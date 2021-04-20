Current Scenario of Luxury Hotel Market 2021: Top Factors That Are Leading The Demand Around The Globe

The global luxury hotel market is driven by rise in travel & tourism industry, increase in preference for leisure travel, and improved standard of living. However, premium price charged by such hotels restrains the market growth.

Airport hotels segment accounted for around 20% share of the overall luxury hotel market revenue in 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. These hotels usually target business clients, passengers with overnight travel or cancelled flights, and airline crews or staff.

Business hotels segment is expected to dominate the market throughout the analysis period, owing to huge consumer base, which includes business travelers, tour groups, and small conference groups. In 2015, North America and Europe collectively accounted for around two-thirds of the total luxury hotel market size, and are expected to continue to dominate the market due to increase in number of tourists and travelers.

The Covid-19 pandemic has a vital impact on the growth of the global luxury hotel market and altered several market scenarios. The lockdown across various countries and ban on international travel has disrupted the supply chain and revenue chain. The report includes a thorough analysis of the Covid-19 pandemic on the growth of the global luxury hotel market.

Key Market Players Profiled In The Report:

• Four Seasons Holdings Inc.

• Intercontinental Hotels Group

• Marriott International Inc.

• Hyatt Corporation

• ITC Hotels Limited

• Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.

• Jumeirah International LLC

• The Indian Hotel Companies Limited

Luxury Hotel Market By Type:

1. Business Hotels

2. Airport Hotels

3. Suite Hotels

4. Resorts

5. Others

Key Findings of The Luxury Hotel Market Study:

♦ North America is projected to maintain its leading position throughout 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2016 – 2022.

♦ The business hotels segment occupied around 41% of the total luxury hotel market size in 2015.

♦ The U.S. occupied four-fifths of the total North American luxury hotel market in 2015 while Mexico is expected to grow at the fastest rate, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2016 to 2022.

