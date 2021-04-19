Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Market 2021 Top Key Manufacturers, Technology Trends, Functional Survey 2027 | AMEZIEL Inc, Beckworth & Co., DOMU Brands Ltd.

“
The report titled Global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Outdoor Waterproof Blanket report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3053924/global-outdoor-waterproof-blanket-industry
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Outdoor Waterproof Blanket report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: AMEZIEL Inc, Beckworth & Co., DOMU Brands Ltd., Jiangsu New Feeling Outdoors Manufacturing, Miu color, NaturalRays, Oceas Outdoors, Pelican Manufacturing, Picnic Time, Inc., PortableAnd, Scuddles, Shaoxing City Shangyu Shengyuan Tourist Products Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Palm Beach Camping Manufactory, TheCozy Adventures, YODO, Zhangzhou Merlin Furniture
Market Segmentation by Product: Wool
Cotton
Polyester
Other Material
Market Segmentation by Application: Outdoor Activities
Nursing
Others
The Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Outdoor Waterproof Blanket market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Outdoor Waterproof Blanket industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3053924/global-outdoor-waterproof-blanket-industry
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Wool
1.2.3 Cotton
1.2.4 Polyester
1.2.5 Other Material
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)
1.3.2 Outdoor Activities
1.3.3 Nursing
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Market Perspective
2.1 Global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Market Size (2016-2027)
2.1.1 Global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Revenue (2016-2027)
2.1.2 Global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.1 Global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.2 Global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Market Size Forecast by Region
2.3.1 Global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.2 Global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 Global Top Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.5 Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Industry Trends
2.5.1 Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Market Trends
2.5.2 Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Market Drivers
2.5.3 Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Market Challenges
2.5.4 Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Market Restraints
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.1 Global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Outdoor Waterproof Blanket by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Top Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.3 Global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Outdoor Waterproof Blanket as of 2020)
3.4 Global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales Breakdown by Company
6.1.1 North America Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales by Company (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.1 North America Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.1 North America Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.2 North America Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 Europe Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales by Company (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.1 Europe Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.1 Europe Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 Europe Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales by Company (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia Pacific Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Market Size by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Latin America Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales by Company (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.1 Latin America Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.1 Latin America Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Latin America Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales by Company (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Revenue by Company (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 U.A.E
11 Company Profiles
11.1 AMEZIEL Inc
11.1.1 AMEZIEL Inc Corporation Information
11.1.2 AMEZIEL Inc Overview
11.1.3 AMEZIEL Inc Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 AMEZIEL Inc Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Products and Services
11.1.5 AMEZIEL Inc Outdoor Waterproof Blanket SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 AMEZIEL Inc Recent Developments
11.2 Beckworth & Co.
11.2.1 Beckworth & Co. Corporation Information
11.2.2 Beckworth & Co. Overview
11.2.3 Beckworth & Co. Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Beckworth & Co. Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Products and Services
11.2.5 Beckworth & Co. Outdoor Waterproof Blanket SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Beckworth & Co. Recent Developments
