Zinc Stearates Market Size, Company Profiles And Key Figures Reviewed In Latest Research Report 2021-2027 | Mateos S.L., Baerlocher, Linghu Xinwang Chemical

The report titled Global Zinc Stearates Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Zinc Stearates market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Zinc Stearates market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Zinc Stearates market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Zinc Stearates market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Zinc Stearates report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Zinc Stearates report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Zinc Stearates market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Zinc Stearates market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Zinc Stearates market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Zinc Stearates market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Zinc Stearates market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Mateos S.L., Baerlocher, Linghu Xinwang Chemical, America eChem Inc., Lumega Industries, Norac Additives, MLA Group, PMC Group, Berkim Kimya, Nimbasia Stabilizers, Peter Greven, Dainichi Chemical, Sun Ace, Faci Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, Melos A.S., Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Inc., Spectrum Chemical Mfg.Corp, James M. Brown Ltd., IRRH Specialty Chemicals India Limited, Balasore Chemicals, Kodixodel, Pratham Stearchem, Chunan Qiandaohu Grease Chemical Factory , Pengcai Fine Chemical
Market Segmentation by Product: Solid Zinc Stearate
Aqueous Zinc Stearate
Market Segmentation by Application: Food, Pharma and Nutraceuticals
Cosmetics
Lubricants
Plastics
Others
The Zinc Stearates Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Zinc Stearates market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Zinc Stearates market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Zinc Stearates market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Zinc Stearates industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Zinc Stearates market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Zinc Stearates market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Zinc Stearates market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Zinc Stearates Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Zinc Stearates Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Solid Zinc Stearate
1.2.3 Aqueous Zinc Stearate
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Zinc Stearates Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Food, Pharma and Nutraceuticals
1.3.3 Cosmetics
1.3.4 Lubricants
1.3.5 Plastics
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Zinc Stearates Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Zinc Stearates Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Zinc Stearates Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Zinc Stearates Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Zinc Stearates Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Zinc Stearates Industry Trends
2.4.2 Zinc Stearates Market Drivers
2.4.3 Zinc Stearates Market Challenges
2.4.4 Zinc Stearates Market Restraints
3 Global Zinc Stearates Sales
3.1 Global Zinc Stearates Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Zinc Stearates Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Zinc Stearates Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Zinc Stearates Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Zinc Stearates Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Zinc Stearates Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Zinc Stearates Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Zinc Stearates Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Zinc Stearates Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Zinc Stearates Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Zinc Stearates Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Zinc Stearates Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Zinc Stearates Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Zinc Stearates Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Zinc Stearates Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Zinc Stearates Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Zinc Stearates Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Zinc Stearates Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Zinc Stearates Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Zinc Stearates Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Zinc Stearates Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Zinc Stearates Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Zinc Stearates Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Zinc Stearates Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Zinc Stearates Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Zinc Stearates Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Zinc Stearates Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Zinc Stearates Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Zinc Stearates Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Zinc Stearates Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Zinc Stearates Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Zinc Stearates Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Zinc Stearates Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Zinc Stearates Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Zinc Stearates Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Zinc Stearates Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Zinc Stearates Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Zinc Stearates Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Zinc Stearates Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Zinc Stearates Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Zinc Stearates Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Zinc Stearates Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Zinc Stearates Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Zinc Stearates Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Zinc Stearates Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Zinc Stearates Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Zinc Stearates Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Zinc Stearates Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Zinc Stearates Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Zinc Stearates Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Zinc Stearates Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Zinc Stearates Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Zinc Stearates Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Zinc Stearates Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Zinc Stearates Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Zinc Stearates Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Zinc Stearates Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Zinc Stearates Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Zinc Stearates Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Zinc Stearates Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Zinc Stearates Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Zinc Stearates Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Zinc Stearates Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Zinc Stearates Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Zinc Stearates Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Zinc Stearates Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Zinc Stearates Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Zinc Stearates Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Zinc Stearates Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Zinc Stearates Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Zinc Stearates Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Zinc Stearates Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Zinc Stearates Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Zinc Stearates Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Zinc Stearates Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Zinc Stearates Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Zinc Stearates Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Zinc Stearates Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Zinc Stearates Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Zinc Stearates Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Zinc Stearates Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Zinc Stearates Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Zinc Stearates Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Zinc Stearates Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Zinc Stearates Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Zinc Stearates Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Zinc Stearates Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Zinc Stearates Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Zinc Stearates Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Zinc Stearates Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Zinc Stearates Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Zinc Stearates Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Zinc Stearates Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Zinc Stearates Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Zinc Stearates Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Zinc Stearates Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Zinc Stearates Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Zinc Stearates Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Zinc Stearates Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Zinc Stearates Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Zinc Stearates Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Zinc Stearates Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Zinc Stearates Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Mateos S.L.
