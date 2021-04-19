COVID-19 Impact Analysis On Spray Bottles Market Analysis, Growth By Top Companies, Trends By Types And Application, Forecast To 2021-2027

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Spray Bottles Market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

A spray bottle is a device that can squirt, spray, or mist liquids. Dispensing cool cleaners, cosmetics, and chemical specialties are some common uses of spray bottles. Another broad use of spray bottles is the blending of concentrates, such as pine oil and water. The head of the spray bottle is made up of only a few components. It is got a trigger that triggers a small pump. The pump is attached to a plastic tube, which absorbs the cleaning liquid from the bottom of the bottle. This pump presses the fluid into a narrow cavity and expels it from a small hole in the spray nozzle. The bottle is made in a variety of sizes and forms, such as rectangular, oval, round, and cylindrical. It has a range of uses in cleaning products, cosmetics, air fresheners, food and beverages preparation, perfumes, and many other fields.

Changes in lifestyle and inclination of consumers toward innovative and convenient products propels the growth of the global spray bottle market. The availability of wide range of spray bottle for different applications has surged the demand for the product. Customization of the spray bottles according to the need of the users has increased the application of the product for different purposes. The convenient, reliable and safe nature of the spray bottles has given traction to the product in the market. Fluids can be stored in spray bottles without spillage, which gives the spray bottle product an edge over other types of bottles. The supply of cheap plastics is also a key element that has increased the demand for spray bottles.

The key market players profiled in the report include PB Packaging, Sabotcastle Ltd., Canyon Europe Ltd., Qosmedix, MJS Packaging, Dynalab Corp. (DynalonLabware), Raepak Ltd., All American Containers, Pack Logix, The Packaging Company, KlägerPlastik GmbH, Plastopack Industries, Demareis GmbH, Bürkle GmbH

Challenges to the market

Most of the spray bottles are made up of varieties of plastics that can create environmental concern because the plastic substance is usually not biodegradable in nature. However, the suppliers have made attempts to use environmentally friendly materials for the manufacturing of bottles. Chemicals that are filled in spray bottles are sometimes harmful to inhalation and hazardous in nature, which can hinder the growth of the market. Growth of pathogens in spray bottles is an additional problem constraints the growth of the market.

New product launches to flourish the market

New products that contain improved capabilities have been launched by leading market players. They have taken necessary steps to improve accuracy of devices and overall functionality as well. Manufacturers have been focusing on producing new products for specific applications as there are varying demands based on the utilization. Leading market players have determined how improved accuracy can be influential in many applications. Recently, in 2019, Mirius company joined hands with one of the UK’s largest recycle bottle manufacturers to manufacture trigger spray bottle made solely from 100% recycled plastic.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused a decline in the growth of the global industries creating a mass disruption for buyers as well as sellers. Markets and production units have been shutdown globally which has stopped the production, sale, and marketing of the product. This has also offered an opportunity for the companies to look after their supply chain relationship and business models for the future.

Regions covered – North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain,and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)

