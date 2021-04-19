Sports Underwear Market Analysis By Strategic Growth Rate And Factors 2021-2027 | Under Armour, Decathlon, Jockey

“

The report titled Global Sports Underwear Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Sports Underwear market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Sports Underwear market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Sports Underwear market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Sports Underwear market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Sports Underwear report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Sports Underwear report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Sports Underwear market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Sports Underwear market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Sports Underwear market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Sports Underwear market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Sports Underwear market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Under Armour, Decathlon, Jockey, ExOfficio, Nice Laundry, Adidas, Rhone, Lululemon, Icebreaker, Nike, SAXX, Neleus, Reebok, BALEAF SPORTS, New Balance, 2(X)IST, L Brands

Market Segmentation by Product: Boxer Briefs

Sports Bras

Boyleg Briefs

Tap Pants

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Male

Female

Kid



The Sports Underwear Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Sports Underwear market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Sports Underwear market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sports Underwear market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Sports Underwear industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sports Underwear market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sports Underwear market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sports Underwear market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sports Underwear Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Boxer Briefs

1.2.3 Sports Bras

1.2.4 Boyleg Briefs

1.2.5 Tap Pants

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Sports Underwear Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Male

1.3.3 Female

1.3.4 Kid

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Sports Underwear Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Sports Underwear Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Sports Underwear Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Sports Underwear Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Sports Underwear Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Sports Underwear Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Sports Underwear Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Sports Underwear Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Sports Underwear Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Sports Underwear Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Sports Underwear Industry Trends

2.5.1 Sports Underwear Market Trends

2.5.2 Sports Underwear Market Drivers

2.5.3 Sports Underwear Market Challenges

2.5.4 Sports Underwear Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Sports Underwear Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Sports Underwear Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Sports Underwear Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Sports Underwear Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Sports Underwear by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Sports Underwear Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Sports Underwear Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Sports Underwear Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Sports Underwear Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Sports Underwear as of 2020)

3.4 Global Sports Underwear Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Sports Underwear Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Sports Underwear Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Sports Underwear Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Sports Underwear Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Sports Underwear Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Sports Underwear Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Sports Underwear Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Sports Underwear Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Sports Underwear Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Sports Underwear Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Sports Underwear Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Sports Underwear Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Sports Underwear Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Sports Underwear Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Sports Underwear Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Sports Underwear Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Sports Underwear Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Sports Underwear Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Sports Underwear Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Sports Underwear Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Sports Underwear Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Sports Underwear Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Sports Underwear Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Sports Underwear Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Sports Underwear Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Sports Underwear Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Sports Underwear Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Sports Underwear Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Sports Underwear Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Sports Underwear Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Sports Underwear Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Sports Underwear Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Sports Underwear Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Sports Underwear Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Sports Underwear Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Sports Underwear Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Sports Underwear Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Sports Underwear Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Sports Underwear Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Sports Underwear Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Sports Underwear Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Sports Underwear Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Sports Underwear Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Sports Underwear Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Sports Underwear Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Sports Underwear Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Sports Underwear Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Sports Underwear Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Sports Underwear Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Sports Underwear Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Sports Underwear Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Sports Underwear Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Sports Underwear Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Sports Underwear Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Sports Underwear Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Sports Underwear Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Sports Underwear Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Sports Underwear Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Sports Underwear Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Sports Underwear Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Sports Underwear Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Sports Underwear Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Sports Underwear Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Sports Underwear Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Sports Underwear Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Sports Underwear Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Sports Underwear Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Sports Underwear Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Sports Underwear Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Underwear Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Underwear Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Underwear Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Underwear Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Underwear Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Underwear Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Sports Underwear Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Underwear Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Underwear Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Sports Underwear Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Sports Underwear Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Sports Underwear Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Under Armour

11.1.1 Under Armour Corporation Information

11.1.2 Under Armour Overview

11.1.3 Under Armour Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Under Armour Sports Underwear Products and Services

11.1.5 Under Armour Sports Underwear SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Under Armour Recent Developments

