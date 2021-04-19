Asia-Pacific Eyewear Market is Expected to Reach $40 Billion, by 2020| Most recent Report with Analysis | Future Possibility | Coronavirus Effect and Forecast To 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Asia-Pacific Eyewear Market is expected to garner $40 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period 2015-2020.
Eyewear are corrective or protective devices designed to safeguard the eyes from harmful radiations, improve vision and enhance the overall appearance. Growing elderly population would thrust the demand of vision correction spectacles, as vision deteriorates with ageing, thus generating the need for spectacles and other corrective eyewear. Owed to reducing birth and fertility rates, countries such as China and Japan are experiencing vigorous growth in the number of old aged people, thereby creating an amplifying demand for spectacles in the region. In addition, the market is witnessing an increasing demand of branded international eyewear labels by the fashion enthusiasts, due to increasing accessibility and affordability.
In 2014, among the significant Asia-Pacific countries, China occupied the maximum revenue stake in the region. International brands are also strengthening their position in Asia-Pacific market in an attempt to discover the profitable markets in the region. Carl Zeiss, one of the prominent companies in the eyewear market, established its new center in China and India to furnish the market needs and increase their customer base.
Get | Download Sample Copy with TOC, Graphs & List of Figures :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1144
The Asia-Pacific eyewear market is segmented into product type, end user, mode of sale and country. The market segmentation by product type includes sunglasses, contact lenses and prescription glasses. By end user, the market has been segmented into men and women, while, online stores and retail stores are covered under mode of sale segment. Geographic breakdown of each of the aforesaid segment is included for South Korea, India, China, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific.
The key market players profiled in the report include Essilor International S.A, Luxottica Group S.p.A, Carl Zeiss AG, Marcolin S.p.A., Safilo Group S.p.A, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Johnson & Johnson, GrandVision and Prada S.p.A, Hoya Corporation.
Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert :- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/1144
KEY PLAYERS:
- Luxottica Group S.p.A
- Essilor International S.A
- Safilo Group S.p.A
- GrandVision
- Marcolin S.p.A
- Johnson & Johnson, Inc.
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.
- Prada S.p.A
- Hoya Corporation
- Carl Zeiss AG
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS:
- This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and dynamics in Asia-Pacific eyewear market
- Quantitative analysis of the current market and forecast for the period 2015 – 2020 highlights the financial appetency of the market
- Strategic decisions of the key competitors in the Asia-Pacific eyewear market can be understood through the Porters five force model and SWOT analysis
- Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding on the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain
Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Asia-Pacific Eyewear [email protected] Request For Customization:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1144?reqfor=covid
ASIA PACAFIC EYEMARKET MARKET SEGMENTS:
The Asia-Pacific eyewear market is segmented by product type, end-user, mode of sale, and country.
Market By Product Type
- Prescription glasses/Spectacles
- Sunglasses
- Contact Lenses
Market By End User
- Men
- Women
Market By Mode of Sale
- Retail Stores
- Online Stores
Market By Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975