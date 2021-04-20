PET Material Packaging Market Share, Size, Future Demand, Top Leading Player, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2021-2027| Amcor, Gerresheimer, PET Power

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global PET Material Packaging market is exhaustively researched and analyzed in the report to help market players to improve their business tactics and ensure long-term success. The authors of the report have used easy-to-understand language and uncomplicated statistical images but provided thorough information and detailed data on the global PET Material Packaging market. The report equips players with useful information and suggests result-oriented ideas to gain a competitive edge in the global PET Material Packaging market. It shows how different players are competing in the global PET Material Packaging market and discusses about strategies they are using to distinguish themselves from other participants.

The researchers have provided quantitative and qualitative analysis along with absolute dollar opportunity assessment in the report. Additionally, the report offers Porters Five Forces analysis and PESTLE analysis for more detailed comparisons and other important studies. Each section of the report has something valuable to offer to players for improving their gross margin, sales and marketing strategy, and profit margins. Using the report as a tool for gaining insightful market analysis, players can identify the much needed changes in their operation and improve their approach to doing business. Furthermore, they will be able to give a tough competition to other players of the global PET Material Packaging market while identifying key growth pockets.

Each company assessed in the report is studied in relation to various factors such as product and application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and recent developments. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on strategies that leading players are banking on to maintain their dominance in the global PET Material Packaging market. It shows how the market competition will change in the next few years and how players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global PET Material Packaging Market Research Report: Amcor, Gerresheimer, PET Power, Silgan, Tetra Laval, Alpha Group, Plastipak, CKS Packaging, Exopackaging, Greiner Packaging, Himalayan Group, INOAC, Kaufman Container, Kian Joo Group, Parker Plastics, Parkway Plastics, RESILUX, Savola Plastic, Sidel International, SKS Bottle & Packaging, Snapware, Southeastern Container, Sunrise Containers, Temkin Plastics, Ultrapak

Global PET Material Packaging Market by Type: Walk-Behind Floor Burnishers, Sit-On Floor Burnishers, Autonomous Floor Burnishers

Global PET Material Packaging Market by Application: Food, Beverages, Personal care & cosmetics, Household products, Pharmaceuticals, Others

The analysts authoring the report have segmented the global PET Material Packaging market according to product, application, and region. All of the segments are deeply researched about with heavy emphasis on their CAGR, market size, growth potential, market share, and other vital factors. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to focus on lucrative areas of the global PET Material Packaging market. The regional analysis will help players to strengthen their footing in key regional markets. It brings to light untapped growth opportunities in regional markets and how they can be capitalized on during the course of the forecast period.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global PET Material Packaging market?

What will be the size of the global PET Material Packaging market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global PET Material Packaging market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global PET Material Packaging market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global PET Material Packaging market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global PET Material Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Rigid Packaging

1.2.3 Flexible Packaging

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global PET Material Packaging Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Beverages

1.3.4 Personal care & cosmetics

1.3.5 Household products

1.3.6 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global PET Material Packaging Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global PET Material Packaging Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global PET Material Packaging Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global PET Material Packaging Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global PET Material Packaging Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global PET Material Packaging Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global PET Material Packaging Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global PET Material Packaging Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global PET Material Packaging Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top PET Material Packaging Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 PET Material Packaging Industry Trends

2.5.1 PET Material Packaging Market Trends

2.5.2 PET Material Packaging Market Drivers

2.5.3 PET Material Packaging Market Challenges

2.5.4 PET Material Packaging Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top PET Material Packaging Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global PET Material Packaging Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global PET Material Packaging Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by PET Material Packaging Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers PET Material Packaging by Revenue

3.2.1 Global PET Material Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top PET Material Packaging Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global PET Material Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global PET Material Packaging Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in PET Material Packaging as of 2020)

3.4 Global PET Material Packaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers PET Material Packaging Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into PET Material Packaging Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers PET Material Packaging Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global PET Material Packaging Market Size by Type

4.1 Global PET Material Packaging Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global PET Material Packaging Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global PET Material Packaging Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 PET Material Packaging Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global PET Material Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global PET Material Packaging Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global PET Material Packaging Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 PET Material Packaging Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global PET Material Packaging Market Size by Application

