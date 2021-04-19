Air Treatment Products Market Analysis By Strategic Growth Rate And Factors 2021-2027 | Dyson, GermGuardian, Samsung Group

“

The report titled Global Air Treatment Products Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Air Treatment Products market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Air Treatment Products market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Air Treatment Products market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Air Treatment Products market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Air Treatment Products report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Air Treatment Products report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Air Treatment Products market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Air Treatment Products market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Air Treatment Products market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Air Treatment Products market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Air Treatment Products market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Dyson, GermGuardian, Samsung Group, LG, Panasonic, Haier, Sharp, Blueair, Danby, Honeywell, De’Longhi, Winix, GE Appliances, Yadu, Gree, Midea, Deerma, Guardian Technologies, BONECO AG, Kenmore

Market Segmentation by Product: Air Purifier

Humidifier

Dehumidifier



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial

Industrial



Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Air Treatment Products Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Air Treatment Products Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Air Purifier

1.2.3 Humidifier

1.2.4 Dehumidifier

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Air Treatment Products Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Air Treatment Products Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Air Treatment Products Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Air Treatment Products Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Air Treatment Products Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Air Treatment Products Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Air Treatment Products Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Air Treatment Products Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Air Treatment Products Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Air Treatment Products Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Air Treatment Products Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Air Treatment Products Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Air Treatment Products Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Air Treatment Products by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Air Treatment Products Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Air Treatment Products Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Air Treatment Products Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Air Treatment Products Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Air Treatment Products Revenue by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Air Treatment Products Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Air Treatment Products Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Air Treatment Products Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Air Treatment Products Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2016-2021)

3.4.3 Global Air Treatment Products Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Air Treatment Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Air Treatment Products Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Air Treatment Products Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Air Treatment Products Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Dyson

4.1.1 Dyson Corporation Information

4.1.2 Dyson Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Dyson Air Treatment Products Products Offered

4.1.4 Dyson Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.1.5 Dyson Air Treatment Products Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Dyson Air Treatment Products Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Dyson Air Treatment Products Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Dyson Air Treatment Products Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Dyson Recent Development

4.2 GermGuardian

4.2.1 GermGuardian Corporation Information

4.2.2 GermGuardian Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 GermGuardian Air Treatment Products Products Offered

4.2.4 GermGuardian Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.2.5 GermGuardian Air Treatment Products Revenue by Product

4.2.6 GermGuardian Air Treatment Products Revenue by Application

4.2.7 GermGuardian Air Treatment Products Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 GermGuardian Air Treatment Products Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 GermGuardian Recent Development

4.3 Samsung Group

4.3.1 Samsung Group Corporation Information

4.3.2 Samsung Group Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Samsung Group Air Treatment Products Products Offered

4.3.4 Samsung Group Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Samsung Group Air Treatment Products Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Samsung Group Air Treatment Products Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Samsung Group Air Treatment Products Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Samsung Group Air Treatment Products Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Samsung Group Recent Development

4.4 LG

4.4.1 LG Corporation Information

4.4.2 LG Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 LG Air Treatment Products Products Offered

4.4.4 LG Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.4.5 LG Air Treatment Products Revenue by Product

4.4.6 LG Air Treatment Products Revenue by Application

4.4.7 LG Air Treatment Products Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 LG Air Treatment Products Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 LG Recent Development

4.5 Panasonic

4.5.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

4.5.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Panasonic Air Treatment Products Products Offered

4.5.4 Panasonic Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.5.5 Panasonic Air Treatment Products Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Panasonic Air Treatment Products Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Panasonic Air Treatment Products Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Panasonic Air Treatment Products Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Panasonic Recent Development

4.6 Haier

4.6.1 Haier Corporation Information

4.6.2 Haier Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Haier Air Treatment Products Products Offered

4.6.4 Haier Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.6.5 Haier Air Treatment Products Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Haier Air Treatment Products Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Haier Air Treatment Products Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Haier Recent Development

4.7 Sharp

4.7.1 Sharp Corporation Information

4.7.2 Sharp Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Sharp Air Treatment Products Products Offered

4.7.4 Sharp Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.7.5 Sharp Air Treatment Products Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Sharp Air Treatment Products Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Sharp Air Treatment Products Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Sharp Recent Development

4.8 Blueair

4.8.1 Blueair Corporation Information

4.8.2 Blueair Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Blueair Air Treatment Products Products Offered

4.8.4 Blueair Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.8.5 Blueair Air Treatment Products Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Blueair Air Treatment Products Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Blueair Air Treatment Products Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Blueair Recent Development

4.9 Danby

4.9.1 Danby Corporation Information

4.9.2 Danby Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Danby Air Treatment Products Products Offered

4.9.4 Danby Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.9.5 Danby Air Treatment Products Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Danby Air Treatment Products Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Danby Air Treatment Products Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Danby Recent Development

4.10 Honeywell

4.10.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

4.10.2 Honeywell Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Honeywell Air Treatment Products Products Offered

4.10.4 Honeywell Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.10.5 Honeywell Air Treatment Products Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Honeywell Air Treatment Products Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Honeywell Air Treatment Products Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Honeywell Recent Development

4.11 De’Longhi

4.11.1 De’Longhi Corporation Information

4.11.2 De’Longhi Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 De’Longhi Air Treatment Products Products Offered

4.11.4 De’Longhi Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.11.5 De’Longhi Air Treatment Products Revenue by Product

4.11.6 De’Longhi Air Treatment Products Revenue by Application

4.11.7 De’Longhi Air Treatment Products Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 De’Longhi Recent Development

