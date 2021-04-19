Public Relations Tools Market Projected to Register 11.0% CAGR to 2026 | Outbrain, Google, Business Wire, Salesforce, Meltwater

Global Public Relations Tools Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Public Relations (PR) Tools will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Public Relations (PR) Tools market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 3209.2 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Public Relations (PR) Tools market will register a 11.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4871.2 million by 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Outbrain, Google, Business Wire, Salesforce, Meltwater, Cision AB, AirPR Software, IrisPR Software, ISentia, Onalytica, Prezly, IPR Software, TrendKite, Agility, Red Wheat

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Public Relations (PR) Tools market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Publishing Tools

Social Media Monitoring & Management

Content Creation and Distribution

Data Aggregation, Monitoring and Analysis

Relationship Management

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Consumer Goods and Retail

Government and Public Sector

IT & Telecom & Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global PUBLIC RELATIONS TOOLS market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of PUBLIC RELATIONS TOOLS market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global PUBLIC RELATIONS TOOLS players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the PUBLIC RELATIONS TOOLS with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of PUBLIC RELATIONS TOOLS submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Public Relations (PR) Tools by Players

4 Public Relations (PR) Tools by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Outbrain

11.1.1 Outbrain Company Information

11.1.2 Outbrain Public Relations (PR) Tools Product Offered

11.1.3 Outbrain Public Relations (PR) Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 Outbrain Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Outbrain Latest Developments

11.2 Google

11.2.1 Google Company Information

11.2.2 Google Public Relations (PR) Tools Product Offered

11.2.3 Google Public Relations (PR) Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 Google Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Google Latest Developments

11.3 Business Wire

11.3.1 Business Wire Company Information

11.3.2 Business Wire Public Relations (PR) Tools Product Offered

11.3.3 Business Wire Public Relations (PR) Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 Business Wire Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Business Wire Latest Developments

11.4 Salesforce

