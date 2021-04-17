Waterproofing TPO Membrane Market SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts 2021-2027 | Soprema Group, Sika Group, KOSTER

“

The report titled Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Waterproofing TPO Membrane market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Waterproofing TPO Membrane market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Waterproofing TPO Membrane market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Waterproofing TPO Membrane market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Waterproofing TPO Membrane report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Waterproofing TPO Membrane report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Waterproofing TPO Membrane market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Waterproofing TPO Membrane market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Waterproofing TPO Membrane market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Waterproofing TPO Membrane market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Waterproofing TPO Membrane market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Soprema Group, Sika Group, KOSTER, GAF, Protan, Oriental Yuhong, Green Shield, Duro-Last, Johns Manville, TECHNONICOL Corporation, Yuanda Hongyu, Firestone, Carlisle, CKS, Versico, Hongyuan Waterproof, FiberTite, Fosroc, Bauder, IB Roof Systems, Custom Seal Roofing

Market Segmentation by Product: 1.2 mm

1.5 mm

2.0 mm

Other



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial

Industrial



The Waterproofing TPO Membrane Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Waterproofing TPO Membrane market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Waterproofing TPO Membrane market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Waterproofing TPO Membrane market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Waterproofing TPO Membrane industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Waterproofing TPO Membrane market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Waterproofing TPO Membrane market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Waterproofing TPO Membrane market?

Table of Contents:

1 Waterproofing TPO Membrane Market Overview

1.1 Waterproofing TPO Membrane Product Overview

1.2 Waterproofing TPO Membrane Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 1.2 mm

1.2.2 1.5 mm

1.2.3 2.0 mm

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Waterproofing TPO Membrane Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Waterproofing TPO Membrane Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Waterproofing TPO Membrane Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Waterproofing TPO Membrane Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Waterproofing TPO Membrane Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Waterproofing TPO Membrane as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Waterproofing TPO Membrane Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Waterproofing TPO Membrane Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Waterproofing TPO Membrane Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane by Application

4.1 Waterproofing TPO Membrane Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Industrial

4.2 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Waterproofing TPO Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Waterproofing TPO Membrane by Country

5.1 North America Waterproofing TPO Membrane Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Waterproofing TPO Membrane Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Waterproofing TPO Membrane by Country

6.1 Europe Waterproofing TPO Membrane Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Waterproofing TPO Membrane Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Waterproofing TPO Membrane by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Waterproofing TPO Membrane Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Waterproofing TPO Membrane Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Waterproofing TPO Membrane by Country

8.1 Latin America Waterproofing TPO Membrane Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Waterproofing TPO Membrane Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing TPO Membrane by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing TPO Membrane Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing TPO Membrane Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Waterproofing TPO Membrane Business

10.1 Soprema Group

10.1.1 Soprema Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Soprema Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Soprema Group Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Soprema Group Waterproofing TPO Membrane Products Offered

10.1.5 Soprema Group Recent Development

10.2 Sika Group

10.2.1 Sika Group Corporation Information

10.2.2 Sika Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Sika Group Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Soprema Group Waterproofing TPO Membrane Products Offered

10.2.5 Sika Group Recent Development

10.3 KOSTER

10.3.1 KOSTER Corporation Information

10.3.2 KOSTER Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 KOSTER Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 KOSTER Waterproofing TPO Membrane Products Offered

10.3.5 KOSTER Recent Development

10.4 GAF

10.4.1 GAF Corporation Information

10.4.2 GAF Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 GAF Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 GAF Waterproofing TPO Membrane Products Offered

10.4.5 GAF Recent Development

10.5 Protan

10.5.1 Protan Corporation Information

10.5.2 Protan Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Protan Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Protan Waterproofing TPO Membrane Products Offered

10.5.5 Protan Recent Development

10.6 Oriental Yuhong

10.6.1 Oriental Yuhong Corporation Information

10.6.2 Oriental Yuhong Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Oriental Yuhong Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Oriental Yuhong Waterproofing TPO Membrane Products Offered

