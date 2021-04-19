Non Alcoholic Drinks Market 2020 Global Trends, Opportunity and Growth Analysis Forecast by 2022

A new report published by Allied Market Research titled, “Non-alcoholic Drinks Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022,” projects that the global nonalcoholic drinks market was valued at $1,548 billion in 2015, and is estimated to reach $2,090 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2016 to 2022. The soft drinks segment is expected to retain its dominant position, in terms of revenue generation during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region held the leading position in the global market in 2015 and is expected to maintain its lead in the future.

The market is expected to witness notable growth in the near future, owing to rise in urbanization and increased disposable income in the emerging countries. Moreover, change in lifestyle patterns toward healthy functional food and increase in prevalence of diseases due to unhealthy lifestyle escalate the demand for nonalcoholic beverages. Furthermore, the impact of increase in awareness of health and wellness among consumers and millennial generation are expected to increase the demand for nonalcoholic beverages. In addition, broad range of preferences and innovative packaging also play pivotal role in the market growth.

Request for a Sample Of The Global Non-alcoholic Drinks Market Report with Complete TOC, Figures & Graphs : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1814

The major companies profiled in the report are:

A.G. Barr

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Dydo Drinco,

Attitude Drinks, Co.

Livewire Energy

Calcol, Inc.

Danone

Nestle S.A.

PepsiCo, Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company.

Some of the major restraints associated with the market are stringent government regulations associated with sugary drinks, additives, and preservatives causing hazardous health effects such as obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure. However, several companies have launched sugar-free drinks and diet & low caffeine content drinks due to advancements in R&D activities. Furthermore, companies develop organic drinks with natural preservatives and additives. For instance, Blue Sky Beverage Co. manufactures natural beverages without preservatives or artificial colors or flavors. These new developments are projected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

According to Eswara Prasad, Team Lead, Chemical & Materials at Allied Market Research, “Government regulations associated with alcohol beverages, and growth in disposable income in the emerging economies are the prime factors resulting in significant growth in demand for nonalcoholic beverages. However, rise in awareness toward adverse health impacts due to excessive intake of drinks is projected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.”

Based on the product type, the market is segmented into tea & coffee, juices, bottled water, dairy drinks, soft drinks, and others. In the year 2015, the soft drink segment generated highest revenue and accounted for almost half of the total market share.

Purchase this Report (Price 5398 USD for single user license): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/dd004bb73fbaeddbcf3d84f412390df3

Geographically, the market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA.

*In the year 2015, Asia-Pacific generated highest revenue in terms of value and volume and expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period*

The nonalcoholic drinks market is highly fragmented with the presence of large number of domestic players. The Coco Cola Company acquired major market share in 2015.It was expected to increase due to its innovation in development of new drinks and packaging to attract consumers such as, “Red Disc” packaging for Coke, Diet Coke, Coke Zero, and Coca-Cola Life. Furthermore, Coco Cola Company strategies such as partnership with restaurant chains such as McDonalds is projected to secure its market share in the near future.

Key findings of the study:

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to continue to lead the global nonalcoholic beverages market.

The bottled water segment occupied almost one-fourth share of the total market value in 2015.

China is expected to witness highest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. U.S. is the largest country in terms of demand and supply for nonalcoholic drinks in 2015.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1814

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting services to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): 1-800-792-5285, 1-503-894-6022, 1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research