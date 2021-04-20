LiDAR Market Applications, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Growth, Challenges, Business Trends and Forecast 2028

LiDAR is a kind of light detection and ranging or laser imaging detection and ranging. LiDAR technology is remote sensing in which light is used in the form of laser to appraise variable distances to the earth. LiDAR is considered as a combination of 3D scanning and laser scanning, therefore it is also known as 3D laser scanning.

The LiDAR market is estimated to reach a value of USD 14,810.94 million by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 25.00% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on LiDAR provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

The high adoption of LiDAR systems in UAVs is expected to influence the growth of LiDAR market over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Likewise the increase in adoption of LiDAR in engineering and construction applications and emergence of 4D LiDAR are also expected to flourish the growth of the LiDAR market.

The major players covered in the LiDAR market report are Trimble Inc., Leica Geosystems AG, Teledyne Optech, FARO, SICK AG, Quantum Spatial, SureStar, Velodyne Lidar, Inc., YELLOWSCAN, GeoKno, Phoenix LiDAR Systems, LeddarTech Inc., Quanergy Systems, Inc., Innoviz Technologies Ltd., ZX Lidars, Vaisala, Waymo LLC, Valeo, Lumibird Canada, and Ouster, Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately.

The LiDAR market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, type, installation type, range, service, application and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Based on component, the LiDAR market is segmented into laser scanners, navigation and positioning systems and others. Navigation and positioning systems have further been segmented into Global Positioning System (GPS) and inertial measurement unit (IMU). Others have further been segmented into camera, high-precision clock and other accessories.

On the basis of technology, the LiDAR market is segmented into 2D LiDAR, 3D LiDAR and 4D LiDAR.

On the basis of type, the LiDAR market is segmented into mechanical and solid-state.

Based on installation type, the LiDAR market is segmented into airborne LiDAR and ground-based LiDAR. Airborne LiDAR has further been segmented into bathymetric LiDAR and topographic. Ground-based LiDAR has further been segmented into mobile LiDAR and static LiDAR.

The range segment of the LiDAR market is segmented into short, medium and long.

On the basis of service, the LiDAR market is segmented into LiDAR data processing, aerial surveying, asset management, GIS service, ground-based surveying, mapping and modelling and others. LiDAR data processing has further been segmented into data acquisition, point cloud classification and 3D visualization.

Based on application, the LiDAR market is segmented into corridor mapping, engineering, environment, ADAS and driverless cars, exploration, urban planning, cartography and meteorology. Corridor mapping has further been segmented into roadways, railways and others. Environment has further been segmented into forest management, coastline management, pollution modeling, agriculture, wind farm and precision forestry. Exploration has further been segmented into oil and gas and mining.

On the basis of end user, the LiDAR market is segmented into defense and aerospace, civil engineering, archaeology, forestry and agriculture, mining industry and transportation.

The LiDAR market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the LiDAR market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Major Highlights of LiDAR Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on LiDAR market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the LiDAR market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in LiDAR market.

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