4.12 Winix

4.12.1 Winix Corporation Information

4.12.2 Winix Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Winix Air Treatment Products Products Offered

4.12.4 Winix Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.12.5 Winix Air Treatment Products Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Winix Air Treatment Products Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Winix Air Treatment Products Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Winix Recent Development

4.13 GE Appliances

4.13.1 GE Appliances Corporation Information

4.13.2 GE Appliances Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 GE Appliances Air Treatment Products Products Offered

4.13.4 GE Appliances Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.13.5 GE Appliances Air Treatment Products Revenue by Product

4.13.6 GE Appliances Air Treatment Products Revenue by Application

4.13.7 GE Appliances Air Treatment Products Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 GE Appliances Recent Development

4.14 Yadu

4.14.1 Yadu Corporation Information

4.14.2 Yadu Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 Yadu Air Treatment Products Products Offered

4.14.4 Yadu Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.14.5 Yadu Air Treatment Products Revenue by Product

4.14.6 Yadu Air Treatment Products Revenue by Application

4.14.7 Yadu Air Treatment Products Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 Yadu Recent Development

4.15 Gree

4.15.1 Gree Corporation Information

4.15.2 Gree Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 Gree Air Treatment Products Products Offered

4.15.4 Gree Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.15.5 Gree Air Treatment Products Revenue by Product

4.15.6 Gree Air Treatment Products Revenue by Application

4.15.7 Gree Air Treatment Products Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 Gree Recent Development

4.16 Midea

4.16.1 Midea Corporation Information

4.16.2 Midea Description, Business Overview

4.16.3 Midea Air Treatment Products Products Offered

4.16.4 Midea Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.16.5 Midea Air Treatment Products Revenue by Product

4.16.6 Midea Air Treatment Products Revenue by Application

4.16.7 Midea Air Treatment Products Revenue by Geographic Area

4.16.8 Midea Recent Development

4.17 Deerma

4.17.1 Deerma Corporation Information

4.17.2 Deerma Description, Business Overview

4.17.3 Deerma Air Treatment Products Products Offered

4.17.4 Deerma Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.17.5 Deerma Air Treatment Products Revenue by Product

4.17.6 Deerma Air Treatment Products Revenue by Application

4.17.7 Deerma Air Treatment Products Revenue by Geographic Area

4.17.8 Deerma Recent Development

4.18 Guardian Technologies

4.18.1 Guardian Technologies Corporation Information

4.18.2 Guardian Technologies Description, Business Overview

4.18.3 Guardian Technologies Air Treatment Products Products Offered

4.18.4 Guardian Technologies Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.18.5 Guardian Technologies Air Treatment Products Revenue by Product

4.18.6 Guardian Technologies Air Treatment Products Revenue by Application

4.18.7 Guardian Technologies Air Treatment Products Revenue by Geographic Area

4.18.8 Guardian Technologies Recent Development

4.19 BONECO AG

4.19.1 BONECO AG Corporation Information

4.19.2 BONECO AG Description, Business Overview

4.19.3 BONECO AG Air Treatment Products Products Offered

4.19.4 BONECO AG Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.19.5 BONECO AG Air Treatment Products Revenue by Product

4.19.6 BONECO AG Air Treatment Products Revenue by Application

4.19.7 BONECO AG Air Treatment Products Revenue by Geographic Area

4.19.8 BONECO AG Recent Development

4.20 Kenmore

4.20.1 Kenmore Corporation Information

4.20.2 Kenmore Description, Business Overview

4.20.3 Kenmore Air Treatment Products Products Offered

4.20.4 Kenmore Air Treatment Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.20.5 Kenmore Air Treatment Products Revenue by Product

4.20.6 Kenmore Air Treatment Products Revenue by Application

4.20.7 Kenmore Air Treatment Products Revenue by Geographic Area

4.20.8 Kenmore Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Air Treatment Products Sales by Type (2016-2027)

5.1.1 Global Air Treatment Products Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Air Treatment Products Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Air Treatment Products Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Air Treatment Products Revenue Forecast by Type (2016-2027)

5.2.1 Global Air Treatment Products Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Air Treatment Products Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Air Treatment Products Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Air Treatment Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2027)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Air Treatment Products Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.1.1 Global Air Treatment Products Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Air Treatment Products Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Air Treatment Products Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Air Treatment Products Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.1 Global Air Treatment Products Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Air Treatment Products Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Air Treatment Products Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Air Treatment Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Air Treatment Products Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Air Treatment Products Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Air Treatment Products Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Air Treatment Products Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Air Treatment Products Sales by Type

7.4 North America Air Treatment Products Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Air Treatment Products Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia-Pacific Air Treatment Products Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Air Treatment Products Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Air Treatment Products Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Air Treatment Products Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Air Treatment Products Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Air Treatment Products Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Air Treatment Products Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Air Treatment Products Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Europe Air Treatment Products Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3 Europe Air Treatment Products Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Air Treatment Products Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Air Treatment Products Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Air Treatment Products Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Air Treatment Products Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Air Treatment Products Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Air Treatment Products Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Air Treatment Products Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Air Treatment Products Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Air Treatment Products Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Air Treatment Products Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Air Treatment Products Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Air Treatment Products Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Air Treatment Products Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Air Treatment Products Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Air Treatment Products Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Air Treatment Products Clients Analysis

12.4 Air Treatment Products Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Air Treatment Products Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Air Treatment Products Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Air Treatment Products Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Air Treatment Products Market Drivers

13.2 Air Treatment Products Market Opportunities

13.3 Air Treatment Products Market Challenges

13.4 Air Treatment Products Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”