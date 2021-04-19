AI-based Surgical Robots Market Segmentation, Key Companies And Regional Analysis And Forecast To 2027| Accuray Incorporated, Hansen Medical, Intuitive Surgical

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global AI-based Surgical Robots market is exhaustively researched and analyzed in the report to help market players to improve their business tactics and ensure long-term success. The authors of the report have used easy-to-understand language and uncomplicated statistical images but provided thorough information and detailed data on the global AI-based Surgical Robots market. The report equips players with useful information and suggests result-oriented ideas to gain a competitive edge in the global AI-based Surgical Robots market. It shows how different players are competing in the global AI-based Surgical Robots market and discusses about strategies they are using to distinguish themselves from other participants.

The researchers have provided quantitative and qualitative analysis along with absolute dollar opportunity assessment in the report. Additionally, the report offers Porters Five Forces analysis and PESTLE analysis for more detailed comparisons and other important studies. Each section of the report has something valuable to offer to players for improving their gross margin, sales and marketing strategy, and profit margins. Using the report as a tool for gaining insightful market analysis, players can identify the much needed changes in their operation and improve their approach to doing business. Furthermore, they will be able to give a tough competition to other players of the global AI-based Surgical Robots market while identifying key growth pockets.

Each company assessed in the report is studied in relation to various factors such as product and application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and recent developments. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on strategies that leading players are banking on to maintain their dominance in the global AI-based Surgical Robots market. It shows how the market competition will change in the next few years and how players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global AI-based Surgical Robots Market Research Report: Accuray Incorporated, Hansen Medical, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Mazor Robotics, Medrobotics Corporation, Medtech Surgical, Stereotaxis, Inc., TransEnterix, Titan Medical, Inc.

Global AI-based Surgical Robots Market by Type: Services, Instrument and Accessories

Global AI-based Surgical Robots Market by Application: General Surgery, Urology, Orthopedic, Gynecology, Others

The analysts authoring the report have segmented the global AI-based Surgical Robots market according to product, application, and region. All of the segments are deeply researched about with heavy emphasis on their CAGR, market size, growth potential, market share, and other vital factors. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to focus on lucrative areas of the global AI-based Surgical Robots market. The regional analysis will help players to strengthen their footing in key regional markets. It brings to light untapped growth opportunities in regional markets and how they can be capitalized on during the course of the forecast period.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global AI-based Surgical Robots market?

What will be the size of the global AI-based Surgical Robots market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global AI-based Surgical Robots market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global AI-based Surgical Robots market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global AI-based Surgical Robots market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global AI-based Surgical Robots Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Services

1.2.3 Instrument and Accessories

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global AI-based Surgical Robots Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 General Surgery

1.3.3 Urology

1.3.4 Orthopedic

1.3.5 Gynecology

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global AI-based Surgical Robots Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global AI-based Surgical Robots Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global AI-based Surgical Robots Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global AI-based Surgical Robots Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global AI-based Surgical Robots Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global AI-based Surgical Robots Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global AI-based Surgical Robots Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global AI-based Surgical Robots Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global AI-based Surgical Robots Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top AI-based Surgical Robots Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 AI-based Surgical Robots Industry Trends

2.5.1 AI-based Surgical Robots Market Trends

2.5.2 AI-based Surgical Robots Market Drivers

2.5.3 AI-based Surgical Robots Market Challenges

2.5.4 AI-based Surgical Robots Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top AI-based Surgical Robots Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global AI-based Surgical Robots Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global AI-based Surgical Robots Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by AI-based Surgical Robots Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers AI-based Surgical Robots by Revenue

3.2.1 Global AI-based Surgical Robots Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top AI-based Surgical Robots Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global AI-based Surgical Robots Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global AI-based Surgical Robots Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in AI-based Surgical Robots as of 2020)

3.4 Global AI-based Surgical Robots Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers AI-based Surgical Robots Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into AI-based Surgical Robots Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers AI-based Surgical Robots Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global AI-based Surgical Robots Market Size by Type

4.1 Global AI-based Surgical Robots Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global AI-based Surgical Robots Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global AI-based Surgical Robots Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 AI-based Surgical Robots Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global AI-based Surgical Robots Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global AI-based Surgical Robots Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global AI-based Surgical Robots Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 AI-based Surgical Robots Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global AI-based Surgical Robots Market Size by Application

