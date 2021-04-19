Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market SWOT Analysis, Size Comprehensive Analysis, Growth Forecast from 2021 to 2027|Walmart, Mercateo, Magento (Adobe)

“Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Research Report offers in-depth analysis on market size, share, drivers, restraints, and so on. Moreover, this report includes the approximate study of different segments in terms of overall growth, development, opportunity, business strategies, procedures, etc. for the forecast period of 2027.
The global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2016-2027. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period.
The global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.
Get Sample Copy Of This Report + All Related Graphs(including TOC):
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2627174/global-business-to-business-b2b-e-commerce-market
Leading Players
The analysts authoring the report have closely analyzed each leading and prominent player of the global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market. The competitive analysis section of the report provides a list of players competing at a global level and segregates them according to the type segment of the global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market they focus on. It also provides production analysis by the manufacturer for the period 2016-2021. In addition, readers of the report are provided with revenue analysis and price analysis by the manufacturer at a global level for the period 2016-2021. Considering the same period, the market entry year of each player included in the report has been provided.
Top Companies Operated in the Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market: Amazon, Alibaba, Rakuten, IndiaMART, Walmart, Mercateo, Magento (Adobe), Global Sources, Cdiscount Pro, PriceMinister SAS, Fnac Pro, Pixmania, Vente-privée, Thomas, EC21
Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market: Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment By Type:
, Buyer-oriented E-commerce, Supplier-oriented E-commerce, Intermediary-oriented E-commerce, Intermediary-oriented e-commerce had the biggest market share of 70% in 2018. Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce
Segment By Application:
Small and Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise, Small and medium enterprise is the greatest segment of business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce application, with a share of 67% in 2018. Based on
Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market: Regional Analysis
The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as the economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.
Key Reasons to Purchase the Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market research Report
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
- Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
- To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and their impact on the global market.
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
- Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.
Get Full Report In your Inbox WIthin 24 hours at USD(3900):
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/fa11475ec3210411386a644cb47a80b4,0,1,global-business-to-business-b2b-e-commerce-market
Key Question Answered in The Report :
What is the growth potential of the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market?
Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce industry in the years to come?
What are the key challenges that the global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market may face in future?
Which are the leading companies in the global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market?
Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market?
Table Of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Buyer-oriented E-commerce
1.2.3 Supplier-oriented E-commerce
1.2.4 Intermediary-oriented E-commerce
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Small and Medium Enterprise
1.3.3 Large Enterprise
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Trends
2.3.2 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Drivers
2.3.3 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Challenges
2.3.4 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Revenue
3.4 Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Revenue in 2020
3.5 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America
6.1 North America Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Amazon
11.1.1 Amazon Company Details
11.1.2 Amazon Business Overview
11.1.3 Amazon Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Introduction
11.1.4 Amazon Revenue in Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Amazon Recent Development
11.2 Alibaba
11.2.1 Alibaba Company Details
11.2.2 Alibaba Business Overview
11.2.3 Alibaba Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Introduction
11.2.4 Alibaba Revenue in Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Alibaba Recent Development
11.3 Rakuten
11.3.1 Rakuten Company Details
11.3.2 Rakuten Business Overview
11.3.3 Rakuten Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Introduction
11.3.4 Rakuten Revenue in Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Rakuten Recent Development
11.4 IndiaMART
11.4.1 IndiaMART Company Details
11.4.2 IndiaMART Business Overview
11.4.3 IndiaMART Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Introduction
11.4.4 IndiaMART Revenue in Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 IndiaMART Recent Development
11.5 Walmart
11.5.1 Walmart Company Details
11.5.2 Walmart Business Overview
11.5.3 Walmart Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Introduction
11.5.4 Walmart Revenue in Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Walmart Recent Development
11.6 Mercateo
11.6.1 Mercateo Company Details
11.6.2 Mercateo Business Overview
11.6.3 Mercateo Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Introduction
11.6.4 Mercateo Revenue in Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Mercateo Recent Development
11.7 Magento (Adobe)
11.7.1 Magento (Adobe) Company Details
11.7.2 Magento (Adobe) Business Overview
11.7.3 Magento (Adobe) Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Introduction
11.7.4 Magento (Adobe) Revenue in Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 Magento (Adobe) Recent Development
11.8 Global Sources
11.8.1 Global Sources Company Details
11.8.2 Global Sources Business Overview
11.8.3 Global Sources Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Introduction
11.8.4 Global Sources Revenue in Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 Global Sources Recent Development
11.9 Cdiscount Pro
11.9.1 Cdiscount Pro Company Details
11.9.2 Cdiscount Pro Business Overview
11.9.3 Cdiscount Pro Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Introduction
11.9.4 Cdiscount Pro Revenue in Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Cdiscount Pro Recent Development
11.10 PriceMinister SAS
11.10.1 PriceMinister SAS Company Details
11.10.2 PriceMinister SAS Business Overview
11.10.3 PriceMinister SAS Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Introduction
11.10.4 PriceMinister SAS Revenue in Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 PriceMinister SAS Recent Development
11.11 Fnac Pro
11.11.1 Fnac Pro Company Details
11.11.2 Fnac Pro Business Overview
11.11.3 Fnac Pro Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Introduction
11.11.4 Fnac Pro Revenue in Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 Fnac Pro Recent Development
11.12 Pixmania
11.12.1 Pixmania Company Details
11.12.2 Pixmania Business Overview
11.12.3 Pixmania Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Introduction
11.12.4 Pixmania Revenue in Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 Pixmania Recent Development
11.13 Vente-privée
11.13.1 Vente-privée Company Details
11.13.2 Vente-privée Business Overview
11.13.3 Vente-privée Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Introduction
11.13.4 Vente-privée Revenue in Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 Vente-privée Recent Development
11.14 Thomas
11.14.1 Thomas Company Details
11.14.2 Thomas Business Overview
11.14.3 Thomas Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Introduction
11.14.4 Thomas Revenue in Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 Thomas Recent Development
11.15 EC21
11.15.1 EC21 Company Details
11.15.2 EC21 Business Overview
11.15.3 EC21 Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Introduction
11.15.4 EC21 Revenue in Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 EC21 Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
About US
QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 in Beijing, China, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services.