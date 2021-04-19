Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Size, Sales, Capacity Outlook, Segments, Growth, Potential Applications and Analysis by 2027 | Sony, Canon, GalaxyCore Inc., OmniVision

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis 2021-2027“. taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of theThe data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding.The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Sony, Canon, GalaxyCore Inc., OmniVision, ON Semiconductor, Teledyne, PixelPlus, Samsung, ST, Toshiba, SK Hynix, Panasonic, Smartsens, Hamamatsu Market Segment by Product Type: Passive Pixel Sensor CMOS

Active Pixel Sensor CMOS

Cameras

Automotive

Industrial

Mobile Phone

Security & Surveillance

Biotechnology

PC

Others Market Segment by Application: Cameras

Automotive

Industrial

Mobile Phone

Security & Surveillance

Biotechnology

PC

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor market

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Passive Pixel Sensor CMOS

1.2.3 Active Pixel Sensor CMOS

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Cameras

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3.5 Mobile Phone

1.3.6 Security & Surveillance

1.3.7 Biotechnology

1.3.8 PC

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Industry Trends

2.4.2 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Drivers

2.4.3 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Challenges

2.4.4 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Restraints 3 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales

3.1 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Sony

12.1.1 Sony Corporation Information

12.1.2 Sony Overview

12.1.3 Sony Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Sony Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Products and Services

12.1.5 Sony Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Sony Recent Developments

12.2 Canon

12.2.1 Canon Corporation Information

12.2.2 Canon Overview

12.2.3 Canon Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Canon Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Products and Services

12.2.5 Canon Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Canon Recent Developments

12.3 GalaxyCore Inc.

12.3.1 GalaxyCore Inc. Corporation Information

12.3.2 GalaxyCore Inc. Overview

12.3.3 GalaxyCore Inc. Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 GalaxyCore Inc. Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Products and Services

12.3.5 GalaxyCore Inc. Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 GalaxyCore Inc. Recent Developments

12.4 OmniVision

12.4.1 OmniVision Corporation Information

12.4.2 OmniVision Overview

12.4.3 OmniVision Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 OmniVision Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Products and Services

12.4.5 OmniVision Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 OmniVision Recent Developments

12.5 ON Semiconductor

12.5.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Information

12.5.2 ON Semiconductor Overview

12.5.3 ON Semiconductor Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 ON Semiconductor Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Products and Services

12.5.5 ON Semiconductor Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 ON Semiconductor Recent Developments

12.6 Teledyne

12.6.1 Teledyne Corporation Information

12.6.2 Teledyne Overview

12.6.3 Teledyne Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Teledyne Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Products and Services

12.6.5 Teledyne Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Teledyne Recent Developments

12.7 PixelPlus

12.7.1 PixelPlus Corporation Information

12.7.2 PixelPlus Overview

12.7.3 PixelPlus Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 PixelPlus Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Products and Services

12.7.5 PixelPlus Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 PixelPlus Recent Developments

12.8 Samsung

12.8.1 Samsung Corporation Information

12.8.2 Samsung Overview

12.8.3 Samsung Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Samsung Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Products and Services

12.8.5 Samsung Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Samsung Recent Developments

12.9 ST

12.9.1 ST Corporation Information

12.9.2 ST Overview

12.9.3 ST Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 ST Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Products and Services

12.9.5 ST Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 ST Recent Developments

12.10 Toshiba

12.10.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.10.2 Toshiba Overview

12.10.3 Toshiba Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Toshiba Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Products and Services

12.10.5 Toshiba Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Toshiba Recent Developments

12.11 SK Hynix

12.11.1 SK Hynix Corporation Information

12.11.2 SK Hynix Overview

12.11.3 SK Hynix Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 SK Hynix Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Products and Services

12.11.5 SK Hynix Recent Developments

12.12 Panasonic

12.12.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.12.2 Panasonic Overview

12.12.3 Panasonic Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Panasonic Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Products and Services

12.12.5 Panasonic Recent Developments

12.13 Smartsens

12.13.1 Smartsens Corporation Information

12.13.2 Smartsens Overview

12.13.3 Smartsens Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Smartsens Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Products and Services

12.13.5 Smartsens Recent Developments

12.14 Hamamatsu

12.14.1 Hamamatsu Corporation Information

12.14.2 Hamamatsu Overview

12.14.3 Hamamatsu Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Hamamatsu Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Products and Services

12.14.5 Hamamatsu Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Production Mode & Process

13.4 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Sales Channels

13.4.2 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Distributors

13.5 Backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS Sensor Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