5.1 Global PET Material Packaging Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global PET Material Packaging Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global PET Material Packaging Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 PET Material Packaging Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global PET Material Packaging Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global PET Material Packaging Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global PET Material Packaging Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 PET Material Packaging Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America PET Material Packaging Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America PET Material Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America PET Material Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America PET Material Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America PET Material Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America PET Material Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America PET Material Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America PET Material Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America PET Material Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America PET Material Packaging Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America PET Material Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America PET Material Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe PET Material Packaging Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe PET Material Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe PET Material Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe PET Material Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe PET Material Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe PET Material Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe PET Material Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe PET Material Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe PET Material Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe PET Material Packaging Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe PET Material Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe PET Material Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific PET Material Packaging Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific PET Material Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific PET Material Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific PET Material Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific PET Material Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific PET Material Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific PET Material Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific PET Material Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific PET Material Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific PET Material Packaging Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific PET Material Packaging Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific PET Material Packaging Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America PET Material Packaging Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America PET Material Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America PET Material Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America PET Material Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America PET Material Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America PET Material Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America PET Material Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America PET Material Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America PET Material Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America PET Material Packaging Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America PET Material Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America PET Material Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa PET Material Packaging Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa PET Material Packaging Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa PET Material Packaging Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa PET Material Packaging Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa PET Material Packaging Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa PET Material Packaging Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa PET Material Packaging Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa PET Material Packaging Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa PET Material Packaging Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa PET Material Packaging Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa PET Material Packaging Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa PET Material Packaging Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Amcor

11.1.1 Amcor Corporation Information

11.1.2 Amcor Overview

11.1.3 Amcor PET Material Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Amcor PET Material Packaging Products and Services

11.1.5 Amcor PET Material Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Amcor Recent Developments

11.2 Gerresheimer

11.2.1 Gerresheimer Corporation Information

11.2.2 Gerresheimer Overview

11.2.3 Gerresheimer PET Material Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Gerresheimer PET Material Packaging Products and Services

11.2.5 Gerresheimer PET Material Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Gerresheimer Recent Developments

11.3 PET Power

11.3.1 PET Power Corporation Information

11.3.2 PET Power Overview

11.3.3 PET Power PET Material Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 PET Power PET Material Packaging Products and Services

11.3.5 PET Power PET Material Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 PET Power Recent Developments

11.4 Silgan

11.4.1 Silgan Corporation Information

11.4.2 Silgan Overview

11.4.3 Silgan PET Material Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Silgan PET Material Packaging Products and Services

11.4.5 Silgan PET Material Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Silgan Recent Developments

11.5 Tetra Laval

11.5.1 Tetra Laval Corporation Information

11.5.2 Tetra Laval Overview

11.5.3 Tetra Laval PET Material Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Tetra Laval PET Material Packaging Products and Services

11.5.5 Tetra Laval PET Material Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Tetra Laval Recent Developments

11.6 Alpha Group

11.6.1 Alpha Group Corporation Information

11.6.2 Alpha Group Overview

11.6.3 Alpha Group PET Material Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Alpha Group PET Material Packaging Products and Services

11.6.5 Alpha Group PET Material Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Alpha Group Recent Developments

11.7 Plastipak

11.7.1 Plastipak Corporation Information

11.7.2 Plastipak Overview

11.7.3 Plastipak PET Material Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Plastipak PET Material Packaging Products and Services

11.7.5 Plastipak PET Material Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Plastipak Recent Developments

11.8 CKS Packaging

11.8.1 CKS Packaging Corporation Information

11.8.2 CKS Packaging Overview

11.8.3 CKS Packaging PET Material Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 CKS Packaging PET Material Packaging Products and Services

11.8.5 CKS Packaging PET Material Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 CKS Packaging Recent Developments

11.9 Exopackaging

11.9.1 Exopackaging Corporation Information

11.9.2 Exopackaging Overview

11.9.3 Exopackaging PET Material Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Exopackaging PET Material Packaging Products and Services

11.9.5 Exopackaging PET Material Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Exopackaging Recent Developments

11.10 Greiner Packaging

11.10.1 Greiner Packaging Corporation Information

11.10.2 Greiner Packaging Overview

11.10.3 Greiner Packaging PET Material Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Greiner Packaging PET Material Packaging Products and Services

11.10.5 Greiner Packaging PET Material Packaging SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Greiner Packaging Recent Developments

11.11 Himalayan Group

11.11.1 Himalayan Group Corporation Information

11.11.2 Himalayan Group Overview

11.11.3 Himalayan Group PET Material Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Himalayan Group PET Material Packaging Products and Services

