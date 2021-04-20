Overview on E-Passport Market 2021 Future Scope and Price Analysis of Top Manufacturers Profiles 2021-2027| Entrust Datacard Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, IDEMIA, Primekey Solutions AB

E-Passport Market Research Report

E-passports are mainly used to authenticate the identity of a traveler during international travels. This technology stores data about the traveler on a smart chip, which bears a unique identification number and a digital signature. Its use is more secure than traditional paper technology, as it reduces the risk of data duplication and alteration. The data stored electronically on the chip is authenticated by public key infrastructure (PKI), which helps eliminate forgeries. Fingerprint, facial, and iris recognition are the major biometric modalities used in this technology. Increase in thefts, illegal immigration, and transborder crimes fuels e-passport market.

The E-Passport market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2027, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2021-2027.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2021), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2021-2027), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

The report also presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. The key players covered in this report: Entrust Datacard Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, IDEMIA, Primekey Solutions AB, De La Rue Plc, Gemalto N.V., Thales Group, ASK, Eastcompeace Technology Co., Safran S.A., CardLogix Corporation, Veridos, Mhlbauer Group, 4G Identity Solutions, HID Global Corporation, Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the E-Passport market from 2016 to 2027 is primarily split into:

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Biometrics

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the E-Passport market from 2016 to 2027 covers:

Leisure Travel

Business Travel

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2027

This report also splits the market by region: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The main goal of this research study is to understanding of the market for the E-Passport to the manufacturers, suppliers, and the distributors operational in it. The readers can gain a deep insight into this market from this piece of information that can enable them to formulate and develop critical strategies for the further expansion of their businesses.

The study objectives are:

1. To analyze and research the E-Passport status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

2. To present the key E-Passport manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

3. To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers, and applications.

4. To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity, and challenge, restraints, and risks.

5. To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

6. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Last, It offers in-depth information obtained through extensive primary and secondary research methods. The information has been further assessed using various effective analytical tools. Therefore, the report provides a 360-degree view of the E-Passport market.

