTech AG, Fenner Drives, Contenental, Bando, Dayco, SANLUX, Intralox, Volta Belting, Derco, Veyance Technologies(Continental AG), Esbelt, Mitsuboshi, Nitta

Market Segmentation by Product: Synchronous Belts

V-Belts

Round Polyurethane Belts

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Energy(Oil & Gas)

Infrastructure & Agriculture

Transportation

Automotive(Passenger Cars & Light Trucks)

Others



The Power Transmission Belts Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Power Transmission Belts market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Power Transmission Belts market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Power Transmission Belts market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Power Transmission Belts industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Power Transmission Belts market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Power Transmission Belts market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Power Transmission Belts market?

Table of Contents:

1 Power Transmission Belts Market Overview

1.1 Power Transmission Belts Product Scope

1.2 Power Transmission Belts Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Power Transmission Belts Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Synchronous Belts

1.2.3 V-Belts

1.2.4 Round Polyurethane Belts

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Power Transmission Belts Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Power Transmission Belts Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Energy(Oil & Gas)

1.3.3 Infrastructure & Agriculture

1.3.4 Transportation

1.3.5 Automotive(Passenger Cars & Light Trucks)

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Power Transmission Belts Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Power Transmission Belts Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Power Transmission Belts Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Power Transmission Belts Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Power Transmission Belts Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Power Transmission Belts Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Power Transmission Belts Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Power Transmission Belts Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Power Transmission Belts Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Power Transmission Belts Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Power Transmission Belts Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Power Transmission Belts Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Power Transmission Belts Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Power Transmission Belts Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Power Transmission Belts Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Power Transmission Belts Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Power Transmission Belts Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Power Transmission Belts Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Power Transmission Belts Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Power Transmission Belts Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Power Transmission Belts Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Power Transmission Belts Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Power Transmission Belts as of 2020)

3.4 Global Power Transmission Belts Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Power Transmission Belts Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Power Transmission Belts Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Power Transmission Belts Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Power Transmission Belts Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Power Transmission Belts Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Power Transmission Belts Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Power Transmission Belts Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Power Transmission Belts Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Power Transmission Belts Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Power Transmission Belts Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Power Transmission Belts Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Power Transmission Belts Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Power Transmission Belts Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Power Transmission Belts Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Power Transmission Belts Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Power Transmission Belts Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Power Transmission Belts Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Power Transmission Belts Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Power Transmission Belts Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Power Transmission Belts Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Power Transmission Belts Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Power Transmission Belts Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Power Transmission Belts Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Power Transmission Belts Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Power Transmission Belts Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Power Transmission Belts Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Power Transmission Belts Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 136 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 136 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Power Transmission Belts Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Power Transmission Belts Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Power Transmission Belts Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Power Transmission Belts Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 164 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 164 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Power Transmission Belts Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Power Transmission Belts Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Power Transmission Belts Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Power Transmission Belts Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Mar. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Mar. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Power Transmission Belts Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Power Transmission Belts Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Power Transmission Belts Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Power Transmission Belts Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia K Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Power Transmission Belts Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Power Transmission Belts Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Power Transmission Belts Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Power Transmission Belts Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Power Transmission Belts Business

12.1 Gates Corporation

12.1.1 Gates Corporation Corporation Information

12.1.2 Gates Corporation Business Overview

12.1.3 Gates Corporation Power Transmission Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Gates Corporation Power Transmission Belts Products Offered

12.1.5 Gates Corporation Recent Development

12.2 SKF Technology

12.2.1 SKF Technology Corporation Information

12.2.2 SKF Technology Business Overview

12.2.3 SKF Technology Power Transmission Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 SKF Technology Power Transmission Belts Products Offered

12.2.5 SKF Technology Recent Development

12.3 Habasit

12.3.1 Habasit Corporation Information

12.3.2 Habasit Business Overview

12.3.3 Habasit Power Transmission Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Habasit Power Transmission Belts Products Offered

12.3.5 Habasit Recent Development

12.4 Hutchinson Group

12.4.1 Hutchinson Group Corporation Information

12.4.2 Hutchinson Group Business Overview

12.4.3 Hutchinson Group Power Transmission Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Hutchinson Group Power Transmission Belts Products Offered

