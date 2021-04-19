Shower Heads Market Growing Trade Among Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities To 2021-2027

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Shower Heads Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Significant drivers of the global showerheads market are the rapid increase in urbanization, rapid constructional activities, increased per capita income, surge in disposable income, changes in lifestyle, improvement in standards of living, fast growth of the real estate industry, and a rise in preference for renovation and interior decoration.

However, there are still many customers who do not feel the need to use the shower and have not installed showers at their homes. Also, as the bathrooms get humid, the showers start to rust, which hampers the growth of this market. High competition by competitors is the major challenge faced by the global showerheads market.

However, increase in the interest of the consumers toward a luxury lifestyle and innovations in the product can further accelerate the growth of the global showerheads market. Also, brass and chrome plated shower heads are gaining acceptance in the global market for showerheads, because they are prone to rusting.

The key market players profiled in the report include Aqualisa, Gainsborough Showers, Aloys F. Dornbracht GmbH & Co. KG, Grohe AG, Jacuzzi Group Worldwide, Jaquar & Company Private Limited, Kohler Co., Masco Corporation, Hansgrohe AG, Moen, Inc., MX Group, Vola A/S, and Zoe Industries, Inc.

Regions covered – North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

• Covid-19 has a cascading impact on the sanitary ware market.

• There is a delay in demand for sanitary wares because of less renovation/refurbishment activities taking place due to the Corona outbreak.

• In the wake of the Corona Pandemic, all the construction activities have been paused, and this sector was the most extensive contributor to the demand for sanitary wares.

• The entire building material sector is influenced by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Key Segments Covered:

Segments Sub-segments Type Fixed Showerheads

Hand-held Showerheads Product Digital Shower

Electric Shower

Mixer Shower

Power Shower

Eco Shower

Thermostatic Shower

Others Material Metal

Plastic

Others Application Household

Commercial Distribution Channel Offline Stores

Online Stores

Key Benefits of the Report:

○ This study presents the analytical depiction of the global shower head industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

○ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global shower head market share.

○ The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global shower head market growth scenario.

○ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

○ The report provides a detailed global shower head market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

