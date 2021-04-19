Gym Mats Market Analysis By Manufacturers, Production Capacity, Market Share, Price, Mergers & Forecast 2021-2027 | Lululemon, Manduka PROlite, Jade Yoga

“
The report titled Global Gym Mats Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Gym Mats market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Gym Mats market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Gym Mats market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Gym Mats market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Gym Mats report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Gym Mats report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Gym Mats market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Gym Mats market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Gym Mats market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Gym Mats market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Gym Mats market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Lululemon, Manduka PROlite, Jade Yoga, Hugger Mugger Para Rubber, PrAna Revolutionary, Gaiam, HATHAYOGA, Kharma Khare, Hosa Group, Toplus, Aerolite, Aurorae, Barefoot Yoga, Keep well, Khataland, Microcell Composite, Yogarugs, IKU, Yogasana, A. Kolckmann, Liforme, Bean Products
Market Segmentation by Product: PVC Exercise Mats
Rubber Exercise Mats
TPE Exercise Mats
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Household Use
Health Clubs and Gyms Use
Others
The Gym Mats Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Gym Mats market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Gym Mats market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Gym Mats market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Gym Mats industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Gym Mats market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Gym Mats market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gym Mats market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Gym Mats Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 PVC Exercise Mats
1.2.3 Rubber Exercise Mats
1.2.4 TPE Exercise Mats
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Gym Mats Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 Household Use
1.3.3 Health Clubs and Gyms Use
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Market Perspective
2.1 Global Gym Mats Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global Gym Mats Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global Gym Mats Sales (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Gym Mats Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global Gym Mats Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Gym Mats Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Gym Mats Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global Gym Mats Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Gym Mats Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Global Top Gym Mats Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.5 Gym Mats Industry Trends
2.5.1 Gym Mats Market Trends
2.5.2 Gym Mats Market Drivers
2.5.3 Gym Mats Market Challenges
2.5.4 Gym Mats Market Restraints
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Gym Mats Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global Gym Mats Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Gym Mats Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Gym Mats Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Gym Mats by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Gym Mats Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top Gym Mats Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Gym Mats Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Gym Mats Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Gym Mats as of 2020)
3.4 Global Gym Mats Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Gym Mats Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Gym Mats Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Gym Mats Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Gym Mats Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Gym Mats Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Gym Mats Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Gym Mats Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Gym Mats Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Gym Mats Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Gym Mats Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Gym Mats Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Gym Mats Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Gym Mats Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Gym Mats Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Gym Mats Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Gym Mats Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Gym Mats Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Gym Mats Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Gym Mats Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Gym Mats Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Gym Mats Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Gym Mats Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America Gym Mats Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Gym Mats Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Gym Mats Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America Gym Mats Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Gym Mats Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Gym Mats Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America Gym Mats Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Gym Mats Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Gym Mats Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Gym Mats Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America Gym Mats Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Gym Mats Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe Gym Mats Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Gym Mats Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Gym Mats Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe Gym Mats Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Gym Mats Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Gym Mats Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe Gym Mats Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Gym Mats Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Gym Mats Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Gym Mats Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe Gym Mats Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Gym Mats Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Gym Mats Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Gym Mats Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Gym Mats Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Gym Mats Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Gym Mats Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Gym Mats Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Gym Mats Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Gym Mats Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia Pacific Gym Mats Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Gym Mats Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Gym Mats Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Gym Mats Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America Gym Mats Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Gym Mats Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Gym Mats Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America Gym Mats Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Gym Mats Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Gym Mats Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America Gym Mats Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Gym Mats Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Gym Mats Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Gym Mats Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America Gym Mats Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Gym Mats Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Gym Mats Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Gym Mats Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Gym Mats Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Gym Mats Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Gym Mats Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Gym Mats Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Gym Mats Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Gym Mats Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East and Africa Gym Mats Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Gym Mats Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Gym Mats Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 U.A.E
