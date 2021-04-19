Asia-Pacific Eyewear Market is Expected to Reach $40 Billion, by 2020| Most recent Report with Analysis | Future Possibility | Coronavirus Effect and Forecast To 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Asia-Pacific Eyewear Market is expected to garner $40 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period 2015-2020.

Eyewear are corrective or protective devices designed to safeguard the eyes from harmful radiations, improve vision and enhance the overall appearance. Growing elderly population would thrust the demand of vision correction spectacles, as vision deteriorates with ageing, thus generating the need for spectacles and other corrective eyewear. Owed to reducing birth and fertility rates, countries such as China and Japan are experiencing vigorous growth in the number of old aged people, thereby creating an amplifying demand for spectacles in the region. In addition, the market is witnessing an increasing demand of branded international eyewear labels by the fashion enthusiasts, due to increasing accessibility and affordability.

In 2014, among the significant Asia-Pacific countries, China occupied the maximum revenue stake in the region. International brands are also strengthening their position in Asia-Pacific market in an attempt to discover the profitable markets in the region. Carl Zeiss, one of the prominent companies in the eyewear market, established its new center in China and India to furnish the market needs and increase their customer base.

The Asia-Pacific eyewear market is segmented into product type, end user, mode of sale and country. The market segmentation by product type includes sunglasses, contact lenses and prescription glasses. By end user, the market has been segmented into men and women, while, online stores and retail stores are covered under mode of sale segment. Geographic breakdown of each of the aforesaid segment is included for South Korea, India, China, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific.

The key market players profiled in the report include Essilor International S.A, Luxottica Group S.p.A, Carl Zeiss AG, Marcolin S.p.A., Safilo Group S.p.A, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Johnson & Johnson, GrandVision and Prada S.p.A, Hoya Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in Asia-Pacific eyewear market

Quantitative analysis of the current market and forecast for the period 2015 – 2020 highlights the financial appetency of the market

Strategic decisions of the key competitors in the Asia-Pacific eyewear market can be understood through the Porters five force model and SWOT analysis

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding on the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain

ASIA PACAFIC EYEMARKET MARKET SEGMENTS:

The Asia-Pacific eyewear market is segmented by product type, end-user, mode of sale, and country.

Market By Product Type

Prescription glasses/Spectacles

Sunglasses

Contact Lenses

Market By End User

Men

Women

Market By Mode of Sale

Retail Stores

Online Stores

Market By Country