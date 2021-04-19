Virtualized Radio Access Network Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast to 2026

Global Virtualized Radio Access Network Market Growth Status and Outlook 2021-2026

Virtualized radio access network (vRAN) technology could be key to creating flexible, adaptable networks that help operators prepare for an unpredictable future. The rapid growth in mobile traffic volume and its increasingly dynamic nature, plus the many new types of user devices and applications, make it hard to predict demand. But vRAN can protect investments – and improve service — all the way to 5G.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ 1042.4 million in 2019. Over the next five years the Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market will register a 128.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 28380 million by 2025.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia), NEC, Altiostar, Wind River, Amdocs, Dell EMC, ASOCS, Dali Wireless

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

Software

Platform

Servers

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

Dense Area Urban

Enterprise

Public Venue Environments

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global VIRTUALIZED RADIO ACCESS NETWORK market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of VIRTUALIZED RADIO ACCESS NETWORK market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global VIRTUALIZED RADIO ACCESS NETWORK players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the VIRTUALIZED RADIO ACCESS NETWORK with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of VIRTUALIZED RADIO ACCESS NETWORK submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) by Players

4 Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia)

11.1.1 Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia) Company Information

11.1.2 Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia) Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Product Offered

11.1.3 Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia) Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.1.4 Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia) Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Alcatel-Lucent (Nokia) Latest Developments

11.2 NEC

11.2.1 NEC Company Information

11.2.2 NEC Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Product Offered

11.2.3 NEC Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.2.4 NEC Main Business Overview

11.2.5 NEC Latest Developments

11.3 Altiostar

11.3.1 Altiostar Company Information

11.3.2 Altiostar Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Product Offered

11.3.3 Altiostar Virtualized Radio Access Network (vRAN) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019-2021)

11.3.4 Altiostar Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Altiostar Latest Developments

11.4 Wind River