12.1.1 Mateos S.L. Corporation Information
12.1.2 Mateos S.L. Overview
12.1.3 Mateos S.L. Zinc Stearates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Mateos S.L. Zinc Stearates Products and Services
12.1.5 Mateos S.L. Zinc Stearates SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Mateos S.L. Recent Developments
12.2 Baerlocher
12.2.1 Baerlocher Corporation Information
12.2.2 Baerlocher Overview
12.2.3 Baerlocher Zinc Stearates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Baerlocher Zinc Stearates Products and Services
12.2.5 Baerlocher Zinc Stearates SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Baerlocher Recent Developments
12.3 Linghu Xinwang Chemical
12.3.1 Linghu Xinwang Chemical Corporation Information
12.3.2 Linghu Xinwang Chemical Overview
12.3.3 Linghu Xinwang Chemical Zinc Stearates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Linghu Xinwang Chemical Zinc Stearates Products and Services
12.3.5 Linghu Xinwang Chemical Zinc Stearates SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Linghu Xinwang Chemical Recent Developments
12.4 America eChem Inc.
12.4.1 America eChem Inc. Corporation Information
12.4.2 America eChem Inc. Overview
12.4.3 America eChem Inc. Zinc Stearates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 America eChem Inc. Zinc Stearates Products and Services
12.4.5 America eChem Inc. Zinc Stearates SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 America eChem Inc. Recent Developments
12.5 Lumega Industries
12.5.1 Lumega Industries Corporation Information
12.5.2 Lumega Industries Overview
12.5.3 Lumega Industries Zinc Stearates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Lumega Industries Zinc Stearates Products and Services
12.5.5 Lumega Industries Zinc Stearates SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Lumega Industries Recent Developments
12.6 Norac Additives
12.6.1 Norac Additives Corporation Information
12.6.2 Norac Additives Overview
12.6.3 Norac Additives Zinc Stearates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Norac Additives Zinc Stearates Products and Services
12.6.5 Norac Additives Zinc Stearates SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Norac Additives Recent Developments
12.7 MLA Group
12.7.1 MLA Group Corporation Information
12.7.2 MLA Group Overview
12.7.3 MLA Group Zinc Stearates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 MLA Group Zinc Stearates Products and Services
12.7.5 MLA Group Zinc Stearates SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 MLA Group Recent Developments
12.8 PMC Group
12.8.1 PMC Group Corporation Information
12.8.2 PMC Group Overview
12.8.3 PMC Group Zinc Stearates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 PMC Group Zinc Stearates Products and Services
12.8.5 PMC Group Zinc Stearates SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 PMC Group Recent Developments
12.9 Berkim Kimya
12.9.1 Berkim Kimya Corporation Information
12.9.2 Berkim Kimya Overview
12.9.3 Berkim Kimya Zinc Stearates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Berkim Kimya Zinc Stearates Products and Services
12.9.5 Berkim Kimya Zinc Stearates SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Berkim Kimya Recent Developments
12.10 Nimbasia Stabilizers
12.10.1 Nimbasia Stabilizers Corporation Information
12.10.2 Nimbasia Stabilizers Overview
12.10.3 Nimbasia Stabilizers Zinc Stearates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Nimbasia Stabilizers Zinc Stearates Products and Services
12.10.5 Nimbasia Stabilizers Zinc Stearates SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Nimbasia Stabilizers Recent Developments
12.11 Peter Greven
12.11.1 Peter Greven Corporation Information
12.11.2 Peter Greven Overview
12.11.3 Peter Greven Zinc Stearates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Peter Greven Zinc Stearates Products and Services
12.11.5 Peter Greven Recent Developments
12.12 Dainichi Chemical
12.12.1 Dainichi Chemical Corporation Information
12.12.2 Dainichi Chemical Overview
12.12.3 Dainichi Chemical Zinc Stearates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Dainichi Chemical Zinc Stearates Products and Services
12.12.5 Dainichi Chemical Recent Developments
12.13 Sun Ace
12.13.1 Sun Ace Corporation Information
12.13.2 Sun Ace Overview
12.13.3 Sun Ace Zinc Stearates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Sun Ace Zinc Stearates Products and Services
12.13.5 Sun Ace Recent Developments
12.14 Faci Asia Pacific Pte Ltd
12.14.1 Faci Asia Pacific Pte Ltd Corporation Information
12.14.2 Faci Asia Pacific Pte Ltd Overview
12.14.3 Faci Asia Pacific Pte Ltd Zinc Stearates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Faci Asia Pacific Pte Ltd Zinc Stearates Products and Services
