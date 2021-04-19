Marine Pipes Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | Saipem, Subsea 7, McDermott

“
The report titled Global Marine Pipes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Marine Pipes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Marine Pipes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Marine Pipes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Marine Pipes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Marine Pipes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Marine Pipes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Marine Pipes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Marine Pipes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Marine Pipes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Marine Pipes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Marine Pipes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Saipem, Subsea 7, McDermott, Sapura, Wood Group, Technip, Fugro, Atteris, Penspen, Petrofac, Senaat
Market Segmentation by Product: Seamless Steel Pipe
Straight Seam Submerged Arc Welded Steel Pipe (SAW)
Straight Seam High Frequency Resistance Welded Steel Pipe (HFERW)
Market Segmentation by Application: Onshore
Offshore
The Marine Pipes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Marine Pipes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Marine Pipes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Marine Pipes market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Marine Pipes industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Marine Pipes market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Marine Pipes market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Marine Pipes market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Marine Pipes Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Marine Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Seamless Steel Pipe
1.2.3 Straight Seam Submerged Arc Welded Steel Pipe (SAW)
1.2.4 Straight Seam High Frequency Resistance Welded Steel Pipe (HFERW)
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Marine Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Onshore
1.3.3 Offshore
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Marine Pipes Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Marine Pipes Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Marine Pipes Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Marine Pipes Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Marine Pipes Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Marine Pipes Industry Trends
2.4.2 Marine Pipes Market Drivers
2.4.3 Marine Pipes Market Challenges
2.4.4 Marine Pipes Market Restraints
3 Global Marine Pipes Sales
3.1 Global Marine Pipes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Marine Pipes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Marine Pipes Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Marine Pipes Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Marine Pipes Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Marine Pipes Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Marine Pipes Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Marine Pipes Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Marine Pipes Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Marine Pipes Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Marine Pipes Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Marine Pipes Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Marine Pipes Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Marine Pipes Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Marine Pipes Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Marine Pipes Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Marine Pipes Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Marine Pipes Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Marine Pipes Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Marine Pipes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Marine Pipes Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Marine Pipes Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Marine Pipes Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Marine Pipes Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Marine Pipes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Marine Pipes Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Marine Pipes Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Marine Pipes Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Marine Pipes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Marine Pipes Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Marine Pipes Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Marine Pipes Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Marine Pipes Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Marine Pipes Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Marine Pipes Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Marine Pipes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Marine Pipes Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Marine Pipes Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Marine Pipes Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Marine Pipes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Marine Pipes Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Marine Pipes Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Marine Pipes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Marine Pipes Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Marine Pipes Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Marine Pipes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Marine Pipes Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Marine Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Marine Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Marine Pipes Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Marine Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Marine Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Marine Pipes Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Marine Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Marine Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Marine Pipes Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Marine Pipes Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Marine Pipes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Marine Pipes Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Marine Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Marine Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Marine Pipes Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Marine Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Marine Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Marine Pipes Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Marine Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Marine Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Marine Pipes Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Marine Pipes Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Marine Pipes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Marine Pipes Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Marine Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Marine Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Marine Pipes Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Marine Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Marine Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Marine Pipes Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Marine Pipes Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Marine Pipes Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Marine Pipes Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Marine Pipes Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Marine Pipes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Marine Pipes Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Marine Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Marine Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Marine Pipes Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Marine Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Marine Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Marine Pipes Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Marine Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Marine Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Pipes Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Pipes Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Pipes Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Pipes Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Pipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Pipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Marine Pipes Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Pipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Pipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Marine Pipes Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Marine Pipes Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Marine Pipes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Saipem
12.1.1 Saipem Corporation Information
12.1.2 Saipem Overview
12.1.3 Saipem Marine Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Saipem Marine Pipes Products and Services
12.1.5 Saipem Marine Pipes SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Saipem Recent Developments
12.2 Subsea 7
12.2.1 Subsea 7 Corporation Information
12.2.2 Subsea 7 Overview
12.2.3 Subsea 7 Marine Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Subsea 7 Marine Pipes Products and Services
12.2.5 Subsea 7 Marine Pipes SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Subsea 7 Recent Developments
12.3 McDermott
12.3.1 McDermott Corporation Information
12.3.2 McDermott Overview
12.3.3 McDermott Marine Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 McDermott Marine Pipes Products and Services
12.3.5 McDermott Marine Pipes SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 McDermott Recent Developments
12.4 Sapura
12.4.1 Sapura Corporation Information
12.4.2 Sapura Overview
12.4.3 Sapura Marine Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Sapura Marine Pipes Products and Services
12.4.5 Sapura Marine Pipes SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Sapura Recent Developments
12.5 Wood Group
12.5.1 Wood Group Corporation Information
12.5.2 Wood Group Overview
12.5.3 Wood Group Marine Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Wood Group Marine Pipes Products and Services
12.5.5 Wood Group Marine Pipes SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Wood Group Recent Developments
12.6 Technip
12.6.1 Technip Corporation Information
12.6.2 Technip Overview
12.6.3 Technip Marine Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Technip Marine Pipes Products and Services
12.6.5 Technip Marine Pipes SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Technip Recent Developments
12.7 Fugro
12.7.1 Fugro Corporation Information
12.7.2 Fugro Overview
12.7.3 Fugro Marine Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Fugro Marine Pipes Products and Services
12.7.5 Fugro Marine Pipes SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Fugro Recent Developments
12.8 Atteris
12.8.1 Atteris Corporation Information
12.8.2 Atteris Overview
12.8.3 Atteris Marine Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Atteris Marine Pipes Products and Services
12.8.5 Atteris Marine Pipes SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Atteris Recent Developments
12.9 Penspen
12.9.1 Penspen Corporation Information
12.9.2 Penspen Overview
12.9.3 Penspen Marine Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Penspen Marine Pipes Products and Services
12.9.5 Penspen Marine Pipes SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Penspen Recent Developments
12.10 Petrofac
12.10.1 Petrofac Corporation Information
12.10.2 Petrofac Overview
12.10.3 Petrofac Marine Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Petrofac Marine Pipes Products and Services
12.10.5 Petrofac Marine Pipes SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Petrofac Recent Developments
12.11 Senaat
12.11.1 Senaat Corporation Information
12.11.2 Senaat Overview
12.11.3 Senaat Marine Pipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Senaat Marine Pipes Products and Services
12.11.5 Senaat Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Marine Pipes Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Marine Pipes Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Marine Pipes Production Mode & Process
13.4 Marine Pipes Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Marine Pipes Sales Channels
13.4.2 Marine Pipes Distributors
13.5 Marine Pipes Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