11.3 DOMU Brands Ltd.
11.3.1 DOMU Brands Ltd. Corporation Information
11.3.2 DOMU Brands Ltd. Overview
11.3.3 DOMU Brands Ltd. Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 DOMU Brands Ltd. Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Products and Services
11.3.5 DOMU Brands Ltd. Outdoor Waterproof Blanket SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 DOMU Brands Ltd. Recent Developments
11.4 Jiangsu New Feeling Outdoors Manufacturing
11.4.1 Jiangsu New Feeling Outdoors Manufacturing Corporation Information
11.4.2 Jiangsu New Feeling Outdoors Manufacturing Overview
11.4.3 Jiangsu New Feeling Outdoors Manufacturing Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Jiangsu New Feeling Outdoors Manufacturing Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Products and Services
11.4.5 Jiangsu New Feeling Outdoors Manufacturing Outdoor Waterproof Blanket SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Jiangsu New Feeling Outdoors Manufacturing Recent Developments
11.5 Miu color
11.5.1 Miu color Corporation Information
11.5.2 Miu color Overview
11.5.3 Miu color Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Miu color Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Products and Services
11.5.5 Miu color Outdoor Waterproof Blanket SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Miu color Recent Developments
11.6 NaturalRays
11.6.1 NaturalRays Corporation Information
11.6.2 NaturalRays Overview
11.6.3 NaturalRays Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 NaturalRays Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Products and Services
11.6.5 NaturalRays Outdoor Waterproof Blanket SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 NaturalRays Recent Developments
11.7 Oceas Outdoors
11.7.1 Oceas Outdoors Corporation Information
11.7.2 Oceas Outdoors Overview
11.7.3 Oceas Outdoors Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Oceas Outdoors Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Products and Services
11.7.5 Oceas Outdoors Outdoor Waterproof Blanket SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Oceas Outdoors Recent Developments
11.8 Pelican Manufacturing
11.8.1 Pelican Manufacturing Corporation Information
11.8.2 Pelican Manufacturing Overview
11.8.3 Pelican Manufacturing Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Pelican Manufacturing Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Products and Services
11.8.5 Pelican Manufacturing Outdoor Waterproof Blanket SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Pelican Manufacturing Recent Developments
11.9 Picnic Time, Inc.
11.9.1 Picnic Time, Inc. Corporation Information
11.9.2 Picnic Time, Inc. Overview
11.9.3 Picnic Time, Inc. Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Picnic Time, Inc. Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Products and Services
11.9.5 Picnic Time, Inc. Outdoor Waterproof Blanket SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Picnic Time, Inc. Recent Developments
11.10 PortableAnd
11.10.1 PortableAnd Corporation Information
11.10.2 PortableAnd Overview
11.10.3 PortableAnd Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 PortableAnd Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Products and Services
11.10.5 PortableAnd Outdoor Waterproof Blanket SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 PortableAnd Recent Developments
11.11 Scuddles
11.11.1 Scuddles Corporation Information
11.11.2 Scuddles Overview
11.11.3 Scuddles Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Scuddles Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Products and Services
11.11.5 Scuddles Recent Developments
11.12 Shaoxing City Shangyu Shengyuan Tourist Products Co., Ltd.
11.12.1 Shaoxing City Shangyu Shengyuan Tourist Products Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
11.12.2 Shaoxing City Shangyu Shengyuan Tourist Products Co., Ltd. Overview
11.12.3 Shaoxing City Shangyu Shengyuan Tourist Products Co., Ltd. Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Shaoxing City Shangyu Shengyuan Tourist Products Co., Ltd. Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Products and Services
11.12.5 Shaoxing City Shangyu Shengyuan Tourist Products Co., Ltd. Recent Developments
11.13 Shenzhen Palm Beach Camping Manufactory
11.13.1 Shenzhen Palm Beach Camping Manufactory Corporation Information
11.13.2 Shenzhen Palm Beach Camping Manufactory Overview
11.13.3 Shenzhen Palm Beach Camping Manufactory Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Shenzhen Palm Beach Camping Manufactory Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Products and Services
11.13.5 Shenzhen Palm Beach Camping Manufactory Recent Developments
11.14 TheCozy Adventures
11.14.1 TheCozy Adventures Corporation Information
11.14.2 TheCozy Adventures Overview
11.14.3 TheCozy Adventures Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 TheCozy Adventures Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Products and Services
11.14.5 TheCozy Adventures Recent Developments
11.15 YODO
11.15.1 YODO Corporation Information
11.15.2 YODO Overview
11.15.3 YODO Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 YODO Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Products and Services
11.15.5 YODO Recent Developments
11.16 Zhangzhou Merlin Furniture
11.16.1 Zhangzhou Merlin Furniture Corporation Information
11.16.2 Zhangzhou Merlin Furniture Overview
11.16.3 Zhangzhou Merlin Furniture Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Zhangzhou Merlin Furniture Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Products and Services
11.16.5 Zhangzhou Merlin Furniture Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Production Mode & Process
12.4 Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Sales Channels
12.4.2 Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Distributors
12.5 Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.2 Data Source
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3053924/global-outdoor-waterproof-blanket-industry
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”