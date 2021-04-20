Power Transmission Belts Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2027 | Gates Corporation, SKF Technology, Habasit

“

The report titled Global Power Transmission Belts Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Power Transmission Belts market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Power Transmission Belts market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Power Transmission Belts market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Power Transmission Belts market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Power Transmission Belts report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Power Transmission Belts report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Power Transmission Belts market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Power Transmission Belts market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Power Transmission Belts market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Power Transmission Belts market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Power Transmission Belts market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Gates Corporation, SKF Technology, Habasit, Hutchinson Group, ContiTech AG, Fenner Drives, Contenental, Bando, Dayco, SANLUX, Intralox, Volta Belting, Derco, Veyance Technologies(Continental AG), Esbelt, Mitsuboshi, Nitta

Market Segmentation by Product: Synchronous Belts

V-Belts

Round Polyurethane Belts

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Energy(Oil & Gas)

Infrastructure & Agriculture

Transportation

Automotive(Passenger Cars & Light Trucks)

Others



The Power Transmission Belts Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Power Transmission Belts market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Power Transmission Belts market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Power Transmission Belts market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Power Transmission Belts industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Power Transmission Belts market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Power Transmission Belts market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Power Transmission Belts market?

Table of Contents:

1 Power Transmission Belts Market Overview

1.1 Power Transmission Belts Product Overview

1.2 Power Transmission Belts Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Synchronous Belts

1.2.2 V-Belts

1.2.3 Round Polyurethane Belts

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Power Transmission Belts Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Power Transmission Belts Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Power Transmission Belts Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Power Transmission Belts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Power Transmission Belts Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Power Transmission Belts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Power Transmission Belts Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Power Transmission Belts Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Power Transmission Belts Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Power Transmission Belts Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Power Transmission Belts Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Power Transmission Belts Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Power Transmission Belts Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Power Transmission Belts Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Power Transmission Belts as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Power Transmission Belts Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Power Transmission Belts Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Power Transmission Belts Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Power Transmission Belts Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Power Transmission Belts Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Power Transmission Belts Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Power Transmission Belts Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Power Transmission Belts Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Power Transmission Belts Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Power Transmission Belts Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Power Transmission Belts Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Power Transmission Belts Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Power Transmission Belts by Application

4.1 Power Transmission Belts Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Energy(Oil & Gas)

4.1.2 Infrastructure & Agriculture

4.1.3 Transportation

4.1.4 Automotive(Passenger Cars & Light Trucks)

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Power Transmission Belts Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Power Transmission Belts Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Power Transmission Belts Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Power Transmission Belts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Power Transmission Belts Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Power Transmission Belts Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Power Transmission Belts Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Power Transmission Belts by Country

5.1 North America Power Transmission Belts Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Power Transmission Belts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Power Transmission Belts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Power Transmission Belts Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Power Transmission Belts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Power Transmission Belts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Power Transmission Belts by Country

6.1 Europe Power Transmission Belts Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Power Transmission Belts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Power Transmission Belts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Power Transmission Belts Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Power Transmission Belts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Power Transmission Belts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Power Transmission Belts by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Power Transmission Belts Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Power Transmission Belts Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Power Transmission Belts Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Power Transmission Belts Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Power Transmission Belts Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Power Transmission Belts Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Power Transmission Belts by Country

8.1 Latin America Power Transmission Belts Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Power Transmission Belts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Power Transmission Belts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Power Transmission Belts Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Power Transmission Belts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Power Transmission Belts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Power Transmission Belts by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Power Transmission Belts Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Power Transmission Belts Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Power Transmission Belts Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Power Transmission Belts Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Power Transmission Belts Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Power Transmission Belts Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Power Transmission Belts Business

10.1 Gates Corporation

10.1.1 Gates Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 Gates Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Gates Corporation Power Transmission Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Gates Corporation Power Transmission Belts Products Offered

