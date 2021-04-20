Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Market Outlook, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast Report 2027 | Toray, Virent, Lenzing AG

“
The report titled Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Toray, Virent, Lenzing AG, Sateri, Teijin, Natural Fiber Welding, NatureWorks, Dupont, Cargill
Market Segmentation by Product: PET
PTT
PLA
Market Segmentation by Application: Consumer Goods
Textile
Other
The Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 PET
1.2.3 PTT
1.2.4 PLA
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Consumer Goods
1.3.3 Textile
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Production
2.1 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Toray
12.1.1 Toray Corporation Information
12.1.2 Toray Overview
12.1.3 Toray Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Toray Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Product Description
12.1.5 Toray Recent Developments
12.2 Virent
12.2.1 Virent Corporation Information
12.2.2 Virent Overview
12.2.3 Virent Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Virent Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Product Description
12.2.5 Virent Recent Developments
12.3 Lenzing AG
12.3.1 Lenzing AG Corporation Information
12.3.2 Lenzing AG Overview
12.3.3 Lenzing AG Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Lenzing AG Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Product Description
12.3.5 Lenzing AG Recent Developments
12.4 Sateri
12.4.1 Sateri Corporation Information
12.4.2 Sateri Overview
12.4.3 Sateri Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Sateri Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Product Description
12.4.5 Sateri Recent Developments
12.5 Teijin
12.5.1 Teijin Corporation Information
12.5.2 Teijin Overview
12.5.3 Teijin Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Teijin Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Product Description
12.5.5 Teijin Recent Developments
12.6 Natural Fiber Welding
12.6.1 Natural Fiber Welding Corporation Information
12.6.2 Natural Fiber Welding Overview
12.6.3 Natural Fiber Welding Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Natural Fiber Welding Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Product Description
12.6.5 Natural Fiber Welding Recent Developments
12.7 NatureWorks
12.7.1 NatureWorks Corporation Information
12.7.2 NatureWorks Overview
12.7.3 NatureWorks Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 NatureWorks Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Product Description
12.7.5 NatureWorks Recent Developments
12.8 Dupont
12.8.1 Dupont Corporation Information
12.8.2 Dupont Overview
12.8.3 Dupont Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Dupont Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Product Description
12.8.5 Dupont Recent Developments
12.9 Cargill
12.9.1 Cargill Corporation Information
12.9.2 Cargill Overview
12.9.3 Cargill Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Cargill Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Product Description
12.9.5 Cargill Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Production Mode & Process
13.4 Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Sales Channels
13.4.2 Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Distributors
13.5 Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Industry Trends
14.2 Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Market Drivers
14.3 Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Market Challenges
14.4 Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Plant-Based Synthetic Fiber Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
