Bucket-wheel Excavator Market Latest Trend, Growth, Size, Application & Forecast 2027 | CAT, Komatsu, Doosan

The report titled Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bucket-wheel Excavator market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bucket-wheel Excavator market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bucket-wheel Excavator market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bucket-wheel Excavator market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bucket-wheel Excavator report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bucket-wheel Excavator report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bucket-wheel Excavator market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bucket-wheel Excavator market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bucket-wheel Excavator market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bucket-wheel Excavator market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bucket-wheel Excavator market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: CAT, Komatsu, Doosan, Volvo, Hyundai, Hitachi, Kobelco, Sumitomo, John Deere, Case Construction, Kubota, JCB, SANY, Zoomlion, Liugong Group, Sunward

Market Segmentation by Product: Compact

Market Segmentation by Application: Lignite mining

Materials handling

Heap Leaching



The Bucket-wheel Excavator Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bucket-wheel Excavator market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bucket-wheel Excavator market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bucket-wheel Excavator market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bucket-wheel Excavator industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bucket-wheel Excavator market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bucket-wheel Excavator market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bucket-wheel Excavator market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Bucket-wheel Excavator Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Compact

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Lignite mining

1.3.3 Materials handling

1.3.4 Heap Leaching

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Bucket-wheel Excavator Industry Trends

2.4.2 Bucket-wheel Excavator Market Drivers

2.4.3 Bucket-wheel Excavator Market Challenges

2.4.4 Bucket-wheel Excavator Market Restraints

3 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales

3.1 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Bucket-wheel Excavator Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Bucket-wheel Excavator Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Bucket-wheel Excavator Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Bucket-wheel Excavator Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Bucket-wheel Excavator Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Bucket-wheel Excavator Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Bucket-wheel Excavator Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Bucket-wheel Excavator Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Bucket-wheel Excavator Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Bucket-wheel Excavator Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Bucket-wheel Excavator Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Bucket-wheel Excavator Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Bucket-wheel Excavator Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Bucket-wheel Excavator Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Bucket-wheel Excavator Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Bucket-wheel Excavator Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Bucket-wheel Excavator Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Bucket-wheel Excavator Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Bucket-wheel Excavator Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Bucket-wheel Excavator Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Bucket-wheel Excavator Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Bucket-wheel Excavator Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Bucket-wheel Excavator Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Bucket-wheel Excavator Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Bucket-wheel Excavator Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Bucket-wheel Excavator Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Bucket-wheel Excavator Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Bucket-wheel Excavator Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Bucket-wheel Excavator Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Bucket-wheel Excavator Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Bucket-wheel Excavator Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Bucket-wheel Excavator Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Bucket-wheel Excavator Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Bucket-wheel Excavator Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Bucket-wheel Excavator Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Bucket-wheel Excavator Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Bucket-wheel Excavator Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Bucket-wheel Excavator Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Bucket-wheel Excavator Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Bucket-wheel Excavator Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bucket-wheel Excavator Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Bucket-wheel Excavator Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Bucket-wheel Excavator Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Bucket-wheel Excavator Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Bucket-wheel Excavator Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Bucket-wheel Excavator Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Bucket-wheel Excavator Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 CAT

12.1.1 CAT Corporation Information

12.1.2 CAT Overview

12.1.3 CAT Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 CAT Bucket-wheel Excavator Products and Services

12.1.5 CAT Bucket-wheel Excavator SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 CAT Recent Developments

12.2 Komatsu

12.2.1 Komatsu Corporation Information

12.2.2 Komatsu Overview

12.2.3 Komatsu Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Komatsu Bucket-wheel Excavator Products and Services

12.2.5 Komatsu Bucket-wheel Excavator SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Komatsu Recent Developments

12.3 Doosan

12.3.1 Doosan Corporation Information

12.3.2 Doosan Overview

12.3.3 Doosan Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Doosan Bucket-wheel Excavator Products and Services

12.3.5 Doosan Bucket-wheel Excavator SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Doosan Recent Developments

12.4 Volvo

12.4.1 Volvo Corporation Information

12.4.2 Volvo Overview

12.4.3 Volvo Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Volvo Bucket-wheel Excavator Products and Services

12.4.5 Volvo Bucket-wheel Excavator SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Volvo Recent Developments

12.5 Hyundai

12.5.1 Hyundai Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hyundai Overview

12.5.3 Hyundai Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Hyundai Bucket-wheel Excavator Products and Services

12.5.5 Hyundai Bucket-wheel Excavator SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Hyundai Recent Developments

12.6 Hitachi

12.6.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.6.2 Hitachi Overview

12.6.3 Hitachi Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Hitachi Bucket-wheel Excavator Products and Services

12.6.5 Hitachi Bucket-wheel Excavator SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Hitachi Recent Developments

12.7 Kobelco

12.7.1 Kobelco Corporation Information

12.7.2 Kobelco Overview

12.7.3 Kobelco Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Kobelco Bucket-wheel Excavator Products and Services

12.7.5 Kobelco Bucket-wheel Excavator SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Kobelco Recent Developments

12.8 Sumitomo

12.8.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information

12.8.2 Sumitomo Overview

12.8.3 Sumitomo Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Sumitomo Bucket-wheel Excavator Products and Services

12.8.5 Sumitomo Bucket-wheel Excavator SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Sumitomo Recent Developments

12.9 John Deere

12.9.1 John Deere Corporation Information

12.9.2 John Deere Overview

12.9.3 John Deere Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 John Deere Bucket-wheel Excavator Products and Services

12.9.5 John Deere Bucket-wheel Excavator SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 John Deere Recent Developments

12.10 Case Construction

12.10.1 Case Construction Corporation Information

12.10.2 Case Construction Overview

12.10.3 Case Construction Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Case Construction Bucket-wheel Excavator Products and Services

12.10.5 Case Construction Bucket-wheel Excavator SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Case Construction Recent Developments

12.11 Kubota

12.11.1 Kubota Corporation Information

12.11.2 Kubota Overview

12.11.3 Kubota Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Kubota Bucket-wheel Excavator Products and Services

12.11.5 Kubota Recent Developments

12.12 JCB

12.12.1 JCB Corporation Information

12.12.2 JCB Overview

12.12.3 JCB Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 JCB Bucket-wheel Excavator Products and Services

12.12.5 JCB Recent Developments

12.13 SANY

12.13.1 SANY Corporation Information

12.13.2 SANY Overview

12.13.3 SANY Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 SANY Bucket-wheel Excavator Products and Services

12.13.5 SANY Recent Developments

12.14 Zoomlion

12.14.1 Zoomlion Corporation Information

12.14.2 Zoomlion Overview

12.14.3 Zoomlion Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Zoomlion Bucket-wheel Excavator Products and Services

12.14.5 Zoomlion Recent Developments

12.15 Liugong Group

12.15.1 Liugong Group Corporation Information

12.15.2 Liugong Group Overview

12.15.3 Liugong Group Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Liugong Group Bucket-wheel Excavator Products and Services

12.15.5 Liugong Group Recent Developments

12.16 Sunward

12.16.1 Sunward Corporation Information

12.16.2 Sunward Overview

12.16.3 Sunward Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Sunward Bucket-wheel Excavator Products and Services

12.16.5 Sunward Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Bucket-wheel Excavator Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Bucket-wheel Excavator Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Bucket-wheel Excavator Production Mode & Process

13.4 Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Bucket-wheel Excavator Sales Channels

13.4.2 Bucket-wheel Excavator Distributors

13.5 Bucket-wheel Excavator Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”