10.6.5 Oriental Yuhong Recent Development

10.7 Green Shield

10.7.1 Green Shield Corporation Information

10.7.2 Green Shield Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Green Shield Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Green Shield Waterproofing TPO Membrane Products Offered

10.7.5 Green Shield Recent Development

10.8 Duro-Last

10.8.1 Duro-Last Corporation Information

10.8.2 Duro-Last Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Duro-Last Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Duro-Last Waterproofing TPO Membrane Products Offered

10.8.5 Duro-Last Recent Development

10.9 Johns Manville

10.9.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

10.9.2 Johns Manville Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Johns Manville Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Johns Manville Waterproofing TPO Membrane Products Offered

10.9.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

10.10 TECHNONICOL Corporation

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Waterproofing TPO Membrane Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 TECHNONICOL Corporation Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 TECHNONICOL Corporation Recent Development

10.11 Yuanda Hongyu

10.11.1 Yuanda Hongyu Corporation Information

10.11.2 Yuanda Hongyu Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Yuanda Hongyu Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Yuanda Hongyu Waterproofing TPO Membrane Products Offered

10.11.5 Yuanda Hongyu Recent Development

10.12 Firestone

10.12.1 Firestone Corporation Information

10.12.2 Firestone Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Firestone Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Firestone Waterproofing TPO Membrane Products Offered

10.12.5 Firestone Recent Development

10.13 Carlisle

10.13.1 Carlisle Corporation Information

10.13.2 Carlisle Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Carlisle Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Carlisle Waterproofing TPO Membrane Products Offered

10.13.5 Carlisle Recent Development

10.14 CKS

10.14.1 CKS Corporation Information

10.14.2 CKS Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 CKS Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 CKS Waterproofing TPO Membrane Products Offered

10.14.5 CKS Recent Development

10.15 Versico

10.15.1 Versico Corporation Information

10.15.2 Versico Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Versico Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Versico Waterproofing TPO Membrane Products Offered

10.15.5 Versico Recent Development

10.16 Hongyuan Waterproof

10.16.1 Hongyuan Waterproof Corporation Information

10.16.2 Hongyuan Waterproof Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Hongyuan Waterproof Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Hongyuan Waterproof Waterproofing TPO Membrane Products Offered

10.16.5 Hongyuan Waterproof Recent Development

10.17 FiberTite

10.17.1 FiberTite Corporation Information

10.17.2 FiberTite Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 FiberTite Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 FiberTite Waterproofing TPO Membrane Products Offered

10.17.5 FiberTite Recent Development

10.18 Fosroc

10.18.1 Fosroc Corporation Information

10.18.2 Fosroc Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Fosroc Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Fosroc Waterproofing TPO Membrane Products Offered

10.18.5 Fosroc Recent Development

10.19 Bauder

10.19.1 Bauder Corporation Information

10.19.2 Bauder Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Bauder Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Bauder Waterproofing TPO Membrane Products Offered

10.19.5 Bauder Recent Development

10.20 IB Roof Systems

10.20.1 IB Roof Systems Corporation Information

10.20.2 IB Roof Systems Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 IB Roof Systems Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 IB Roof Systems Waterproofing TPO Membrane Products Offered

10.20.5 IB Roof Systems Recent Development

10.21 Custom Seal Roofing

10.21.1 Custom Seal Roofing Corporation Information

10.21.2 Custom Seal Roofing Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Custom Seal Roofing Waterproofing TPO Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Custom Seal Roofing Waterproofing TPO Membrane Products Offered

10.21.5 Custom Seal Roofing Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Waterproofing TPO Membrane Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Waterproofing TPO Membrane Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Waterproofing TPO Membrane Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Waterproofing TPO Membrane Distributors

12.3 Waterproofing TPO Membrane Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”