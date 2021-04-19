Folding Drone(UAV) Market Size, Global industry analysis, Recent Developments, Opportunities and Forecast 2021–2027 | DJI, RIEGL LMS, Intellisystem Technologies

“

The report titled Global Folding Drone(UAV) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Folding Drone(UAV) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Folding Drone(UAV) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Folding Drone(UAV) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Folding Drone(UAV) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Folding Drone(UAV) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Folding Drone(UAV) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Folding Drone(UAV) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Folding Drone(UAV) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Folding Drone(UAV) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Folding Drone(UAV) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Folding Drone(UAV) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DJI, RIEGL LMS, Intellisystem Technologies, Parrot, Heliceo, EMBENTION, Diodon, ALPSdrone, ONYXSTAR

Market Segmentation by Product: Four-Wing Drone

Six-Wing Drone

Eight-Wing Drone



Market Segmentation by Application: Aerial Photography

Agriculture

Media

Industrial Inspection



The Folding Drone(UAV) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Folding Drone(UAV) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Folding Drone(UAV) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Folding Drone(UAV) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Folding Drone(UAV) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Folding Drone(UAV) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Folding Drone(UAV) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Folding Drone(UAV) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Four-Wing Drone

1.2.3 Six-Wing Drone

1.2.4 Eight-Wing Drone

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Aerial Photography

1.3.3 Agriculture

1.3.4 Media

1.3.5 Industrial Inspection

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Folding Drone(UAV) Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Folding Drone(UAV) Industry Trends

2.5.1 Folding Drone(UAV) Market Trends

2.5.2 Folding Drone(UAV) Market Drivers

2.5.3 Folding Drone(UAV) Market Challenges

2.5.4 Folding Drone(UAV) Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Folding Drone(UAV) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Folding Drone(UAV) Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Folding Drone(UAV) by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Folding Drone(UAV) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Folding Drone(UAV) as of 2020)

3.4 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Folding Drone(UAV) Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Folding Drone(UAV) Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Folding Drone(UAV) Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Folding Drone(UAV) Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Folding Drone(UAV) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Folding Drone(UAV) Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Folding Drone(UAV) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Folding Drone(UAV) Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Folding Drone(UAV) Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Folding Drone(UAV) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Folding Drone(UAV) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Folding Drone(UAV) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Folding Drone(UAV) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Folding Drone(UAV) Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Folding Drone(UAV) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Folding Drone(UAV) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Folding Drone(UAV) Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Folding Drone(UAV) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Folding Drone(UAV) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Folding Drone(UAV) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Folding Drone(UAV) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Folding Drone(UAV) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Folding Drone(UAV) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Folding Drone(UAV) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Folding Drone(UAV) Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Folding Drone(UAV) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Folding Drone(UAV) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Folding Drone(UAV) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Folding Drone(UAV) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Folding Drone(UAV) Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Folding Drone(UAV) Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Folding Drone(UAV) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Folding Drone(UAV) Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Folding Drone(UAV) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Folding Drone(UAV) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Folding Drone(UAV) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Folding Drone(UAV) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Folding Drone(UAV) Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Folding Drone(UAV) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Folding Drone(UAV) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Folding Drone(UAV) Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Folding Drone(UAV) Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Folding Drone(UAV) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Folding Drone(UAV) Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Folding Drone(UAV) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Folding Drone(UAV) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Folding Drone(UAV) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Folding Drone(UAV) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 DJI

11.1.1 DJI Corporation Information

11.1.2 DJI Overview

11.1.3 DJI Folding Drone(UAV) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 DJI Folding Drone(UAV) Products and Services

11.1.5 DJI Folding Drone(UAV) SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 DJI Recent Developments

11.2 RIEGL LMS

11.2.1 RIEGL LMS Corporation Information

11.2.2 RIEGL LMS Overview

11.2.3 RIEGL LMS Folding Drone(UAV) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 RIEGL LMS Folding Drone(UAV) Products and Services

11.2.5 RIEGL LMS Folding Drone(UAV) SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 RIEGL LMS Recent Developments

11.3 Intellisystem Technologies

11.3.1 Intellisystem Technologies Corporation Information

11.3.2 Intellisystem Technologies Overview

11.3.3 Intellisystem Technologies Folding Drone(UAV) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Intellisystem Technologies Folding Drone(UAV) Products and Services

11.3.5 Intellisystem Technologies Folding Drone(UAV) SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Intellisystem Technologies Recent Developments

11.4 Parrot

11.4.1 Parrot Corporation Information

11.4.2 Parrot Overview

11.4.3 Parrot Folding Drone(UAV) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Parrot Folding Drone(UAV) Products and Services

11.4.5 Parrot Folding Drone(UAV) SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Parrot Recent Developments

11.5 Heliceo

11.5.1 Heliceo Corporation Information

11.5.2 Heliceo Overview

11.5.3 Heliceo Folding Drone(UAV) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Heliceo Folding Drone(UAV) Products and Services

11.5.5 Heliceo Folding Drone(UAV) SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Heliceo Recent Developments

11.6 EMBENTION

11.6.1 EMBENTION Corporation Information

11.6.2 EMBENTION Overview

11.6.3 EMBENTION Folding Drone(UAV) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 EMBENTION Folding Drone(UAV) Products and Services

11.6.5 EMBENTION Folding Drone(UAV) SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 EMBENTION Recent Developments

11.7 Diodon

11.7.1 Diodon Corporation Information

11.7.2 Diodon Overview

11.7.3 Diodon Folding Drone(UAV) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Diodon Folding Drone(UAV) Products and Services

11.7.5 Diodon Folding Drone(UAV) SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Diodon Recent Developments

11.8 ALPSdrone

11.8.1 ALPSdrone Corporation Information

11.8.2 ALPSdrone Overview

11.8.3 ALPSdrone Folding Drone(UAV) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 ALPSdrone Folding Drone(UAV) Products and Services

11.8.5 ALPSdrone Folding Drone(UAV) SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 ALPSdrone Recent Developments

11.9 ONYXSTAR

11.9.1 ONYXSTAR Corporation Information

11.9.2 ONYXSTAR Overview

11.9.3 ONYXSTAR Folding Drone(UAV) Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 ONYXSTAR Folding Drone(UAV) Products and Services

11.9.5 ONYXSTAR Folding Drone(UAV) SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 ONYXSTAR Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Folding Drone(UAV) Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Folding Drone(UAV) Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Folding Drone(UAV) Production Mode & Process

12.4 Folding Drone(UAV) Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Folding Drone(UAV) Sales Channels

12.4.2 Folding Drone(UAV) Distributors

12.5 Folding Drone(UAV) Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”