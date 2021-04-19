Progressive Demand in Prescriptive Analytics Market Research Report Projection By Technology, Type, Sale, Revenue, Demand Report 2021-2027

Prescriptive Analytics Market Research Report

Prescriptive analytics is the third and final phase of business analytics, which also includes descriptive and predictive analytics. Prescriptive Analytics is a form of advance analytics that is used for making an optimum decisions regarding the way to handle specific situations by considering all the situation and available resources. These analytics work along with predictive analytics that are used to determine the future performance based on the current and the historical data. Prescriptive Analytics are used for taking improved business decisions, despite of uncertainty and changing conditions, and it also help companies determine what action to take. For illustration: prescriptive analytics can be used to evaluate whether a local fire department should require residents to evacuate a particular area when a wildfire is burning in the area. By analyzing these data department can make the optimum decision.

The Prescriptive Analytics market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2027, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2021-2027.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2021), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2021-2027), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

The report also presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. The key players covered in this report: Profitect, Inc., IBM Corporation, SAP SE, River Logic, Inc., Ayata, TIBCO Software Inc., SAS Institute, Inc., FICO, Frontline Systems, Inc., Datawatch Corporation, Compellon, NGDATA

The study report also offers an inclusive analysis of the key geographical regions mentioned in the research report of the Prescriptive Analytics market. Each mentioned region is analyzed on the basis of past growth patterns and offer arrays of development so far and also give out clear directions to the market players on what segments to focus on to generate better revenues in the coming years.

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Prescriptive Analytics market from 2016 to 2027 is primarily split into:

Software

Services

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Prescriptive Analytics market from 2016 to 2027 covers:

Operation Management

Revenue Management

Network Management

Supply Chain Management

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2027

This report also splits the market by region: Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Important Questions Covered in this Report:

1. What will the market size be in 2027?

2. What are the key factors driving the global market?

3. What are the challenges to market growth?

4. Who are the key players in the market?

5. What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

6. What will be the growth rate in 2027?

7. Which strategies are used by top players in the Prescriptive Analytics market?

Table of Content

1 Prescriptive Analytics Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Prescriptive Analytics

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Prescriptive Analytics industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Prescriptive Analytics Market Size, 2015 – 2020

2.2 Business Environment Analysis

2.2.1 Global COVID-19 Status and Economic Overview

2.2.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Prescriptive Analytics Industry Development

3 Industry Chain Analysis

3.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Prescriptive Analytics Analysis

3.2 Major Players of Prescriptive Analytics

4 Global Prescriptive Analytics Market, by Type

4.1 Global Prescriptive Analytics Value and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Prescriptive Analytics Production and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5 Prescriptive Analytics Market, by Application

5.1 Downstream Market Overview

5.2 Global Prescriptive Analytics Consumption and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6 Global Prescriptive Analytics Market Analysis by Regions

6.1 Global Prescriptive Analytics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

6.2 North America Prescriptive Analytics Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 North America Prescriptive Analytics Market Analysis by Countries

7.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

7.2 North America Prescriptive Analytics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8 Europe Prescriptive Analytics Market Analysis by Countries

8.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

8.2 Europe Prescriptive Analytics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

9 Asia Pacific Prescriptive Analytics Market Analysis by Countries

9.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

9.2 Asia Pacific Prescriptive Analytics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

10 Middle East and Africa Prescriptive Analytics Market Analysis by Countries

10.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

10.2 Middle East and Africa Prescriptive Analytics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

11 South America Prescriptive Analytics Market Analysis by Countries

11.1 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

11.2 South America Prescriptive Analytics Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Industry Outlook

13.1 Market Driver Analysis

13.1.2 Market Restraints Analysis

13.1.3 Market Trends Analysis

13.2 Merger, Acquisition and New Investment

13.3 News of Product Release

14 Global Prescriptive Analytics Market Forecast

15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

15.1 Industry Barriers and New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.1.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

15.1.2 New Entrants SWOT Analysis

15.2 Analysis and Suggestions on New Project Investment

Last, It offers in-depth information obtained through extensive primary and secondary research methods. The information has been further assessed using various effective analytical tools. Therefore, the report provides a 360-degree view of the Prescriptive Analytics market.

