HDPE Pipe for Gas Market Business Development Hacking Strategies by Predominant Players 2021-2027 | JM Eagle, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, WL Plastics

The report titled Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global HDPE Pipe for Gas market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global HDPE Pipe for Gas market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global HDPE Pipe for Gas market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global HDPE Pipe for Gas market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The HDPE Pipe for Gas report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the HDPE Pipe for Gas report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global HDPE Pipe for Gas market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global HDPE Pipe for Gas market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global HDPE Pipe for Gas market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global HDPE Pipe for Gas market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global HDPE Pipe for Gas market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: JM Eagle, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, WL Plastics, Armtec, ADS, Canada Culvert, Flying W Plastics, Ideal Pipe, Dura-Line (Audax Group), Dynaflex Pipe Technologies, CRP Products, Plastic Industries, Blue Diamond Industries, IPEX, Soleno, National Pipe & Plastics, Plasson USA, Kanaflex, Uponor, Instream Water Control Projects, Centennial Plastics, United Poly Systems

Market Segmentation by Product: PE63 Pipe

PE80 Pipe

PE100 Pipe



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial Building

Others



The HDPE Pipe for Gas Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global HDPE Pipe for Gas market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global HDPE Pipe for Gas market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the HDPE Pipe for Gas market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in HDPE Pipe for Gas industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global HDPE Pipe for Gas market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global HDPE Pipe for Gas market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global HDPE Pipe for Gas market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 HDPE Pipe for Gas Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 PE63 Pipe

1.2.3 PE80 Pipe

1.2.4 PE100 Pipe

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial Building

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Production by Region

2.3.1 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 HDPE Pipe for Gas Industry Trends

2.4.2 HDPE Pipe for Gas Market Drivers

2.4.3 HDPE Pipe for Gas Market Challenges

2.4.4 HDPE Pipe for Gas Market Restraints

3 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales

3.1 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top HDPE Pipe for Gas Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top HDPE Pipe for Gas Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top HDPE Pipe for Gas Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top HDPE Pipe for Gas Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top HDPE Pipe for Gas Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top HDPE Pipe for Gas Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top HDPE Pipe for Gas Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top HDPE Pipe for Gas Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales in 2020

4.3 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top HDPE Pipe for Gas Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top HDPE Pipe for Gas Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by HDPE Pipe for Gas Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Price by Type

5.3.1 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Price by Application

6.3.1 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global HDPE Pipe for Gas Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America HDPE Pipe for Gas Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America HDPE Pipe for Gas Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America HDPE Pipe for Gas Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America HDPE Pipe for Gas Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America HDPE Pipe for Gas Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America HDPE Pipe for Gas Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America HDPE Pipe for Gas Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe HDPE Pipe for Gas Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe HDPE Pipe for Gas Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe HDPE Pipe for Gas Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe HDPE Pipe for Gas Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe HDPE Pipe for Gas Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe HDPE Pipe for Gas Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe HDPE Pipe for Gas Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific HDPE Pipe for Gas Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific HDPE Pipe for Gas Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific HDPE Pipe for Gas Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific HDPE Pipe for Gas Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific HDPE Pipe for Gas Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific HDPE Pipe for Gas Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific HDPE Pipe for Gas Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America HDPE Pipe for Gas Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America HDPE Pipe for Gas Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America HDPE Pipe for Gas Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America HDPE Pipe for Gas Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America HDPE Pipe for Gas Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America HDPE Pipe for Gas Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America HDPE Pipe for Gas Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa HDPE Pipe for Gas Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa HDPE Pipe for Gas Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa HDPE Pipe for Gas Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa HDPE Pipe for Gas Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa HDPE Pipe for Gas Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa HDPE Pipe for Gas Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa HDPE Pipe for Gas Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 JM Eagle

12.1.1 JM Eagle Corporation Information

12.1.2 JM Eagle Overview

12.1.3 JM Eagle HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 JM Eagle HDPE Pipe for Gas Products and Services

12.1.5 JM Eagle HDPE Pipe for Gas SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 JM Eagle Recent Developments

12.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

12.2.1 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Corporation Information

12.2.2 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Overview

12.2.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company HDPE Pipe for Gas Products and Services

12.2.5 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company HDPE Pipe for Gas SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company Recent Developments

12.3 WL Plastics

12.3.1 WL Plastics Corporation Information

12.3.2 WL Plastics Overview

12.3.3 WL Plastics HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 WL Plastics HDPE Pipe for Gas Products and Services

12.3.5 WL Plastics HDPE Pipe for Gas SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 WL Plastics Recent Developments

12.4 Armtec

12.4.1 Armtec Corporation Information

12.4.2 Armtec Overview

12.4.3 Armtec HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Armtec HDPE Pipe for Gas Products and Services

12.4.5 Armtec HDPE Pipe for Gas SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Armtec Recent Developments

12.5 ADS

12.5.1 ADS Corporation Information

12.5.2 ADS Overview

12.5.3 ADS HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 ADS HDPE Pipe for Gas Products and Services

12.5.5 ADS HDPE Pipe for Gas SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 ADS Recent Developments

12.6 Canada Culvert

12.6.1 Canada Culvert Corporation Information

12.6.2 Canada Culvert Overview

12.6.3 Canada Culvert HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Canada Culvert HDPE Pipe for Gas Products and Services

