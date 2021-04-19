Online Recruitment Market will register a 6.7% CAGR by 2026 | Recruit, LinkedIn, CareerBuilder, Monster, Indeed

Global Online Recruitment Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Online Recruitment is through the use of IT technical in network systems, help enterprises to complete the recruitment process, through the third party recruitment website or Online Recruitment services, to complete the process of recruitment by using established database or search engine tools, mainly in the recruitment website, mainly in the recruitment website.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Online Recruitment will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Online Recruitment market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 25460 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Online Recruitment market will register a 6.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 33060 million by 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Recruit, LinkedIn, CareerBuilder, Monster, Indeed, SEEK, Zhilian, 51job, Naukri, StepStone, Dice Holdings, Glassdoor, SimplyHired, Jobrapido, TopUSAJobs, 104 Job Bank, Robert Half, Eluta, Craigslist, Jobboom, Totaljobs, Jobcentre Plus, Startpagina, 123-emploi, VIADEO, Apec.fr

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Online Recruitment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Permanent Online Recruitment

Part Time Online Recruitment

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Secretarial/Clerical

Accounting/Financial

Computing

Technical/Engineering

Professional/Managerial

Nursing/Medical/Care

Hotel/Catering

Sales/Marketing

Other Industrial/Blue Collar

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global ONLINE RECRUITMENT market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of ONLINE RECRUITMENT market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global ONLINE RECRUITMENT players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the ONLINE RECRUITMENT with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of ONLINE RECRUITMENT submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Online Recruitment by Players

4 Online Recruitment by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Online Recruitment Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Recruit

11.1.1 Recruit Company Information

11.1.2 Recruit Online Recruitment Product Offered

11.1.3 Recruit Online Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 Recruit Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Recruit Latest Developments

11.2 LinkedIn

11.2.1 LinkedIn Company Information

11.2.2 LinkedIn Online Recruitment Product Offered

11.2.3 LinkedIn Online Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 LinkedIn Main Business Overview

11.2.5 LinkedIn Latest Developments

11.3 CareerBuilder

11.3.1 CareerBuilder Company Information

11.3.2 CareerBuilder Online Recruitment Product Offered

11.3.3 CareerBuilder Online Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 CareerBuilder Main Business Overview

11.3.5 CareerBuilder Latest Developments

11.4 Monster

