UK Cold Chain Logistics Market 2020 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026

Cold chain logistics have boosted several industries including pharmaceuticals and food and beverages with its ability to improve the shelf life of the products and securely deliver fresh items. Moreover, the importance of cold chain logistics has grown significantly in the U.K. According to a report by Allied Market Research, the UK cold chain logistics market is expected to garner $24.37 billion by 2026. A firm has recently announced to invest and expand its business in North Ireland. On the other hand, a leading automobile company Gray and Adam has designed a refrigerated pod for NewCold Logistics. Following are some of the initiatives taken by several firms to improve productivity and provide better services to their customers

AGRO Merchants to invest and expand its business in Ireland:

In order to improvise the service and productivity of its cold chain logistics, companies have been enlarging their business with further investments. AGRO Merchants, one of the leading cold chain and warehouse providing company has recently announced its plans for further investments focusing on transportation business in Northern Ireland. The firm would increase its transport fleet by adding new trucks and trailers. Moreover, the fleet already consists of nearly 300 trucks and 600 refrigerated and curtain-sided trailers. Furthermore, the company is focusing on enhancing the transport management system and strengthen major areas of the business for further development.

The operator of AGRO Merchants Lurgan and founder of Sawyers Transport, Derek Sawyers, stated that the investments and service upgrades would provide them a chance to accommodate their customers. On the other hand, Andy Henderson, the MD of the AGRO Merchants UK & Ireland, stated that the company is dedicated to improve its service and expand its business in Ireland. He further added that this investment for transport equipment and technology brings them closer to their goals. Moreover, the company provides services including cold storage, transportation, packaging, and a variety of other value-added services.

Gray and Adam to design refrigerated pod for New Cold Logistics:

New products are getting designed to advance the cold chain logistics. Focusing on improving the facilities and services, a company had stepped forward with an innovatively designed automated refrigerated pod. Gray and Adams, the U.K.’s leading automobile retailers that provides refrigerated trucks and trailers, has recently developed a 15.6m automated refrigerated trailer loading pod for New Cold Logistics, a cold chain supply and logistics company. The trailer is a loading pod that can supposedly fill a double-deck trailer in seven minutes. Furthermore, the pod is capable of keeping 60 pallets at -22 C during the entire loading and unloading process and is said to be one of the biggest innovations. It is designed to work together with autoloading double deck-semi-trailers. The trailer uses a chain snugged at the bottom of both the trailer and pod that moves the stuff into the trailers from warehouses.

Furthermore, the pod involves satellite-based remote monitoring, auto-loading door, and a full buffer protection installation frame. The three Carrier Transicold Iceland system has been used to maintain the consistency of its low temperature. The fully automated system in the pod secures cold chain integrity.

The temperature-sensitive products and commodities require cold chain logistics. The latest automated software is bringing new and improved opportunities for cold chain suppliers. On the other hand, companies in the U.K. are taking initiatives to enhance and enlarge their services. Moreover, cold chain logistics in the U.K. is growing significantly and is expected to boom more in the future.

Driving factors for the market

1. Increase in refrigerated warehouses due to rise in online grocery shopping

2. Growth in the pharmaceutical sector

Market Restraints and Opportunities:

1. Lack of standardization

2. High operational cost

3. Availability of RFID technologies for cold chain applications

4. Adoption of automated software for cold chain logistics

key Players UK Cold Chain Logistics Market

o AGRO Merchants Group,

o Bring Logistics UK Ltd.,

o Chiltern Cold Storage Group Ltd.,

o Ice Co Storage & Logistics,

o Kerry Logistics Network Limited,

o Lineage Logistics Holdings,

o LLC, NewCold,

o Nichirei Logistics Group Inc.,

o The Seafast Group

