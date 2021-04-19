Current Scenario Of Football Sportswear Market Is Estimated To Reach $114,414.1 Million By 2027, Report

Rise in sportswomen, surge in participation in football, and development in sportswear drive the growth of the global football sportswear market.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global football sportswear market is estimated to reach $114.41 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2027. The report highlights market characteristics, market potential, and growth by segmentation, and competitive landscape.

Roshan Deshmukh, an Assistant Manager, Consumer Goods at Allied Market Research, stated, “Rise in sportswomen, surge in participation in football, and development in sportswear drive the growth of the global football sportswear market. However, availability of counterfeit products, fluctuating raw material costs, and lack of awareness in Asia-Pacific and Latin America hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in preference of youth to choose sports as a career and lifestyle changes would create new opportunities for the market players in the future.”

The global football sportswear market is studied across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. However, the market across Europe is projected to maintain dominance in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

The global football sportswear market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and distribution channel.

Based on type, the apparel segment is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. However, the footwear segment is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue from 2021 to 2027.

On the basis of end users, the children segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. However, the men segment is anticipated to hold the lion’s share through 2027.

The global football sportswear market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Columbia Sportswear Company, Adidas AG., Lululemon Athletica, Inc., Asics Corporation, New Balance, Inc., Fila Holding Corporation, Puma SE, Nike, Inc., Under Armour, Inc., and Ralph Lauren Corporation.

