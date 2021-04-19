Household Induction Cooktops Market By Growth and Forecast | Analysis By Type (Built-in and Free-standing & Portable), Mode of Sale (Retail and Online) and Geography- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, ” Household Induction Cooktops Market ” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Global household induction cooktops market size in 2015 was valued at $9,160 million growing at CAGR of 5.8% to reach $13,538 million by 2022. Household induction cooktops market has witness increased adoption owing to factors such as use of electromagnetic energy to directly heat pots and pans. Induction cooktops offer wide temperature range (80‐450°F) and different power level options to ensure precise temperature control.

The demand for household induction cooktops is high among the urban population especially in the developing nations, due to factors such as high purchasing power, better infrastructural facilities, and increase in working population. Rise in fuel prices for conventional gas cooktops and growth in trend for modular kitchens along with comfortable & safety benefits to the users are the major factors that drive the household induction cooktops market. Presently, induction cooktops are in high demand among working women and urban population, owing to ease of operations and benefits towards healthy cooking.

The key players profiled in the global household induction cooktops market report include LG Electronics, Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., TTK Prestige Ltd, Sub-Zero Group, Inc., Electrolux Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, Miele Group, and SMEG S.p.A. Panasonic Corporation holds the highest market share among other players operating in the global household induction cooktops industry.

Top Impacting Factors

Increase in health consciousness, technological advancements, rise in disposable income, energy-efficiency of the cooktop/ energy consumption, better safety features, need for specialized cookware, and adoption of smart household kitchen appliances majorly impact the global household induction cooktops market. Along with these factors, the global market also depends on consumer awareness and performance of induction cook-tops. All these factors collectively contribute towards the market growth, while some of them limit the market growth.

Key Benefits

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global household induction cooktops market to elucidate the potential investment pockets.

The current trends and future scenarios are outlined to determine the overall market potential and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

This report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with their detailed impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations for 2014-2022 are provided to indicate the financial competency.

Porter’s Five Forces Model of the industry illustrate the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