12.6.5 Canada Culvert HDPE Pipe for Gas SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Canada Culvert Recent Developments

12.7 Flying W Plastics

12.7.1 Flying W Plastics Corporation Information

12.7.2 Flying W Plastics Overview

12.7.3 Flying W Plastics HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Flying W Plastics HDPE Pipe for Gas Products and Services

12.7.5 Flying W Plastics HDPE Pipe for Gas SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Flying W Plastics Recent Developments

12.8 Ideal Pipe

12.8.1 Ideal Pipe Corporation Information

12.8.2 Ideal Pipe Overview

12.8.3 Ideal Pipe HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Ideal Pipe HDPE Pipe for Gas Products and Services

12.8.5 Ideal Pipe HDPE Pipe for Gas SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Ideal Pipe Recent Developments

12.9 Dura-Line (Audax Group)

12.9.1 Dura-Line (Audax Group) Corporation Information

12.9.2 Dura-Line (Audax Group) Overview

12.9.3 Dura-Line (Audax Group) HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Dura-Line (Audax Group) HDPE Pipe for Gas Products and Services

12.9.5 Dura-Line (Audax Group) HDPE Pipe for Gas SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Dura-Line (Audax Group) Recent Developments

12.10 Dynaflex Pipe Technologies

12.10.1 Dynaflex Pipe Technologies Corporation Information

12.10.2 Dynaflex Pipe Technologies Overview

12.10.3 Dynaflex Pipe Technologies HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Dynaflex Pipe Technologies HDPE Pipe for Gas Products and Services

12.10.5 Dynaflex Pipe Technologies HDPE Pipe for Gas SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Dynaflex Pipe Technologies Recent Developments

12.11 CRP Products

12.11.1 CRP Products Corporation Information

12.11.2 CRP Products Overview

12.11.3 CRP Products HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 CRP Products HDPE Pipe for Gas Products and Services

12.11.5 CRP Products Recent Developments

12.12 Plastic Industries

12.12.1 Plastic Industries Corporation Information

12.12.2 Plastic Industries Overview

12.12.3 Plastic Industries HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Plastic Industries HDPE Pipe for Gas Products and Services

12.12.5 Plastic Industries Recent Developments

12.13 Blue Diamond Industries

12.13.1 Blue Diamond Industries Corporation Information

12.13.2 Blue Diamond Industries Overview

12.13.3 Blue Diamond Industries HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Blue Diamond Industries HDPE Pipe for Gas Products and Services

12.13.5 Blue Diamond Industries Recent Developments

12.14 IPEX

12.14.1 IPEX Corporation Information

12.14.2 IPEX Overview

12.14.3 IPEX HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 IPEX HDPE Pipe for Gas Products and Services

12.14.5 IPEX Recent Developments

12.15 Soleno

12.15.1 Soleno Corporation Information

12.15.2 Soleno Overview

12.15.3 Soleno HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Soleno HDPE Pipe for Gas Products and Services

12.15.5 Soleno Recent Developments

12.16 National Pipe & Plastics

12.16.1 National Pipe & Plastics Corporation Information

12.16.2 National Pipe & Plastics Overview

12.16.3 National Pipe & Plastics HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 National Pipe & Plastics HDPE Pipe for Gas Products and Services

12.16.5 National Pipe & Plastics Recent Developments

12.17 Plasson USA

12.17.1 Plasson USA Corporation Information

12.17.2 Plasson USA Overview

12.17.3 Plasson USA HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Plasson USA HDPE Pipe for Gas Products and Services

12.17.5 Plasson USA Recent Developments

12.18 Kanaflex

12.18.1 Kanaflex Corporation Information

12.18.2 Kanaflex Overview

12.18.3 Kanaflex HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Kanaflex HDPE Pipe for Gas Products and Services

12.18.5 Kanaflex Recent Developments

12.19 Uponor

12.19.1 Uponor Corporation Information

12.19.2 Uponor Overview

12.19.3 Uponor HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Uponor HDPE Pipe for Gas Products and Services

12.19.5 Uponor Recent Developments

12.20 Instream Water Control Projects

12.20.1 Instream Water Control Projects Corporation Information

12.20.2 Instream Water Control Projects Overview

12.20.3 Instream Water Control Projects HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Instream Water Control Projects HDPE Pipe for Gas Products and Services

12.20.5 Instream Water Control Projects Recent Developments

12.21 Centennial Plastics

12.21.1 Centennial Plastics Corporation Information

12.21.2 Centennial Plastics Overview

12.21.3 Centennial Plastics HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Centennial Plastics HDPE Pipe for Gas Products and Services

12.21.5 Centennial Plastics Recent Developments

12.22 United Poly Systems

12.22.1 United Poly Systems Corporation Information

12.22.2 United Poly Systems Overview

12.22.3 United Poly Systems HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 United Poly Systems HDPE Pipe for Gas Products and Services

12.22.5 United Poly Systems Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 HDPE Pipe for Gas Value Chain Analysis

13.2 HDPE Pipe for Gas Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 HDPE Pipe for Gas Production Mode & Process

13.4 HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 HDPE Pipe for Gas Sales Channels

13.4.2 HDPE Pipe for Gas Distributors

13.5 HDPE Pipe for Gas Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