10.1.5 Gates Corporation Recent Development

10.2 SKF Technology

10.2.1 SKF Technology Corporation Information

10.2.2 SKF Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 SKF Technology Power Transmission Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Gates Corporation Power Transmission Belts Products Offered

10.2.5 SKF Technology Recent Development

10.3 Habasit

10.3.1 Habasit Corporation Information

10.3.2 Habasit Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Habasit Power Transmission Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Habasit Power Transmission Belts Products Offered

10.3.5 Habasit Recent Development

10.4 Hutchinson Group

10.4.1 Hutchinson Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Hutchinson Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Hutchinson Group Power Transmission Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Hutchinson Group Power Transmission Belts Products Offered

10.4.5 Hutchinson Group Recent Development

10.5 ContiTech AG

10.5.1 ContiTech AG Corporation Information

10.5.2 ContiTech AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 ContiTech AG Power Transmission Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 ContiTech AG Power Transmission Belts Products Offered

10.5.5 ContiTech AG Recent Development

10.6 Fenner Drives

10.6.1 Fenner Drives Corporation Information

10.6.2 Fenner Drives Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Fenner Drives Power Transmission Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Fenner Drives Power Transmission Belts Products Offered

10.6.5 Fenner Drives Recent Development

10.7 Contenental

10.7.1 Contenental Corporation Information

10.7.2 Contenental Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Contenental Power Transmission Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Contenental Power Transmission Belts Products Offered

10.7.5 Contenental Recent Development

10.8 Bando

10.8.1 Bando Corporation Information

10.8.2 Bando Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Bando Power Transmission Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Bando Power Transmission Belts Products Offered

10.8.5 Bando Recent Development

10.9 Dayco

10.9.1 Dayco Corporation Information

10.9.2 Dayco Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Dayco Power Transmission Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Dayco Power Transmission Belts Products Offered

10.9.5 Dayco Recent Development

10.10 SANLUX

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Power Transmission Belts Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 SANLUX Power Transmission Belts Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 SANLUX Recent Development

10.11 Intralox

10.11.1 Intralox Corporation Information

10.11.2 Intralox Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Intralox Power Transmission Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Intralox Power Transmission Belts Products Offered

10.11.5 Intralox Recent Development

10.12 Volta Belting

10.12.1 Volta Belting Corporation Information

10.12.2 Volta Belting Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Volta Belting Power Transmission Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Volta Belting Power Transmission Belts Products Offered

10.12.5 Volta Belting Recent Development

10.13 Derco

10.13.1 Derco Corporation Information

10.13.2 Derco Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Derco Power Transmission Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Derco Power Transmission Belts Products Offered

10.13.5 Derco Recent Development

10.14 Veyance Technologies(Continental AG)

10.14.1 Veyance Technologies(Continental AG) Corporation Information

10.14.2 Veyance Technologies(Continental AG) Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Veyance Technologies(Continental AG) Power Transmission Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Veyance Technologies(Continental AG) Power Transmission Belts Products Offered

10.14.5 Veyance Technologies(Continental AG) Recent Development

10.15 Esbelt

10.15.1 Esbelt Corporation Information

10.15.2 Esbelt Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Esbelt Power Transmission Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Esbelt Power Transmission Belts Products Offered

10.15.5 Esbelt Recent Development

10.16 Mitsuboshi

10.16.1 Mitsuboshi Corporation Information

10.16.2 Mitsuboshi Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Mitsuboshi Power Transmission Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Mitsuboshi Power Transmission Belts Products Offered

10.16.5 Mitsuboshi Recent Development

10.17 Nitta

10.17.1 Nitta Corporation Information

10.17.2 Nitta Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Nitta Power Transmission Belts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Nitta Power Transmission Belts Products Offered

10.17.5 Nitta Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Power Transmission Belts Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Power Transmission Belts Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Power Transmission Belts Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Power Transmission Belts Distributors

12.3 Power Transmission Belts Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”