11.2 Decathlon

11.2.1 Decathlon Corporation Information

11.2.2 Decathlon Overview

11.2.3 Decathlon Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Decathlon Sports Underwear Products and Services

11.2.5 Decathlon Sports Underwear SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Decathlon Recent Developments

11.3 Jockey

11.3.1 Jockey Corporation Information

11.3.2 Jockey Overview

11.3.3 Jockey Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Jockey Sports Underwear Products and Services

11.3.5 Jockey Sports Underwear SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Jockey Recent Developments

11.4 ExOfficio

11.4.1 ExOfficio Corporation Information

11.4.2 ExOfficio Overview

11.4.3 ExOfficio Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 ExOfficio Sports Underwear Products and Services

11.4.5 ExOfficio Sports Underwear SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 ExOfficio Recent Developments

11.5 Nice Laundry

11.5.1 Nice Laundry Corporation Information

11.5.2 Nice Laundry Overview

11.5.3 Nice Laundry Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Nice Laundry Sports Underwear Products and Services

11.5.5 Nice Laundry Sports Underwear SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Nice Laundry Recent Developments

11.6 Adidas

11.6.1 Adidas Corporation Information

11.6.2 Adidas Overview

11.6.3 Adidas Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Adidas Sports Underwear Products and Services

11.6.5 Adidas Sports Underwear SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Adidas Recent Developments

11.7 Rhone

11.7.1 Rhone Corporation Information

11.7.2 Rhone Overview

11.7.3 Rhone Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Rhone Sports Underwear Products and Services

11.7.5 Rhone Sports Underwear SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Rhone Recent Developments

11.8 Lululemon

11.8.1 Lululemon Corporation Information

11.8.2 Lululemon Overview

11.8.3 Lululemon Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Lululemon Sports Underwear Products and Services

11.8.5 Lululemon Sports Underwear SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Lululemon Recent Developments

11.9 Icebreaker

11.9.1 Icebreaker Corporation Information

11.9.2 Icebreaker Overview

11.9.3 Icebreaker Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Icebreaker Sports Underwear Products and Services

11.9.5 Icebreaker Sports Underwear SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Icebreaker Recent Developments

11.10 Nike

11.10.1 Nike Corporation Information

11.10.2 Nike Overview

11.10.3 Nike Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Nike Sports Underwear Products and Services

11.10.5 Nike Sports Underwear SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Nike Recent Developments

11.11 SAXX

11.11.1 SAXX Corporation Information

11.11.2 SAXX Overview

11.11.3 SAXX Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 SAXX Sports Underwear Products and Services

11.11.5 SAXX Recent Developments

11.12 Neleus

11.12.1 Neleus Corporation Information

11.12.2 Neleus Overview

11.12.3 Neleus Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Neleus Sports Underwear Products and Services

11.12.5 Neleus Recent Developments

11.13 Reebok

11.13.1 Reebok Corporation Information

11.13.2 Reebok Overview

11.13.3 Reebok Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Reebok Sports Underwear Products and Services

11.13.5 Reebok Recent Developments

11.14 BALEAF SPORTS

11.14.1 BALEAF SPORTS Corporation Information

11.14.2 BALEAF SPORTS Overview

11.14.3 BALEAF SPORTS Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 BALEAF SPORTS Sports Underwear Products and Services

11.14.5 BALEAF SPORTS Recent Developments

11.15 New Balance

11.15.1 New Balance Corporation Information

11.15.2 New Balance Overview

11.15.3 New Balance Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 New Balance Sports Underwear Products and Services

11.15.5 New Balance Recent Developments

11.16 2(X)IST

11.16.1 2(X)IST Corporation Information

11.16.2 2(X)IST Overview

11.16.3 2(X)IST Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 2(X)IST Sports Underwear Products and Services

11.16.5 2(X)IST Recent Developments

11.17 L Brands

11.17.1 L Brands Corporation Information

11.17.2 L Brands Overview

11.17.3 L Brands Sports Underwear Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 L Brands Sports Underwear Products and Services

11.17.5 L Brands Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Sports Underwear Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Sports Underwear Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Sports Underwear Production Mode & Process

12.4 Sports Underwear Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Sports Underwear Sales Channels

12.4.2 Sports Underwear Distributors

12.5 Sports Underwear Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”