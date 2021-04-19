Plastic Pipe Fitting Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2021 – 2027 | Advanced Drainage Systems, Asahi Yukizai, Beetle Plastics

“
The report titled Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Plastic Pipe Fitting market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Plastic Pipe Fitting market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Plastic Pipe Fitting market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Plastic Pipe Fitting market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Plastic Pipe Fitting report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Plastic Pipe Fitting report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Plastic Pipe Fitting market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Plastic Pipe Fitting market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Plastic Pipe Fitting market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Plastic Pipe Fitting market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Plastic Pipe Fitting market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Advanced Drainage Systems, Asahi Yukizai, Beetle Plastics, Cantex, Certainteed, Charlotte Pipe and Foundry, Charter Plastics, Dura-Line Holdings, Endot Industries, Epsco International, Fibrex, Fusibond Piping Systems, Geberit Vertriebs, Genova Products, Heritage Plastics, Hobas, Ilpea Industries, JM Eagle, Lesso
Market Segmentation by Product: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Pipes
Polyethylene (PE) Pipes
Polypropylene (PP) Pipes
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Municipal
Building
Drainage
Other
The Plastic Pipe Fitting Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Plastic Pipe Fitting market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Plastic Pipe Fitting market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Plastic Pipe Fitting market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Plastic Pipe Fitting industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Plastic Pipe Fitting market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Plastic Pipe Fitting market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plastic Pipe Fitting market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Plastic Pipe Fitting Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Pipes
1.2.3 Polyethylene (PE) Pipes
1.2.4 Polypropylene (PP) Pipes
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Municipal
1.3.3 Building
1.3.4 Drainage
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Plastic Pipe Fitting Industry Trends
2.4.2 Plastic Pipe Fitting Market Drivers
2.4.3 Plastic Pipe Fitting Market Challenges
2.4.4 Plastic Pipe Fitting Market Restraints
3 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales
3.1 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Plastic Pipe Fitting Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Plastic Pipe Fitting Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Plastic Pipe Fitting Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Plastic Pipe Fitting Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Plastic Pipe Fitting Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Plastic Pipe Fitting Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Plastic Pipe Fitting Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Plastic Pipe Fitting Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Plastic Pipe Fitting Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Plastic Pipe Fitting Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Plastic Pipe Fitting Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Plastic Pipe Fitting Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Plastic Pipe Fitting Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Plastic Pipe Fitting Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Plastic Pipe Fitting Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Plastic Pipe Fitting Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Plastic Pipe Fitting Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Plastic Pipe Fitting Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Plastic Pipe Fitting Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Plastic Pipe Fitting Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Plastic Pipe Fitting Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Plastic Pipe Fitting Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Plastic Pipe Fitting Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Plastic Pipe Fitting Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Plastic Pipe Fitting Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Plastic Pipe Fitting Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Pipe Fitting Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Pipe Fitting Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Pipe Fitting Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Plastic Pipe Fitting Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Pipe Fitting Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Plastic Pipe Fitting Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Plastic Pipe Fitting Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Plastic Pipe Fitting Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Plastic Pipe Fitting Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Plastic Pipe Fitting Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Plastic Pipe Fitting Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Plastic Pipe Fitting Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Plastic Pipe Fitting Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Plastic Pipe Fitting Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Pipe Fitting Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Pipe Fitting Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Pipe Fitting Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Plastic Pipe Fitting Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Pipe Fitting Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Plastic Pipe Fitting Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Plastic Pipe Fitting Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Advanced Drainage Systems
12.1.1 Advanced Drainage Systems Corporation Information
12.1.2 Advanced Drainage Systems Overview