11.11.5 Himalayan Group Recent Developments

11.12 INOAC

11.12.1 INOAC Corporation Information

11.12.2 INOAC Overview

11.12.3 INOAC PET Material Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 INOAC PET Material Packaging Products and Services

11.12.5 INOAC Recent Developments

11.13 Kaufman Container

11.13.1 Kaufman Container Corporation Information

11.13.2 Kaufman Container Overview

11.13.3 Kaufman Container PET Material Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Kaufman Container PET Material Packaging Products and Services

11.13.5 Kaufman Container Recent Developments

11.14 Kian Joo Group

11.14.1 Kian Joo Group Corporation Information

11.14.2 Kian Joo Group Overview

11.14.3 Kian Joo Group PET Material Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Kian Joo Group PET Material Packaging Products and Services

11.14.5 Kian Joo Group Recent Developments

11.15 Parker Plastics

11.15.1 Parker Plastics Corporation Information

11.15.2 Parker Plastics Overview

11.15.3 Parker Plastics PET Material Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Parker Plastics PET Material Packaging Products and Services

11.15.5 Parker Plastics Recent Developments

11.16 Parkway Plastics

11.16.1 Parkway Plastics Corporation Information

11.16.2 Parkway Plastics Overview

11.16.3 Parkway Plastics PET Material Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Parkway Plastics PET Material Packaging Products and Services

11.16.5 Parkway Plastics Recent Developments

11.17 RESILUX

11.17.1 RESILUX Corporation Information

11.17.2 RESILUX Overview

11.17.3 RESILUX PET Material Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 RESILUX PET Material Packaging Products and Services

11.17.5 RESILUX Recent Developments

11.18 Savola Plastic

11.18.1 Savola Plastic Corporation Information

11.18.2 Savola Plastic Overview

11.18.3 Savola Plastic PET Material Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Savola Plastic PET Material Packaging Products and Services

11.18.5 Savola Plastic Recent Developments

11.19 Sidel International

11.19.1 Sidel International Corporation Information

11.19.2 Sidel International Overview

11.19.3 Sidel International PET Material Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Sidel International PET Material Packaging Products and Services

11.19.5 Sidel International Recent Developments

11.20 SKS Bottle & Packaging

11.20.1 SKS Bottle & Packaging Corporation Information

11.20.2 SKS Bottle & Packaging Overview

11.20.3 SKS Bottle & Packaging PET Material Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 SKS Bottle & Packaging PET Material Packaging Products and Services

11.20.5 SKS Bottle & Packaging Recent Developments

11.21 Snapware

11.21.1 Snapware Corporation Information

11.21.2 Snapware Overview

11.21.3 Snapware PET Material Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 Snapware PET Material Packaging Products and Services

11.21.5 Snapware Recent Developments

11.22 Southeastern Container

11.22.1 Southeastern Container Corporation Information

11.22.2 Southeastern Container Overview

11.22.3 Southeastern Container PET Material Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 Southeastern Container PET Material Packaging Products and Services

11.22.5 Southeastern Container Recent Developments

11.23 Sunrise Containers

11.23.1 Sunrise Containers Corporation Information

11.23.2 Sunrise Containers Overview

11.23.3 Sunrise Containers PET Material Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.23.4 Sunrise Containers PET Material Packaging Products and Services

11.23.5 Sunrise Containers Recent Developments

11.24 Temkin Plastics

11.24.1 Temkin Plastics Corporation Information

11.24.2 Temkin Plastics Overview

11.24.3 Temkin Plastics PET Material Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.24.4 Temkin Plastics PET Material Packaging Products and Services

11.24.5 Temkin Plastics Recent Developments

11.25 Ultrapak

11.25.1 Ultrapak Corporation Information

11.25.2 Ultrapak Overview

11.25.3 Ultrapak PET Material Packaging Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.25.4 Ultrapak PET Material Packaging Products and Services

11.25.5 Ultrapak Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 PET Material Packaging Value Chain Analysis

12.2 PET Material Packaging Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 PET Material Packaging Production Mode & Process

12.4 PET Material Packaging Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 PET Material Packaging Sales Channels

12.4.2 PET Material Packaging Distributors

12.5 PET Material Packaging Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

