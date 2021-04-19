Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market 2027: Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities & Forecast LI-CYCLE CORP., Renault S.A., The Eneris Group

“Global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Research Report offers in-depth analysis on market size, share, drivers, restraints, and so on. Moreover, this report includes the approximate study of different segments in terms of overall growth, development, opportunity, business strategies, procedures, etc. for the forecast period of 2027.

The global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period.

The global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

Leading Players

The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided.

Top Companies Operated in the Global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market: ACCUREC Recycling GmbH, American Manganese Inc., Battery Solutions, BMW AG, LI-CYCLE CORP., Renault S.A., The Eneris Group, Retriev Technologies, SITRASA, SNAM S.A.S., Tesla Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Umicore

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment By Type:

, Lithium-ion Batteries, Nickel-metal Hydride Batteries, Lead-acid Batteries, Other Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling

Segment By Application:

Electric Cars, Electric Buses, Energy Storage Systems, Other Based on

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market: Regional Analysis

The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Key Reasons to Purchase the Global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market research Report

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and their impact on the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Key Question Answered in The Report :

What is the growth potential of the Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling market?

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Lithium-ion Batteries

1.2.3 Nickel-metal Hydride Batteries

1.2.4 Lead-acid Batteries

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Electric Cars

1.3.3 Electric Buses

1.3.4 Energy Storage Systems

1.3.5 Other 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Trends

2.3.2 Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Drivers

2.3.3 Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Challenges

2.3.4 Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Revenue

3.4 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Revenue in 2020

3.5 Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 ACCUREC Recycling GmbH

11.1.1 ACCUREC Recycling GmbH Company Details

11.1.2 ACCUREC Recycling GmbH Business Overview

11.1.3 ACCUREC Recycling GmbH Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Introduction

11.1.4 ACCUREC Recycling GmbH Revenue in Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 ACCUREC Recycling GmbH Recent Development

11.2 American Manganese Inc.

11.2.1 American Manganese Inc. Company Details

11.2.2 American Manganese Inc. Business Overview

11.2.3 American Manganese Inc. Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Introduction

11.2.4 American Manganese Inc. Revenue in Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 American Manganese Inc. Recent Development

11.3 Battery Solutions

11.3.1 Battery Solutions Company Details

11.3.2 Battery Solutions Business Overview

11.3.3 Battery Solutions Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Introduction

11.3.4 Battery Solutions Revenue in Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Battery Solutions Recent Development

11.4 BMW AG

11.4.1 BMW AG Company Details

11.4.2 BMW AG Business Overview

11.4.3 BMW AG Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Introduction

11.4.4 BMW AG Revenue in Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 BMW AG Recent Development

11.5 LI-CYCLE CORP.

11.5.1 LI-CYCLE CORP. Company Details

11.5.2 LI-CYCLE CORP. Business Overview

11.5.3 LI-CYCLE CORP. Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Introduction

11.5.4 LI-CYCLE CORP. Revenue in Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 LI-CYCLE CORP. Recent Development

11.6 Renault S.A.

11.6.1 Renault S.A. Company Details

11.6.2 Renault S.A. Business Overview

11.6.3 Renault S.A. Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Introduction

11.6.4 Renault S.A. Revenue in Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Renault S.A. Recent Development

11.7 The Eneris Group

11.7.1 The Eneris Group Company Details

11.7.2 The Eneris Group Business Overview

11.7.3 The Eneris Group Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Introduction

11.7.4 The Eneris Group Revenue in Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 The Eneris Group Recent Development

11.8 Retriev Technologies

11.8.1 Retriev Technologies Company Details

11.8.2 Retriev Technologies Business Overview

11.8.3 Retriev Technologies Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Introduction

11.8.4 Retriev Technologies Revenue in Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Retriev Technologies Recent Development

11.9 SITRASA

11.9.1 SITRASA Company Details

11.9.2 SITRASA Business Overview

11.9.3 SITRASA Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Introduction

11.9.4 SITRASA Revenue in Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 SITRASA Recent Development

11.10 SNAM S.A.S.

11.10.1 SNAM S.A.S. Company Details

11.10.2 SNAM S.A.S. Business Overview

11.10.3 SNAM S.A.S. Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Introduction

11.10.4 SNAM S.A.S. Revenue in Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 SNAM S.A.S. Recent Development

11.11 Tesla Inc.

11.11.1 Tesla Inc. Company Details

11.11.2 Tesla Inc. Business Overview

11.11.3 Tesla Inc. Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Introduction

11.11.4 Tesla Inc. Revenue in Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Tesla Inc. Recent Development

11.12 Toshiba Corporation

11.12.1 Toshiba Corporation Company Details

11.12.2 Toshiba Corporation Business Overview

11.12.3 Toshiba Corporation Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Introduction

11.12.4 Toshiba Corporation Revenue in Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Toshiba Corporation Recent Development

11.13 Umicore

11.13.1 Umicore Company Details

11.13.2 Umicore Business Overview

11.13.3 Umicore Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Introduction

11.13.4 Umicore Revenue in Electric Vehicle Battery Reuse and Recycling Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Umicore Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