5.1 Global AI-based Surgical Robots Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global AI-based Surgical Robots Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global AI-based Surgical Robots Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 AI-based Surgical Robots Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global AI-based Surgical Robots Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global AI-based Surgical Robots Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global AI-based Surgical Robots Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 AI-based Surgical Robots Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America AI-based Surgical Robots Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America AI-based Surgical Robots Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America AI-based Surgical Robots Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America AI-based Surgical Robots Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America AI-based Surgical Robots Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America AI-based Surgical Robots Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America AI-based Surgical Robots Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America AI-based Surgical Robots Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America AI-based Surgical Robots Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America AI-based Surgical Robots Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America AI-based Surgical Robots Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America AI-based Surgical Robots Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe AI-based Surgical Robots Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe AI-based Surgical Robots Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe AI-based Surgical Robots Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe AI-based Surgical Robots Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe AI-based Surgical Robots Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe AI-based Surgical Robots Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe AI-based Surgical Robots Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe AI-based Surgical Robots Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe AI-based Surgical Robots Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe AI-based Surgical Robots Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe AI-based Surgical Robots Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe AI-based Surgical Robots Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific AI-based Surgical Robots Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific AI-based Surgical Robots Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific AI-based Surgical Robots Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific AI-based Surgical Robots Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific AI-based Surgical Robots Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific AI-based Surgical Robots Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific AI-based Surgical Robots Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific AI-based Surgical Robots Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific AI-based Surgical Robots Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific AI-based Surgical Robots Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific AI-based Surgical Robots Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific AI-based Surgical Robots Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America AI-based Surgical Robots Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America AI-based Surgical Robots Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America AI-based Surgical Robots Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America AI-based Surgical Robots Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America AI-based Surgical Robots Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America AI-based Surgical Robots Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America AI-based Surgical Robots Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America AI-based Surgical Robots Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America AI-based Surgical Robots Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America AI-based Surgical Robots Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America AI-based Surgical Robots Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America AI-based Surgical Robots Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa AI-based Surgical Robots Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa AI-based Surgical Robots Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa AI-based Surgical Robots Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa AI-based Surgical Robots Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa AI-based Surgical Robots Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa AI-based Surgical Robots Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa AI-based Surgical Robots Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa AI-based Surgical Robots Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa AI-based Surgical Robots Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa AI-based Surgical Robots Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa AI-based Surgical Robots Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa AI-based Surgical Robots Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Accuray Incorporated

11.1.1 Accuray Incorporated Corporation Information

11.1.2 Accuray Incorporated Overview

11.1.3 Accuray Incorporated AI-based Surgical Robots Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Accuray Incorporated AI-based Surgical Robots Products and Services

11.1.5 Accuray Incorporated AI-based Surgical Robots SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Accuray Incorporated Recent Developments

11.2 Hansen Medical

11.2.1 Hansen Medical Corporation Information

11.2.2 Hansen Medical Overview

11.2.3 Hansen Medical AI-based Surgical Robots Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Hansen Medical AI-based Surgical Robots Products and Services

11.2.5 Hansen Medical AI-based Surgical Robots SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Hansen Medical Recent Developments

11.3 Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

11.3.1 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Corporation Information

11.3.2 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Overview

11.3.3 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. AI-based Surgical Robots Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. AI-based Surgical Robots Products and Services

11.3.5 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. AI-based Surgical Robots SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Recent Developments

11.4 Mazor Robotics

11.4.1 Mazor Robotics Corporation Information

11.4.2 Mazor Robotics Overview

11.4.3 Mazor Robotics AI-based Surgical Robots Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Mazor Robotics AI-based Surgical Robots Products and Services

11.4.5 Mazor Robotics AI-based Surgical Robots SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Mazor Robotics Recent Developments

11.5 Medrobotics Corporation

11.5.1 Medrobotics Corporation Corporation Information

11.5.2 Medrobotics Corporation Overview

11.5.3 Medrobotics Corporation AI-based Surgical Robots Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Medrobotics Corporation AI-based Surgical Robots Products and Services

11.5.5 Medrobotics Corporation AI-based Surgical Robots SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Medrobotics Corporation Recent Developments

11.6 Medtech Surgical

11.6.1 Medtech Surgical Corporation Information

11.6.2 Medtech Surgical Overview

11.6.3 Medtech Surgical AI-based Surgical Robots Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Medtech Surgical AI-based Surgical Robots Products and Services

11.6.5 Medtech Surgical AI-based Surgical Robots SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Medtech Surgical Recent Developments

11.7 Stereotaxis, Inc.

11.7.1 Stereotaxis, Inc. Corporation Information

11.7.2 Stereotaxis, Inc. Overview

11.7.3 Stereotaxis, Inc. AI-based Surgical Robots Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Stereotaxis, Inc. AI-based Surgical Robots Products and Services

11.7.5 Stereotaxis, Inc. AI-based Surgical Robots SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Stereotaxis, Inc. Recent Developments

11.8 TransEnterix

11.8.1 TransEnterix Corporation Information

11.8.2 TransEnterix Overview

11.8.3 TransEnterix AI-based Surgical Robots Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 TransEnterix AI-based Surgical Robots Products and Services

11.8.5 TransEnterix AI-based Surgical Robots SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 TransEnterix Recent Developments

11.9 Titan Medical, Inc.

11.9.1 Titan Medical, Inc. Corporation Information

11.9.2 Titan Medical, Inc. Overview

11.9.3 Titan Medical, Inc. AI-based Surgical Robots Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Titan Medical, Inc. AI-based Surgical Robots Products and Services

11.9.5 Titan Medical, Inc. AI-based Surgical Robots SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Titan Medical, Inc. Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 AI-based Surgical Robots Value Chain Analysis

12.2 AI-based Surgical Robots Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 AI-based Surgical Robots Production Mode & Process

12.4 AI-based Surgical Robots Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 AI-based Surgical Robots Sales Channels

12.4.2 AI-based Surgical Robots Distributors

12.5 AI-based Surgical Robots Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