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Lululemon
11.1.1 Lululemon Corporation Information
11.1.2 Lululemon Overview
11.1.3 Lululemon Gym Mats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Lululemon Gym Mats Products and Services
11.1.5 Lululemon Gym Mats SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Lululemon Recent Developments
11.2 Manduka PROlite
11.2.1 Manduka PROlite Corporation Information
11.2.2 Manduka PROlite Overview
11.2.3 Manduka PROlite Gym Mats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Manduka PROlite Gym Mats Products and Services
11.2.5 Manduka PROlite Gym Mats SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Manduka PROlite Recent Developments
11.3 Jade Yoga
11.3.1 Jade Yoga Corporation Information
11.3.2 Jade Yoga Overview
11.3.3 Jade Yoga Gym Mats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Jade Yoga Gym Mats Products and Services
11.3.5 Jade Yoga Gym Mats SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Jade Yoga Recent Developments
11.4 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber
11.4.1 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Corporation Information
11.4.2 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Overview
11.4.3 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Gym Mats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Gym Mats Products and Services
11.4.5 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Gym Mats SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Hugger Mugger Para Rubber Recent Developments
11.5 PrAna Revolutionary
11.5.1 PrAna Revolutionary Corporation Information
11.5.2 PrAna Revolutionary Overview
11.5.3 PrAna Revolutionary Gym Mats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 PrAna Revolutionary Gym Mats Products and Services
11.5.5 PrAna Revolutionary Gym Mats SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 PrAna Revolutionary Recent Developments
11.6 Gaiam
11.6.1 Gaiam Corporation Information
11.6.2 Gaiam Overview
11.6.3 Gaiam Gym Mats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Gaiam Gym Mats Products and Services
11.6.5 Gaiam Gym Mats SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Gaiam Recent Developments
11.7 HATHAYOGA
11.7.1 HATHAYOGA Corporation Information
11.7.2 HATHAYOGA Overview
11.7.3 HATHAYOGA Gym Mats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 HATHAYOGA Gym Mats Products and Services
11.7.5 HATHAYOGA Gym Mats SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 HATHAYOGA Recent Developments
11.8 Kharma Khare
11.8.1 Kharma Khare Corporation Information
11.8.2 Kharma Khare Overview
11.8.3 Kharma Khare Gym Mats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Kharma Khare Gym Mats Products and Services
11.8.5 Kharma Khare Gym Mats SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Kharma Khare Recent Developments
11.9 Hosa Group
11.9.1 Hosa Group Corporation Information
11.9.2 Hosa Group Overview
11.9.3 Hosa Group Gym Mats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Hosa Group Gym Mats Products and Services
11.9.5 Hosa Group Gym Mats SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Hosa Group Recent Developments
11.10 Toplus
11.10.1 Toplus Corporation Information
11.10.2 Toplus Overview
11.10.3 Toplus Gym Mats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Toplus Gym Mats Products and Services
11.10.5 Toplus Gym Mats SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 Toplus Recent Developments
11.11 Aerolite
11.11.1 Aerolite Corporation Information
11.11.2 Aerolite Overview
11.11.3 Aerolite Gym Mats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Aerolite Gym Mats Products and Services
11.11.5 Aerolite Recent Developments
11.12 Aurorae
11.12.1 Aurorae Corporation Information
11.12.2 Aurorae Overview
11.12.3 Aurorae Gym Mats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Aurorae Gym Mats Products and Services
11.12.5 Aurorae Recent Developments
11.13 Barefoot Yoga
11.13.1 Barefoot Yoga Corporation Information
11.13.2 Barefoot Yoga Overview
11.13.3 Barefoot Yoga Gym Mats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Barefoot Yoga Gym Mats Products and Services
11.13.5 Barefoot Yoga Recent Developments
11.14 Keep well
11.14.1 Keep well Corporation Information
11.14.2 Keep well Overview
11.14.3 Keep well Gym Mats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Keep well Gym Mats Products and Services
11.14.5 Keep well Recent Developments
11.15 Khataland
11.15.1 Khataland Corporation Information
11.15.2 Khataland Overview
11.15.3 Khataland Gym Mats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Khataland Gym Mats Products and Services
11.15.5 Khataland Recent Developments
11.16 Microcell Composite
11.16.1 Microcell Composite Corporation Information
11.16.2 Microcell Composite Overview
11.16.3 Microcell Composite Gym Mats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Microcell Composite Gym Mats Products and Services
11.16.5 Microcell Composite Recent Developments
11.17 Yogarugs
11.17.1 Yogarugs Corporation Information
11.17.2 Yogarugs Overview
11.17.3 Yogarugs Gym Mats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 Yogarugs Gym Mats Products and Services
11.17.5 Yogarugs Recent Developments
11.18 IKU
11.18.1 IKU Corporation Information
11.18.2 IKU Overview
11.18.3 IKU Gym Mats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 IKU Gym Mats Products and Services
11.18.5 IKU Recent Developments
11.19 Yogasana
11.19.1 Yogasana Corporation Information
11.19.2 Yogasana Overview
11.19.3 Yogasana Gym Mats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.19.4 Yogasana Gym Mats Products and Services
11.19.5 Yogasana Recent Developments
11.20 A. Kolckmann
11.20.1 A. Kolckmann Corporation Information
11.20.2 A. Kolckmann Overview
11.20.3 A. Kolckmann Gym Mats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.20.4 A. Kolckmann Gym Mats Products and Services
11.20.5 A. Kolckmann Recent Developments
11.21 Liforme
11.21.1 Liforme Corporation Information
11.21.2 Liforme Overview
11.21.3 Liforme Gym Mats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.21.4 Liforme Gym Mats Products and Services
11.21.5 Liforme Recent Developments
11.22 Bean Products
11.22.1 Bean Products Corporation Information
11.22.2 Bean Products Overview
11.22.3 Bean Products Gym Mats Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.22.4 Bean Products Gym Mats Products and Services
11.22.5 Bean Products Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Gym Mats Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Gym Mats Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Gym Mats Production Mode & Process
12.4 Gym Mats Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Gym Mats Sales Channels
12.4.2 Gym Mats Distributors
12.5 Gym Mats Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
