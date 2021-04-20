Active Seat Belt System Market Leading Global Companies and Regional Average Pricing Analysis by 2027

Active Seat Belt System Market by Component and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the global active seat belt system market was valued at $9,814 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $12,707 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.60% from 2017 to 2023.

The Objective of the “Global Active Seat Belt System Market” report is to depict the trends and upcoming for the Active Seat Belt System industry over the forecast years.Active Seat Belt System Market report data has been gathered from industry specialists/experts. Although the market size of the market is studied and predicted from 2017 to 2023 mulling over 2016 as the base year of the market study. Attentiveness for the market has increased in recent decades due to development and improvement in the innovation.

Asia-Pacific dominates this market at present, followed by Europe. In 2016, China dominated the Asia-Pacific market; similarly, in the year 2016, Germany led the overall market in Europe. However, in North America, the U.S. currently dominates the market.

Factors such as a rise in the incidence of road accidents, an increase in awareness towards automotive safety among consumers, growth of automotive safety norms and high demand for luxury vehicles drive the global active seat belt systems market. However, the high cost of the active seat belt hampers this growth.

In 2016, the pretensioner segment dominated the global active seat belt systems in the component segment, in terms of revenue. Furthermore, based on application, passenger cars led the global market, followed by a commercial vehicles in 2016. However, the commercial vehicle segment is expected to depict the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Active Seat Belt System Market:

* The passenger car segment generated the highest revenue in the global active seat belt systems market in 2016.

* In 2016, the pretensioner segment was the highest revenue contributor in the application segment.

* LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

* In 2016, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest market share, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include

* Autoliv, Inc.,

* Continental Corporation,

* DENSO Corporation,

* Far Europe Holding Limited,

* Hyundai Mobis Co.,

* Ltd., Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp.

(Key Safety Systems, Inc.), Takata Corporation, Tokai Rika Co., Ltd., Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG

