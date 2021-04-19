Personal Watercraft Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and COVID -19 Impact Analysis with Major Key players Yahama Motors Co. Ltd., BRP Inc., Honda Motors Co. Ltd., Lampuga, Kawasaki Motors Corp

Personal watercraft are also known as jet skis or water motorbikes. A personal watercraft is propelled by a motor and is fully enclosed with a hull. Also, a personal watercraft is designed in a way that if capsized, it does not retain water. The person who operates the personal watercraft either sits or stands over it to control it. These personal watercraft are fast and can easily change course in the water. They are a popular alternative for recreational purposes and sports. While riding personal watercraft, operator follows same boating rules as of other powered vessels, but they are also subjected to follow specific rules, such as speed-related rules for riders or operator’s safety. There are various stringent regulations regarding emission from personal watercraft, which have led manufacturers to focus on developing personal watercraft with such technological advancements that cause less pollution. From the advent of personal watercraft, they are being equipped with two-stroke engines, but as technological advancements are taking place, personal watercraft now comes with state-of-the-art four-stroke engines.

Many original equipment manufacturers are present in North America, due to which this area holds a significant market share in the global personal watercraft market. While in Europe, increase in investment in sports and recreational activities fuel the overall growth of the market for personal watercraft.

As per the current scenario, it can be foreseen that the global personal watercraft market would grow exponentially over the forecast period.

Market scope and structure analysis:

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2027 Base year considered 2019 Forecast period 2021–2027 Forecast units Value ($US) Segments covered Watercraft Type, Seating Capacity Type, Hull Type, Engine Displacement, Distribution Channel, and Region Regions covered North America (U.S., Canadaand Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and the Rest of LAMEA) Companies covered Yahama Motors Co. Ltd., BRP Inc., Honda Motors Co. Ltd., Lampuga, Kawasaki Motors Corp., BRO Inc., Jiujiang Poseidon Motorboat Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Polaris Industries, Arctic cat Inc., SLVH s.r.o., Hubei Sanjiang Boats Science & Technology Co. Ltd, and Meyer Bootswerft.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has massively hit the global personal watercraft market.

Demand for personal watercraft was mainly due to increasing leisure and water sport activities.

However, stay at home orders in countries suffering from the coronavirus pandemic has affected the personal watercraft market.

Traveling from one country to another or even within the country is on a halt in almost all the countries, causing a threat to the personal watercraft market.

It is expected that the market will suffer even after this situation cools down, as people have become more cautious about their health.

Also, due to a halt on export and import activities, manufacturers are facing problems regarding production because of the lack of raw material and labor.

Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

Technological advancements such as introduction of quieter and cleaner personal watercraft, advent of multi-passenger watercraft, and four-stroke engines power promote growth of the global personal watercraft market. Moreover, change in lifestyles of people, improve in living standards, rise in disposable income, and increase in spending on leisure and sports recreational activities drive the global market for personal watercraft.

However, stringent government policies, emission norms, and safety regulations hamper the growth of the global personal watercraft market. Moreover, personal watercraft are not useful in transporting goods and passengers, limiting the market growth of personal watercraft to some extent. Increase in rate of fatality and accidents also slows down the growth of this market.

On the contrary, increase participation in sports and recreational activities helps in realizing stress, which can boost the sales of the global personal watercraft. Technological advancements and increase in investments in research & development also create growth opportunities for this market. Furthermore, due to safety and security reasons, the demand for personal watercraft would see a rise among marine or water police.

Key Segments Covered: –

Watercraft Type

Recreational Watercraft

Muscle Watercraft

Luxury Watercraft

Performance Watercraft

Sports Watercraft

Seating Capacity Type:-

Standing

One Seat Capacity

Two Seat Capacity

Three Seat Capacity

Hull Type :-

Plastics

Composites

Engine Displacement ;-

Below 800 CC

800-1000 CC

1000-1500 CC

Above 1500 CC

Distribution Channel

Independent Dealers

Brand Authorized Dealer

Brand Owned E-commerce

Third-Party E-commerce

Others