12.4.5 Hutchinson Group Recent Development

12.5 ContiTech AG

12.5.1 ContiTech AG Corporation Information

12.5.2 ContiTech AG Business Overview

12.5.3 ContiTech AG Power Transmission Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 ContiTech AG Power Transmission Belts Products Offered

12.5.5 ContiTech AG Recent Development

12.6 Fenner Drives

12.6.1 Fenner Drives Corporation Information

12.6.2 Fenner Drives Business Overview

12.6.3 Fenner Drives Power Transmission Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Fenner Drives Power Transmission Belts Products Offered

12.6.5 Fenner Drives Recent Development

12.7 Contenental

12.7.1 Contenental Corporation Information

12.7.2 Contenental Business Overview

12.7.3 Contenental Power Transmission Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Contenental Power Transmission Belts Products Offered

12.7.5 Contenental Recent Development

12.8 Bando

12.8.1 Bando Corporation Information

12.8.2 Bando Business Overview

12.8.3 Bando Power Transmission Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Bando Power Transmission Belts Products Offered

12.8.5 Bando Recent Development

12.9 Dayco

12.9.1 Dayco Corporation Information

12.9.2 Dayco Business Overview

12.9.3 Dayco Power Transmission Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Dayco Power Transmission Belts Products Offered

12.9.5 Dayco Recent Development

12.10 SANLUX

12.10.1 SANLUX Corporation Information

12.10.2 SANLUX Business Overview

12.10.3 SANLUX Power Transmission Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 SANLUX Power Transmission Belts Products Offered

12.10.5 SANLUX Recent Development

12.11 Intralox

12.11.1 Intralox Corporation Information

12.11.2 Intralox Business Overview

12.11.3 Intralox Power Transmission Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Intralox Power Transmission Belts Products Offered

12.11.5 Intralox Recent Development

12.12 Volta Belting

12.12.1 Volta Belting Corporation Information

12.12.2 Volta Belting Business Overview

12.12.3 Volta Belting Power Transmission Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Volta Belting Power Transmission Belts Products Offered

12.12.5 Volta Belting Recent Development

12.13 Derco

12.13.1 Derco Corporation Information

12.13.2 Derco Business Overview

12.13.3 Derco Power Transmission Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Derco Power Transmission Belts Products Offered

12.13.5 Derco Recent Development

12.14 Veyance Technologies(Continental AG)

12.14.1 Veyance Technologies(Continental AG) Corporation Information

12.14.2 Veyance Technologies(Continental AG) Business Overview

12.14.3 Veyance Technologies(Continental AG) Power Transmission Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Veyance Technologies(Continental AG) Power Transmission Belts Products Offered

12.14.5 Veyance Technologies(Continental AG) Recent Development

12.15 Esbelt

12.15.1 Esbelt Corporation Information

12.15.2 Esbelt Business Overview

12.15.3 Esbelt Power Transmission Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Esbelt Power Transmission Belts Products Offered

12.15.5 Esbelt Recent Development

12.16 Mitsuboshi

12.16.1 Mitsuboshi Corporation Information

12.16.2 Mitsuboshi Business Overview

12.16.3 Mitsuboshi Power Transmission Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Mitsuboshi Power Transmission Belts Products Offered

12.16.5 Mitsuboshi Recent Development

12.17 Nitta

12.17.1 Nitta Corporation Information

12.17.2 Nitta Business Overview

12.17.3 Nitta Power Transmission Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Nitta Power Transmission Belts Products Offered

12.17.5 Nitta Recent Development

13 Power Transmission Belts Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Power Transmission Belts Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Power Transmission Belts

13.4 Power Transmission Belts Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Power Transmission Belts Distributors List

14.3 Power Transmission Belts Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Power Transmission Belts Market Trends

15.2 Power Transmission Belts Drivers

15.3 Power Transmission Belts Market Challenges

15.4 Power Transmission Belts Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

