Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2027 | BASF, ADM, Ajinomoto

The report titled Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Active Nutraceutical Ingredients report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Active Nutraceutical Ingredients report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, ADM, Ajinomoto, Arla, Cargill, Glanbia, Ingredion, Chr.Hansen, Fonterra, Glanbia, Ingredion, Tate & Lyle

Market Segmentation by Product: Powder

Liquid



Market Segmentation by Application: Food and Beverage

Personal Care

Other



The Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Active Nutraceutical Ingredients market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Active Nutraceutical Ingredients industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Powder

1.2.3 Liquid

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food and Beverage

1.3.3 Personal Care

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Industry Trends

2.4.2 Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Drivers

2.4.3 Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Challenges

2.4.4 Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Restraints

3 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales

3.1 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Overview

12.1.3 BASF Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Products and Services

12.1.5 BASF Active Nutraceutical Ingredients SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 BASF Recent Developments

12.2 ADM

12.2.1 ADM Corporation Information

12.2.2 ADM Overview

12.2.3 ADM Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 ADM Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Products and Services

12.2.5 ADM Active Nutraceutical Ingredients SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 ADM Recent Developments

12.3 Ajinomoto

12.3.1 Ajinomoto Corporation Information

12.3.2 Ajinomoto Overview

12.3.3 Ajinomoto Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Ajinomoto Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Products and Services

12.3.5 Ajinomoto Active Nutraceutical Ingredients SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Ajinomoto Recent Developments

12.4 Arla

12.4.1 Arla Corporation Information

12.4.2 Arla Overview

12.4.3 Arla Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Arla Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Products and Services

12.4.5 Arla Active Nutraceutical Ingredients SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Arla Recent Developments

12.5 Cargill

12.5.1 Cargill Corporation Information

12.5.2 Cargill Overview

12.5.3 Cargill Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Cargill Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Products and Services

12.5.5 Cargill Active Nutraceutical Ingredients SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Cargill Recent Developments

12.6 Glanbia

12.6.1 Glanbia Corporation Information

12.6.2 Glanbia Overview

12.6.3 Glanbia Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Glanbia Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Products and Services

12.6.5 Glanbia Active Nutraceutical Ingredients SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Glanbia Recent Developments

12.7 Ingredion

12.7.1 Ingredion Corporation Information

12.7.2 Ingredion Overview

12.7.3 Ingredion Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Ingredion Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Products and Services

12.7.5 Ingredion Active Nutraceutical Ingredients SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Ingredion Recent Developments

12.8 Chr.Hansen

12.8.1 Chr.Hansen Corporation Information

12.8.2 Chr.Hansen Overview

12.8.3 Chr.Hansen Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Chr.Hansen Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Products and Services

12.8.5 Chr.Hansen Active Nutraceutical Ingredients SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Chr.Hansen Recent Developments

12.9 Fonterra

12.9.1 Fonterra Corporation Information

12.9.2 Fonterra Overview

12.9.3 Fonterra Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Fonterra Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Products and Services

12.9.5 Fonterra Active Nutraceutical Ingredients SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Fonterra Recent Developments

12.10 Glanbia

12.10.1 Glanbia Corporation Information

12.10.2 Glanbia Overview

12.10.3 Glanbia Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Glanbia Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Products and Services

12.10.5 Glanbia Active Nutraceutical Ingredients SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Glanbia Recent Developments

12.11 Ingredion

12.11.1 Ingredion Corporation Information

12.11.2 Ingredion Overview

12.11.3 Ingredion Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Ingredion Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Products and Services

12.11.5 Ingredion Recent Developments

12.12 Tate & Lyle

12.12.1 Tate & Lyle Corporation Information

12.12.2 Tate & Lyle Overview

12.12.3 Tate & Lyle Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Tate & Lyle Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Products and Services

12.12.5 Tate & Lyle Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Production Mode & Process

13.4 Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Sales Channels

13.4.2 Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Distributors

13.5 Active Nutraceutical Ingredients Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