12.1.3 Advanced Drainage Systems Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Advanced Drainage Systems Plastic Pipe Fitting Products and Services
12.1.5 Advanced Drainage Systems Plastic Pipe Fitting SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Advanced Drainage Systems Recent Developments
12.2 Asahi Yukizai
12.2.1 Asahi Yukizai Corporation Information
12.2.2 Asahi Yukizai Overview
12.2.3 Asahi Yukizai Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Asahi Yukizai Plastic Pipe Fitting Products and Services
12.2.5 Asahi Yukizai Plastic Pipe Fitting SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Asahi Yukizai Recent Developments
12.3 Beetle Plastics
12.3.1 Beetle Plastics Corporation Information
12.3.2 Beetle Plastics Overview
12.3.3 Beetle Plastics Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Beetle Plastics Plastic Pipe Fitting Products and Services
12.3.5 Beetle Plastics Plastic Pipe Fitting SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Beetle Plastics Recent Developments
12.4 Cantex
12.4.1 Cantex Corporation Information
12.4.2 Cantex Overview
12.4.3 Cantex Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Cantex Plastic Pipe Fitting Products and Services
12.4.5 Cantex Plastic Pipe Fitting SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Cantex Recent Developments
12.5 Certainteed
12.5.1 Certainteed Corporation Information
12.5.2 Certainteed Overview
12.5.3 Certainteed Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Certainteed Plastic Pipe Fitting Products and Services
12.5.5 Certainteed Plastic Pipe Fitting SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Certainteed Recent Developments
12.6 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry
12.6.1 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Corporation Information
12.6.2 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Overview
12.6.3 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Plastic Pipe Fitting Products and Services
12.6.5 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Plastic Pipe Fitting SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Recent Developments
12.7 Charter Plastics
12.7.1 Charter Plastics Corporation Information
12.7.2 Charter Plastics Overview
12.7.3 Charter Plastics Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Charter Plastics Plastic Pipe Fitting Products and Services
12.7.5 Charter Plastics Plastic Pipe Fitting SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Charter Plastics Recent Developments
12.8 Dura-Line Holdings
12.8.1 Dura-Line Holdings Corporation Information
12.8.2 Dura-Line Holdings Overview
12.8.3 Dura-Line Holdings Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Dura-Line Holdings Plastic Pipe Fitting Products and Services
12.8.5 Dura-Line Holdings Plastic Pipe Fitting SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Dura-Line Holdings Recent Developments
12.9 Endot Industries
12.9.1 Endot Industries Corporation Information
12.9.2 Endot Industries Overview
12.9.3 Endot Industries Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Endot Industries Plastic Pipe Fitting Products and Services
12.9.5 Endot Industries Plastic Pipe Fitting SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Endot Industries Recent Developments
12.10 Epsco International
12.10.1 Epsco International Corporation Information
12.10.2 Epsco International Overview
12.10.3 Epsco International Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Epsco International Plastic Pipe Fitting Products and Services
12.10.5 Epsco International Plastic Pipe Fitting SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Epsco International Recent Developments
12.11 Fibrex
12.11.1 Fibrex Corporation Information
12.11.2 Fibrex Overview
12.11.3 Fibrex Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Fibrex Plastic Pipe Fitting Products and Services
12.11.5 Fibrex Recent Developments
12.12 Fusibond Piping Systems
12.12.1 Fusibond Piping Systems Corporation Information
12.12.2 Fusibond Piping Systems Overview
12.12.3 Fusibond Piping Systems Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Fusibond Piping Systems Plastic Pipe Fitting Products and Services
12.12.5 Fusibond Piping Systems Recent Developments
12.13 Geberit Vertriebs
12.13.1 Geberit Vertriebs Corporation Information
12.13.2 Geberit Vertriebs Overview
12.13.3 Geberit Vertriebs Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Geberit Vertriebs Plastic Pipe Fitting Products and Services
12.13.5 Geberit Vertriebs Recent Developments
12.14 Genova Products
12.14.1 Genova Products Corporation Information
12.14.2 Genova Products Overview
12.14.3 Genova Products Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Genova Products Plastic Pipe Fitting Products and Services
12.14.5 Genova Products Recent Developments
12.15 Heritage Plastics
12.15.1 Heritage Plastics Corporation Information
12.15.2 Heritage Plastics Overview
12.15.3 Heritage Plastics Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Heritage Plastics Plastic Pipe Fitting Products and Services
12.15.5 Heritage Plastics Recent Developments
12.16 Hobas
12.16.1 Hobas Corporation Information
12.16.2 Hobas Overview
12.16.3 Hobas Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Hobas Plastic Pipe Fitting Products and Services
12.16.5 Hobas Recent Developments
12.17 Ilpea Industries
12.17.1 Ilpea Industries Corporation Information
12.17.2 Ilpea Industries Overview
12.17.3 Ilpea Industries Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Ilpea Industries Plastic Pipe Fitting Products and Services
12.17.5 Ilpea Industries Recent Developments
12.18 JM Eagle
12.18.1 JM Eagle Corporation Information
12.18.2 JM Eagle Overview
12.18.3 JM Eagle Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 JM Eagle Plastic Pipe Fitting Products and Services
12.18.5 JM Eagle Recent Developments
12.19 Lesso
12.19.1 Lesso Corporation Information
12.19.2 Lesso Overview
12.19.3 Lesso Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Lesso Plastic Pipe Fitting Products and Services
12.19.5 Lesso Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Plastic Pipe Fitting Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Plastic Pipe Fitting Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Plastic Pipe Fitting Production Mode & Process
13.4 Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Plastic Pipe Fitting Sales Channels
13.4.2 Plastic Pipe Fitting Distributors
13.5 Plastic Pipe Fitting Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
”