12.14.5 Faci Asia Pacific Pte Ltd Recent Developments
12.15 Melos A.S.
12.15.1 Melos A.S. Corporation Information
12.15.2 Melos A.S. Overview
12.15.3 Melos A.S. Zinc Stearates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Melos A.S. Zinc Stearates Products and Services
12.15.5 Melos A.S. Recent Developments
12.16 Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Inc.
12.16.1 Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Inc. Corporation Information
12.16.2 Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Inc. Overview
12.16.3 Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Inc. Zinc Stearates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Inc. Zinc Stearates Products and Services
12.16.5 Valtris Specialty Chemicals, Inc. Recent Developments
12.17 Spectrum Chemical Mfg.Corp
12.17.1 Spectrum Chemical Mfg.Corp Corporation Information
12.17.2 Spectrum Chemical Mfg.Corp Overview
12.17.3 Spectrum Chemical Mfg.Corp Zinc Stearates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Spectrum Chemical Mfg.Corp Zinc Stearates Products and Services
12.17.5 Spectrum Chemical Mfg.Corp Recent Developments
12.18 James M. Brown Ltd.
12.18.1 James M. Brown Ltd. Corporation Information
12.18.2 James M. Brown Ltd. Overview
12.18.3 James M. Brown Ltd. Zinc Stearates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 James M. Brown Ltd. Zinc Stearates Products and Services
12.18.5 James M. Brown Ltd. Recent Developments
12.19 IRRH Specialty Chemicals India Limited
12.19.1 IRRH Specialty Chemicals India Limited Corporation Information
12.19.2 IRRH Specialty Chemicals India Limited Overview
12.19.3 IRRH Specialty Chemicals India Limited Zinc Stearates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 IRRH Specialty Chemicals India Limited Zinc Stearates Products and Services
12.19.5 IRRH Specialty Chemicals India Limited Recent Developments
12.20 Balasore Chemicals
12.20.1 Balasore Chemicals Corporation Information
12.20.2 Balasore Chemicals Overview
12.20.3 Balasore Chemicals Zinc Stearates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Balasore Chemicals Zinc Stearates Products and Services
12.20.5 Balasore Chemicals Recent Developments
12.21 Kodixodel
12.21.1 Kodixodel Corporation Information
12.21.2 Kodixodel Overview
12.21.3 Kodixodel Zinc Stearates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Kodixodel Zinc Stearates Products and Services
12.21.5 Kodixodel Recent Developments
12.22 Pratham Stearchem
12.22.1 Pratham Stearchem Corporation Information
12.22.2 Pratham Stearchem Overview
12.22.3 Pratham Stearchem Zinc Stearates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Pratham Stearchem Zinc Stearates Products and Services
12.22.5 Pratham Stearchem Recent Developments
12.23 Chunan Qiandaohu Grease Chemical Factory
12.23.1 Chunan Qiandaohu Grease Chemical Factory Corporation Information
12.23.2 Chunan Qiandaohu Grease Chemical Factory Overview
12.23.3 Chunan Qiandaohu Grease Chemical Factory Zinc Stearates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Chunan Qiandaohu Grease Chemical Factory Zinc Stearates Products and Services
12.23.5 Chunan Qiandaohu Grease Chemical Factory Recent Developments
12.24 Pengcai Fine Chemical
12.24.1 Pengcai Fine Chemical Corporation Information
12.24.2 Pengcai Fine Chemical Overview
12.24.3 Pengcai Fine Chemical Zinc Stearates Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Pengcai Fine Chemical Zinc Stearates Products and Services
12.24.5 Pengcai Fine Chemical Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Zinc Stearates Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Zinc Stearates Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Zinc Stearates Production Mode & Process
13.4 Zinc Stearates Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Zinc Stearates Sales Channels
13.4.2 Zinc Stearates Distributors
13.5 Zinc Stearates Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
